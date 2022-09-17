MEDFORD – If you only looked at the box score of last Saturday’s matchup between Wilmington and Arlington Catholic, you would likely come away the impression that the Wilmington High Football team had earned a hard fought win over AC. You would have thought that because the ‘Cats dominated in nearly every statistical category, including picking up 19 first downs, compared to just three for the Cougars, while outgaining AC by a margin of 335-260 in total yards.
Statistics did not tell the full story of this game, however, as some critical mistakes, including three turnovers, came back to haunt the Wildcats, and they fell by a score 28-21 in the season opener for both teams at a steamy Hormel Stadium.
As they made their way through the preseason with a mostly young and inexperienced team, the Wildcats coaching staff had seen a lot of promise among their young squad, but they had also noticed a tendency to get off to slow starts during their preseason scrimmages. The slow starts is why the coaches had stressed the importance of getting off to a good start against the Cougars, who despite going 2-8 last season, had returned some talented and experienced. Unfortunately for the Wildcats, the quick start they were looking for never happened, as they instead dug themselves a 14-0 hole in the first quarter, from which they were unable to recover, despite playing well for most of the game, particularly in the second half.
“This has been the theme for us throughout the preseason, we’re not ready to play out of the gate,” Wilmington coach Craig Turner said. “I don’t know what to do. We’ve tried getting them to smash heads early, we have tried yelling and screaming. At this point we are just trying to figure out how to get them going. Sometimes that stuff can’t come from the coaching staff, it has to come from the kids. You have to show up excited and ready to play.”
While the loss was most definitely frustrating, there were plenty of positives for the Wildcats on the day, starting with junior Michael Lawler, who started the game at running back before taking over at quarterback in the second half. Lawler rushed for 120 yards and a touchdown, while also throwing for 60 yards and another score.
And the Wildcats Wing-T offense, after struggling a little out of the gates, put together several impressive drives throughout the game, under the direction of both freshman quarterback Colin Allard, who started the game, as well as Lawler, as they rushed for 254 yards as a team.
But, ultimately, the slow start and the turnovers, along with a pair of long touchdown runs by AC senior quarterback Isaiah Osgood, were too much for the Wildcats to overcome.
The game got off to an ominous start for the Wildcats when they held AC to a three and out on their opening possession, due partially to a false start penalty against AC on a fourth and one play, only to see the ensuing punt bounce off the back of Wilmington player and be recovered by AC at the 50-yard line. Five plays later Osgood threw a ten-yard touchdown pass to Malakai McClure for a 7-0 Cougars lead.
Wilmington tried to respond on their opening possession under the direction of Allard, who was making his varsity debut. Allard connected with junior tight end Noah Spencer for a 21-yard completion early in the drive, but it eventually stalled when Allard was sacked back at his 35-yard line.
A nice return by AC, which would have been even better if not for a penalty, gave the Cougars possession on the Wildcats 48-yard line. In a theme that would repeat throughout the day, their quick strike offense connected on the first play from scrimmage, when Osgood connected with Brendan Bertolami on a screen pass and watched as the Cougars senior captain took it to the house to make the score 14-0 with 2:03 left in the first quarter.
The Wilmington defense, behind the efforts of junior defensive linemen Ali Aboukal and Dempsey Murphy stiffened from there, not allowing a first down the rest of the half.
The Wildcats offense, could not take advantage however, due mostly to some self inflicted wounds, including a fumble when the snap from center deflected off the man in motion and was recovered by AC.
Later in the half, the Wildcats put together an impressive drive all the way down to the Cougars six-yard line, but an untimed play at the end of the half due to a penalty on AC resulted in an incomplete pass and the Wildcats went to the half trailing 14-0.
At that point, Turner decided to make the change at quarterback, opting for the more experienced Lawler over Allard.
“Honestly, I though Colin did a good job for us, but what it really came down to is they were loading up to our tight end wing side, and we wanted to run the quarterback,” Turner said. “We just really didn’t think that was a good spot for Colin, so that was the only reason we made the switch. Michael did a good job. We didn’t ask him to do a lot, but he did a good job running the ball and handing it off and running the offense.”
When Lawler took over under center for the Wildcats in the second half, he gave the team an immediate spark, leading them on a 12-play, 70-yard drive, capped off by a four-yard run up the middle by junior running back Julien Cella (16 carries, 93 yards).
Two plays prior to the touchdown run, Cella had given the Wildcats a first-and-goal with a spectacular 15-yard run, carrying multiple tacklers inside the five yard line before finally being brought down. The first of three extra points on the day by Hunter Sands brought Wilmington to within 14-7 with 5:49 left in the third quarter.
But once again the quick strike offense of AC made the Wildcats pay, as they needed just one play to respond with Osgood breaking free for a 75-yard scoring run and a 21-7 lead. Osgood beat the Wildcats defenders to the left sideline and then was off to the races into the end zone.
Wilmington also struck quickly in response, needing just five plays to put together a 47-yard drive before Lawler connected with Spencer (4 catches, 81 yards) on a 23-yard touchdown pass on a fourth and nine play to make the score 21-14 with 2:11 left in the third. Wildcats senior captain Peter LeBlanc had gotten the drive off to a great start with a 24-yard run on the first play of the drive.
But Osgood quickly responded again, this time from 65 yards out on the first play from scrimmage to once again give AC a two score lead at 28-14. The play was eerily similar to the previous Osgood touchdown, with him beating the Wildcats defenders to the sidelines.
“We knew they had a good quarterback and we knew that he was going to make some plays, but we practiced against all that stuff. It was no surprise,” Turner said. “We knew we had to set the edge, but we’re just not doing what we’re taught, so that’s what’s frustrating. I think AC is a good team, but I think it was more about us not doing what we were taught to do.”
Wilmington fought back, however, going on a 10-play, 71-yard drive capped by a 17-yard run by Lawler with 7:57 left in the game to make it 28-21. Spencer had a clutch 18-yard reception on the drive, while Cella helped power the ball down the field, picking up 37 yards on four carries.
An interception moments later by Wildcats junior defensive back Christian Febbo gave Wilmington one last chance to tie or take the lead, and they very nearly took advantage of the opportunity. They marched from their own 37-yard line to the Cougars 7-yard line, with Cella leading the charge with some hard running, although junior Nik Iascone also had a big ten-yard run thrown into the mix. But a botched snap on third down moved the ball back to the 13-yard line and a fourth down pass to the end zone fell incomplete, stopping the Wildcats comeback bid.
While disappointed with the season opening loss, Turner sees better days ahead for his young team.
“It needs to be better,” Turner said. “But I think we’ll have some things to build on here. Certainly, this one is going to sting, because I feel like we let it get away.”
