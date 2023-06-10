SPRINGFIELD — Last spring, the Wilmington High School boys lacrosse team pulled off a comeback for the ages. In what was the program’s first-ever postseason victory, the team overcame a 7-2 halftime deficit to edge Groton-Dunstable by a score of 10-8.
On Saturday morning, the Wildcats were ultimately unable to replicate that feat.
By a score of 17-6, the No. 25 ‘Cats fell to No. 8 Pope Francis in the opening round of the Div. 3 state tournament in Springfield.
However, just because Wilmington wasn’t able to return to where they were last season, doesn’t mean the season was a failure. In fact, interim head coach Craig Turner is optimistic about the program’s future.
“Not as lucky this year,” Turner said of attempting to overcome a 9-2 halftime deficit on Saturday. “But if you had told me that at this point last year this team was going to lose Michael Lawler a game into the season, I would have said they might be lucky to win a game.
“The fact that we were able to get six (wins) and get it back to the state tournament and play some of our best lacrosse towards the end of the season, with those wins against Melrose and Shawsheen, those are big wins. The kids should be really proud of that,” he concluded.
After falling behind to a talented Pope Francis team, Wilmington was unable to climb back into the game.
“Our kids played really well,” said Turner. “We played very hard, it wasn’t nearly as bad as the score indicated (and) I was really happy with the way the guys played.”
On offense, the ‘Cats put forth a solid showing, but were denied by a strong Cardinals goalie.
“Offensively, we really had our chances,” said Turner. “We had good possessions and we got good looks, and their goalie made a couple of nice saves.”
Nathan Alberti was still able to pot six goals, while Michael Daniels also had a goal.
“Michael Daniels had a big goal in the game, I thought he played really hard and continued to get good play out of our other two attackmen James Caples and Charlie Rooney,” said Turner. “They both had some good looks.”
As they did all season, the trio of Alberti, Bobby Cyr, and Owen White anchored the team’s effort on Saturday.
“Alberti was fantastic as usual,” said Turner. “Bobby Cyr too, he’s a really good player. He makes such a difference for us defensively. He could play on most every team in the state. Owen White played fantastic too. Those three guys really carry the water for us.”
As Turner looks ahead, he doesn’t envision the team slowing down anytime soon — but also acknowledges the level of difficulty the Middlesex League poses.
“We’re in a tough league,” he admitted. “To have a winning record is going to be very tough no matter how good we are just because of the powerhouses we deal with.”
With Lawler returning from injury, and a number of players progressing over the offseason, the sky's the limit for the Wildcats.
“It is certainly going to be nice to have Michael Lawler back next year, he would have been right there with Alberti in terms of our goal scoring this year,” said Turner. “He’s that good a player.
“A guy like Colin Allard with another year of experience under his belt, and just getting bigger and stronger (will be huge),” Turner added. “They’ve got a good young goalie in Luke Deprofio that will be a good backbone to the defense, and then Bobby Cyr will be back and I’d put him up against any long pole in the Middlesex League.”
