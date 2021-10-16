WATERTOWN – Things had started out great for the Wilmington High Football team last Friday night in their matchup with Middlesex League rival Watertown at Victory Field. The Wildcats had raced out to a 21-0 first half lead on the strength of two long touchdown passes by senior quarterback Pedro Germano.
But by halftime, Watertown had seized all the momentum, closing to within 21-14, and appeared to have the Wildcats on the ropes for what could have been a devastating loss. But Germano and the rest of the Wildcats offense weren’t about to let that happen, as they put together a drive lasting 9:30 to start the second half, to seize not only momentum, but also a two touchdown lead back from the Raiders.
Germano knew how important it was for his team to come out strong in the second half, and he expertly guided them down the field, converting three fourth downs along the way, including a seven-yard pass to Misuraca on a fourth-and-three play. While Misuraca did most of the work on the drive, picking up 37 yards on the ground, Germano capped the drive with a perfectly executed 15-yard bootleg with 2:29 left in the third quarter to give the Wildcats a 28-14 lead on their way to a 35-14 victory. The win improved the ‘Cats to 3-2 on the season and 2-0 in the Middlesex Freedom Division.
“It was very important,” Germano said of the team’s strong second half start. “In the second quarter we were just not playing our game, so we just had to go down there and score and go back up by two possessions and we were able to do that, so that was big.”
And Germano made the biggest play of all, reading the Watertown defense perfectly on his way to the 15-yard touchdown run. While he most certainly had a big night throwing the ball with 184 yard and three touchdown passes, his score on the bootleg was the one that Wilmington coach Craig Turner will remember the most, even if Germano himself deflected credit.
“Did he tell you guys what happened?” Turner asked the media after the game. When informed that, no, in fact the quarterback had not shared the details of the play, Turner elaborated. “It was a perfect, perfect Wing-T quarterback move. He comes over to me and says, coach, when I boot off of power there is nobody home. I said, cool, go call the same play, and don’t tell anybody, just keep the ball around yourself. And that’s what he did. He called that touchdown.
“That was all Pedro. I wish I could say it was my idea, but it was all him. That was an excellent veteran move by him to see that, and to be able take advantage of it.”
And Germano’s instincts had a trickle down effect on the rest of the team and coaching staff as well. “That is what we want out of our kids,” Turner said. “A little after that drive Marcello came over to me and said if we run this formation and run that play, it will be good. When a kid tells me that, I am going to have faith in him and run it. We want to let them know, we are in charge, but it is their program and they have ownership of it, and I trust our kids to make good plays and put us into good position.”
Germano had already put the Wildcats in pretty good position to start the game, connecting with senior wide receiver Gavin Erickson on the Wildcats first play from scrimmage for an 85-yard touchdown pass, and shortly thereafter finding Erickson again for a 46-yard scoring strike to make the score 14-0 with 56 seconds left in the first quarter.
Germano would later add a 41-yard touchdown pass to sophomore receiver Mike Lawler on the first play of the fourth quarter to make the score 35-14 and pretty much seal the victory.
Germano credited his receivers, as well as the coverage that Watertown was playing, for making the long scoring passes possible, particularly the two early passes to Erickson.
“We saw they were playing man, and they were pressing up, we had Gavin deep all day, so we just hit him all day,” Germano said. ““My eyes definitely lit up when I saw the one-on-one coverage. He was wide open. Nobody can cover our receivers, so I just take advantage of those opportunities. Three touchdown passes is not a bad night.”
Indeed, it is not. And it continued a strong run of play as of late for Germano, who had now thrown for five touchdown passes on the season, while rushing for three more, including a 71-yard scamper against Billerica two weeks ago and a 33-yard run last week in a big win over Melrose. He has also thrown for at least one touchdown pass in three consecutive games.
His receivers, as well as Misuraca at running back have been outstanding, but Germano has done a tremendous job leading the way for his team.
“We have some talented kids, and of course Pedro makes it all go,” Turner said. “He’s really kind of come into his own as a quarterback these past few weeks, and it’s been fun to watch.”
With Burlington on the docket for this week, followed by a pair of tough matchups with league leading Stoneham and Wakefield still on the horizon, Germano knows that he and his teammates will have to be even better the rest of the way, and that they must avoid the kind of second quarter let down that allowed Watertown to get back in Friday night’s game.
“We have to keep the momentum going and keep the foot on the pedal all the way, and playing every snap like it means something,” Germano said. “We are 2-0 in the league now, and in first place, so we want to keep that going. We learned a lesson tonight that we have to play four quarters and that we have to play hard on every snap.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.