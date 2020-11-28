WILMINGTON – It was a tale of two halves for the Wilmington High School girls field hockey team.
In the first half the 'Cats were 4-0 with two wins over Burlington and single wins over Stoneham and Wakefield.
Then came the COVID breaks and the rematches with the last two teams were not made up. Once play resumed, the 'Cats had the daunting task of taking on Watertown twice and Melrose over a four day span, before finishing the season a week later at home against Melrose.
In the first battle with Melrose, the 'Cats were defeated 3-0, and this past Saturday, the two teams played a back-and-forth, evenly played game for the most part and again Wilmington fell victim losing 2-1.
The loss ended the season with the ‘Cats finishing 4-4, four wins before the break and four losses after the break.
Certainly Watertown and Melrose were much stronger teams than the other three, but for the 'Cats the wins, losses, the breaks and the first half success or second half struggles didn't matter one bit.
"I'm thrilled that we got the season in and it was certainly different," said head coach Leanne Ebert. "Playing 7-on-7, we weren't able to put into effect what we originally had planned when we met and talked about things as a coaching staff, but we were still able to use our players to the best of their abilities and the formation that we had. The players worked hard to substitute and give each other breaks and help each other out along the way.
"(Playing 7-on-7) spreads the field, opens the game up some and it helped us on our passing game. It's a year off from everyone in terms of corners, but we're all in the same boat with that so we're no different than any other team. It was nice to get the season in and I feel like it was great with especially everything that is going on."
In Saturday's defeat, Wilmington got on the board first coming with two minutes left in the first quarter as Ida Bishop pushed the ball ahead to Chase Andersen, who from the left of the goalie, smacked the ball to the far low left side.
Melrose scored the game's next two goals, the first with 13:31 left in the second quarter and the game winner with 7:21 left in the third.
"It was a great game," said Ebert. "Melrose dominated when we started out, but it changed gears. We had more shots on net, but it just didn't pan out for us. The girls played hard, worked hard, they put in the things that we talked about at the halftime and inbetween the quarters. The girls didn't give up, they held their heads up and they played as a team whole time."
The game marked the end for eight seniors including tri-captains Kiara Nadeau, Annabelle Kane and Chase Andersen.
The other five seniors include Ida Bishop, Antonia Brunetto, Zoe DeRose, Anja Jensen, Ashley MacGilvray and the team's goalie Johanna Robinson.
"We have eight seniors leaving and they are awesome. I know I say it every year that the seniors are such a great group, but this group of kids have been so fun," said Ebert. "They were awesome all of the time. They were always the first ones there, asking who needed help and modeling by example. They are just such a fun, great group of kids who were always happy. They were just so much fun to be around. There was never any drama, there was no mid season hump to get over. It was just we were always so happy to be here, making the best out of the situation.
“They always came ready to work and put their best foot forward. We had a lot of fun at practice but were also able to get a lot of things done that we needed to get done."
