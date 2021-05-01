Framingham State sophomore pitcher Ally Moran was the hard luck loser in Sunday’s 3-2 Rams loss to Fitchburg State in the second game of a doubleheader. Moran allowed six hits over six innings, while also striking out six batters, allowing three runs, but only one of which was earned, to see her record drop to 8-3 on the season, with a 1.85 ERA.
Babson College junior pitcher Logan MacDonald picked up the save on Saturday, not allowing a hit over three innings of work in a 7-0 Beavers win over Emerson in the second game of a doubleheader. MacDonald had also worked in the first game of the twin bill, tossing two scoreless innings, while allowing one hit and striking out three in an 8-1 Beavers win.
BASEBALL
Franklin Pierce junior outfielder Graham Smith was 1-for-2 with an RBI and a stolen base in the Ravens 7-1 win over Stonehill in the first game of a doubleheader on Saturday against Stonehill. The former Wilmington High star also drew a walk as part of the Ravens 7-6 win in the second game of the day.
Franklin Pierce junior pitcher Danny Gracia also contributed the to the Ravens big day against Stonehill. Gracia started the second game of the doubleheader and allowed five runs over 6 1/3 innings, while striking out six.
Northern Essex freshman pitcher Tristan Ciampa pitched a perfect inning in the Knights 14-1 win over Fisher College on April 19, striking out all three batters he faced. Ciampa has now made eight appearances on the season, striking out ten batters, while posting an 0-1 record and a 4.50 ERA.
LACROSSE
Franklin Pierce freshman midfielder Conor Rooney continues to impress in his first season at the college level, scoring a goal in the Ravens 12-6 loss to Bentley last Wednesday. Rooney now has ten goals and four assists for 14 points on the season, which ranks sixth on the team, but is tops among Ravens freshmen.
SOCCER
The season came to a heartbreaking end for Northeastern University redshirt senior Kayla McCauley and the rest of the Huskies back on April 15 in a 3-2 loss to UNC Wilmington in the semifinals of the Colonial Athletic Conference Tournament.
The second seeded Huskies had jumped out to a 2-0 first half lead, but No. 1 seed UNCW fought back to tie and then take the lead at the 69 minute mark on a penalty kick and held on for the 3-2 win. McCauley played well in the loss, taking three shots and putting two of them on net in 37 minutes of action.
Notre Dame junior forward Olivia Wingate also saw her season come to an end recently, as the Irish suffered a 2-1 loss to TCU on the road back on April 17. Wingate saw 44 minutes of action in the loss, as the Irish wrapped up their season with a record of 6-7.
TRACK AND FIELD
Sophomore Ralph Desrosiers also had a big day for the Warriors at the Merrimack Track and Field Carnival last Friday. Desrosiers earned a first place finish as part of both the 4x100 and 4x400 relay teams, while also earning a second place finish in the 400 meters in a time of 52.43.
Stonehill sophomore Tyler Thomas also competed at the Merrimack Track an Field Carnival, earning a third place finish in the shot put with a throw of 41’7.75”, while also taking sixth place in both the discus with a throw of 112’4” and the hammer throw with a distance of 102’9”.
One week earlier in a dual meet with Holy Cross, Thomas had finished first in the discus with a throw of 114’5, while taking second in the shot put with a distance of 39’11.5” and third in the hammer throw at 103’1”
On the women’s side, Bryant University sophomore Emma Garrity has had a big couple of weeks for the Bulldogs. Most recently, at this past Saturday's tri-meet against American University and Brown University, Garrity was part of the first place 4x800 relay team that finished in a time of 9:58.33, while finishing second in the 400 meters in a time of 58.54.
The week before at the George Davis Invitational in Lowell, she had finished eighth in a field of 21 runners in the 800 meters, finishing in time of 2:24.64.
Springfield College freshman Hannah LaVita continued her impressive first year of collegiate competition this past weekend, with a fifth place finish in the high jump in the Pride's dual meet with Wheaton College, with a height of 4'10.25". The week before, LaVita had earned another fifth place finish in the high jump, with a height of 4'10.25" in a dual meet against WPI.
Regis College senior Sofia Puccio had a big day for herself on April 19 when Regis hosted Emmanuel College, placing in four separate events. Puccio was first in the discus with a top throw of 87'11", while taking second in the hammer throw with a distance of 80'6", fourth in the shot put with a distance of 25'05" and sixth in the javelin at 39'4".
Merrimack College sophomore Alex DiPerri continued her strong season for the Warriors this past week at the Merrimack Track and Field Carnival last Friday, earning a second place finish as part of the 4x100 relay team which finished in a time of 50.82. DiPerri also finished sixth in a field of 15 runners in the 100-meter dash in a time of 13.19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.