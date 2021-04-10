Over this winter season, we started the series on the most dominating WHS winter sports teams from previous seasons. The series started with the 2001-2002 Boys Basketball team and followed with stories on 2006-’07 Girls Hockey team, the WHS Wrestling seasons from 2000-01 and 2004-05, the 2006-’07 WHS Girls Basketball team, the 1983-’84 Boys Hockey team, the 2003-04 WHS Boys Basketball team, the 2008 WHS Boys Hockey team, the 2007-’08 WHS Boys Basketball team, and below is the story from the 2011-’12 WHS Boys Hockey team and their first ever Division 2 State Championship title.
This story originally appeared in the March 21, 2012 edition of the Town Crier.
BOSTON — For every Wilmington High Hockey player who has ever laced up the skates for the Wildcats, the dream has finally come true. There have been close calls and near misses but the Holy Grail of a state championship had always somehow eluded their grasp.
But on Sunday afternoon at the TD Garden, one very special group of Wildcats made that dream a reality for themselves as well as for so many teams of the past. Led by a performance for the ages by junior forward Cam Owens, the Wildcats made the memories of all those near misses disappear and inspired generations of teams to come by capturing the Division 2 state championship with a thrilling 3-2 win over Division 2 South Sectional champion Franklin.
It is the first ever state championship in the long and illustrious history of the Wilmington High Hockey program and it is the 11th state title for any sport in the history of Wilmington High with the most recent coming back in 2009 with the boys spring track team capturing the crown.
Owens scored all three Wilmington goals, with the first two coming in the second period as the Wildcats built a 2-0 lead only to see Franklin (19-3-3) tie the score before the end of the frame. But as they have done all season long, the resilient Wildcats bounced back to dominate the third period and Owens scored the game winner with 7:33 left in the game and Wilmington (16-4-5) held on for the biggest win in school history.
"It's going to take a little while to sink in," said Wilmington coach Steve Scanlon. "It's been a long haul for us. We've been close a bunch of times. I think it's more a culmination of things. Everyone who has ever played at Wilmington High can take a piece of this title. These guys did a great job winning it, but it's really been a program wide goal. To see it happen is amazing. If you ever played hockey at Wilmington High today is a proud day for you."
It truly was an amazing game from start to finish for the Wildcats, who came out fired up in the first period and dominated the Panthers, who were playing in the championship game for the second straight year after losing 2-1 in overtime to Tewksbury last season.
Conventional wisdom said that the Wildcats, who last appeared in the state title game in 2008 when they lost a 1-0 heartbreaker to Sandwich, might come out a little tight on such a big stage, but that was certainly not the case as the Wildcats took control not long after the opening whistle.
"Scouting reports we had on them told us that they like to hit teams quick and get them back on their heels," Scanlon said. "They did that with Mansfield (in the South final). They put a couple in on them and then you end up chasing the game and that is tough in the tournament so we tried to get our players to focus on their first two shifts of the game, really digging down and playing (defense)."
Along with the Wildcats great focus in the game's opening period, Scanlon said his team also was buoyed be the raucous Wilmington crowd at TD Garden who literally never stopped cheering from the time the Wildcats first stepped on the ice for warm-ups.
"Our crowd has been the seventh player for us all year long," Scanlon said. "It really gives the team a lift."
A 5-on-3 power play for nearly a minute and a half certainly helped give the Wildcats a lift as well, as penalties to Franklin at 4:49 and 5:04 of the period put Wilmington in great position to get the first goal of the game. But despite putting five shots on net during the power play, including one great bid on a one-timer from Jake Rogers to Dalton Rolli, the Wildcats could not put one past Franklin sophomore netminder Mike Donadio.
Overall Wilmington out shot Franklin 13-3 in the opening frame, but Donadio made several great saves, with none better than a brilliant right pad save on Rogers who got a great pass from senior Frank Cerbone on a 2-on-1 bid at the 11:00 mark of the period. Still, the teams went to the locker room in a scoreless deadlock at the end of one.
"He was outstanding, especially early on," Scanlon said of Donadio. "That save on Rogers was a ten-bell save and the other one on Rolli was legit too. We have run into some hot goalies during the tournament and we managed to get some pucks by them so we are doing something right, I guess."
While they were carrying the play offensively, Wilmington also did an outstanding job defensively against the high powered Franklin offense that had averaged nearly five goals per game during the season. The Wilmington defense, led by senior Frank Cerbone, and juniors Cam Collins, Brian Pickett and Anthony Castellano, would not allow Franklin any quality scoring chances throughout the first period.
“The Middlesex League certainly prepared us well,” Scanlon said. “We have faced some high octane teams all year long. I thought Cerbone and Cam Collins really improved as the year went on and they made a big difference for us. I thought Pickett and Anthony played really well too.”
Franklin coach Chris Spillane was impressed with the team defensive effort by the Wildcats.
“Our chances were very limited,” Spillane said. “A big part of our offense is our defense, with shots from the point and things like that and I don’t think we had a shot from the point on net until late in the third period. There were no second opportunities. Everything was on the wall and they clogged up the middle pretty good.”
The Wildcats finally put one past Donadio at the 4:10 mark of the second period when Owens scored his first goal on assists from junior defenseman Brian Pickett and Rogers after a turnover in the Franklin zone. After getting a nice feed from Pickett in the slot Owens snapped a wrist shot past Donadio for a 1-0 lead that took an already pumped up crowd to an entirely new level.
Wilmington pushed their lead to 2-0 less than three minutes later when Owens put in a backhanded rebound after a great rush up ice by Rogers at the 7:02 mark of the period. Sophomore goalie Drew Foley, got the second assist on the goal, after starting the play with a great outlet pass to Rogers. Rogers then rushed up ice down the right wing boards and created a great scoring opportunity before being stoned by Donadio, but Owens pounced on the loose puck in front and put the backhand behind Donadio to double the Wildcats advantage.
Things were looking great for the Wildcats, but Franklin seemed to wake up after that second goal. Spillane called a timeout for Franklin and the Panthers emerged from it reinvigorated as they controlled play for the next several minutes before finally beating Foley at the 11:30 mark of the period. That’s when junior Cam Curley connected on a one-timer from freshman Justin Miller on a 4-on-4 situation to cut the lead to 2-1 and give Franklin the momentum for the first time in the game.
With time winding down in the period, the Panthers seized even more of that momentum when Evan Stawarz scored a fluky goal to tie the game. Foley made a save, and the puck landed on the back part of the net. Stawarz hacked at the back of the net, eventually bouncing the puck loose where he then bounced it off the back of Foley's foot and into the net to even tying the score at 2-2 with 41 seconds left in the period.
"Things got a little crazy there in the second when we went ahead," Scanlon said. "I thought we took our foot off the accelerator a little and they came back. We knew we had the tiger by the tail a little bit where they had been here last year so we were worried about them coming back. But we were able to do it. We bent but we didn’t break.”
The Wildcats certainly had their concerns about a talented team like Franklin fighting back, but they also did not panic, as Scanlon said between periods the talk in the locker room was about continuing with the game plan that had been so successful for them for nearly two periods.
"We just wanted to simplify our game and tighten up our zone check and continue to get the puck deep," Scanlon said. "Get pucks on goal and play defense. We knew they were going to be coming."
The Wildcats certainly seemed to show no ill effects of losing their two-goal lead when they came out for the start of the third as they once again dominated play from the opening faceoff with Rogers just missing an opportunity to give Wilmington the lead just 3:15 into the period off of a flurry in front of the Franklin net.
Once again, however, Franklin began to seize control of the game and thanks to some Wilmington turnovers it looked like the Panthers might take the lead, but Foley (19 saves) kept Franklin at bay until Owens broke the tie with his historic goal.
The game winning sequence started with a 2-on-1 rush by Owens and Luke Foley. Owens made a nice pass to Foley in front of the net, but Donadio was again equal to the task, making a great save to stone Foley. Rogers, who assisted on all three goals, then missed the net on a rebound opportunity, but followed the puck into the corner while Owens wheeled back towards the front of the net where Rogers hit him with a perfect pass in the left faceoff circle that Owens deposited just inside the right post with a wrist shot for the game winner, sending the crowd into a frenzy while the Garden ice was littered with hats in Owens honor.
“Jake made the great pass,” Owens said. “I just looked right up and I had the shot, so I took it. It was a lucky shot, but that’s a play we have worked on a lot."
The fact that Owens scored what would prove to be the game winner for the Wildcats came as no surprise to Scanlon
"When Owens has an opportunity he kind of sniffs out a chance to break a team's back," Scanlon said. "He's hard to deal with defensively. He's very talented. He has a sixth sense when it comes to hockey."
Franklin was not about to go without a fight, however, as they turned up the heat on Foley and on the entire Wildcats defense over the final few minutes, particularly after pulling Donadio with 42 seconds left in the game.
In the final ten seconds of the game alone, the Panthers had several chances to tie the game, but the Wildcats held on and stormed the ice in celebration around Foley who had been so outstanding during the Wildcats march to the finals.
It was first ever state hockey title for Scanlon, who led the Westford Academy Boys Soccer team to a state championship in 1992, and it is a feeling he certainly would not mind getting used to. With a team that will bring back most of its nucleus, including sophomore goalie Foley, along with Owens and Rogers, they will undoubtedly be the favorites to repeat next year in Division 2.
“If everyone comes back, we have a real good nucleus of players returning," said Scanlon. "I just told them this felt so nice let's come back and do it twice. We’ve got a real good nucleus of good players coming back.”
