WILMINGTON — Last Friday afternoon, the Wilmington High School Girls Soccer team hosted the No. 3 ranked Division 1 team in the entire state in Arlington, and came up short, losing 1-0 in a terrific back-and-forth battle.
The Spy Ponders scored the lone goal coming midway through the first half and that stuck the rest of the way. The 'Cats had a few good bis, especially later in the second half as Kali Almeida and Alyssa Granara both had their shots saved in the final 13 minutes or so, keeping the 'Cats off the scoreboard.
"We need to work on transition coming out of the back and be a bit better with that, and (getting the ball to) feet through the midfield, and those players getting the ball to our forward line," said head coach Sue Hendee. "We attack well in spurts, it's just kind of inconsistent. We are doing so much that's good and it's just frustrating that we have been struggling to put the ball in the net."
The loss put Wilmington at 1-4-5 on the season. Back in 2009, the 'Cats finished with a program record of six ties and then in 2010, 2017 and now this year, there's been five ties in each of those seasons, all due to lack of scoring.
"It has never been a lack of effort — ever," said Hendee. "They are out there, they are playing hard, they are all giving one hundred percent, our defense was and has been quite solid. It's just we will continue to work on the offense.
"Arlington is a really good team so to play a team, who is among the top in the entire state, like we did today was great to see. They are a solid team – they are strong, they are physical, they are big and they are good."
On Monday, Wilmington again couldn't find the back of the net losing to an outstanding Lexington team, 1-0, to now put their record to 1-5-5.
Wilmington faced Woburn on Wednesday with results not known of presstime and that will be the team's last match-up against Middlesex League Liberty Division teams. After that comes five games against Freedom Division opponents with home games against Burlington, Wakefield and Stoneham on Monday, Wednesday and Friday next week, followed by a trip to Watertown, before ending the regular season against Melrose and non-league opponent North Reading.
Boys Soccer
Just like the girls, the WHS Boys Soccer team also played two dynamite games this past week, losing to two of the top Division 1 teams in the entire state, first to Arlington, 2-1, and then to Lexington, 2-0.
"We played two strong games against two very good teams. Arlington game was scoreless at the half. Then Arlington scored in the 51st minute. We answered in the 55th minute, on a 20-yard direct kick by Dillon McGrath. It was only the third goal given up all season by Arlington Goalkeeper. Arlington got the winner in the 64th minute. We did throw a scare into them (but we couldn't get another goal)," said head coach Steve Scanlon.
Then before the home crowd on Monday, Wilmington fell to Lexington.
"It was more of the same against Lexington," said Scanlon, referring to the Arlington contest. "It was scoreless at the half. We gave up a goal early in the second half and then they scored again with eight minutes left."
Wilmington is 0-9-1 overall but you wouldn't know it after this week, losing 2-1 to the No. 2 ranked team in all of D1 and then losing 2-0 to the No 7 ranked team in all of D1.
"We have played better defensively, cut down on mistakes. Liam (Dwyer) was solid in net. We're still having trouble creating any sustained offense. The players are still working hard and playing better, against some of the best teams in the state. We are hoping for a better second half of the season."
Wilmington faced Woburn on Wednesday with results not known as of presstime and then host Wakefield on Saturday at 3, before going back on the road Monday and Wednesday with stops at Burlington and Wakefield.
