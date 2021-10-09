WILMINGTON – On Tuesday afternoon, the Wilmington High School boys and girls cross-country teams hosted Watertown in a Middlesex League Freedom Division meet and both came away with victories.
The boys won 20-37 to pick up their first win of the season as they go to 1-2, and the girls won 19-41 to improve to 2-1.
Starting with the boys, it was important that they took care of business and got into the win column.
“Watertown unfortunately isn't the strongest of towns but their boys team are coming off a big win against Stoneham,” said head coach Brian Schell, who once again will be participating in Monday's Boston Marathon. “This was definitely a plot twist in how we approached the meet and the boys perfected it and then some. Having Roman (Moretti) dictate the pace of the race as he has progressed well every meet thus far prior, so now I wanted everyone else to practice and follow suit.”
Wilmington was led by the performances of Jameson Burns, who was first at 18:20 and then Moretti, who was on his heels, taking second at 18:21.
“Both guys had a great back and forth race, working off each other and Watertown's (top runners). The front running and the consistent progressing past one another is what allowed them not to over relax,” said Schell. “They had far better consistency in their splits and were able to finish strong. Despite Roman slipping heading into the final quarter mile, he was able to get back up and pass their guy with 100 meters to go. All the while Jameson fought them both off with a surge of his own in the last stretch.”
Both Burns and Moretti finished with personal records, as did six of the final seven runners. John Ware was fourth at 18:46, followed by Zach Weinstein (5th at 18:51), Jake Cronin (8th at 19:53), Mike Dynan (13th at 21:17), Christian Niceforo (11th at 20:25), David Dynan (13th at 21:17) and Conor Burns (16th at 26:45).
GIRLS
After falling to a large school opponent Arlington in the season opener, the 'Cats have won two in a row now, posting wins over Wakefield and Watertown.
“I had the girls do a similar tactic as the boys and had Olivia (Erler) set the pace for the team and work more on pack running,” said Schell. “If we want to move forward to those bigger invitationals, we need to close the gap in our top five and we are definitely getting there after today. It was a great pace to start it off and Hannah (Bryson) then took over for the following half mile. After that, everyone progressed at their own pace and pushed hard.”
The biggest highlight of the day came from Addy Hunt, who broke teammate Shea Cushing's course record, which she broke two weeks ago, with a time of 19:33. Cushing came in second with her 19:39 time.
“Both Addy and Shea had phenomenal races running negative splits from start to finish. You can tell they looked a lot more comfortable and relaxed from the start of the race,” said Schell. “The progression like I said about the boys, allowed them to not over relax and settle in too much. Even running the last mile faster than the second one is a big sign of finishing strong. Addy was able to get that much in her finish to pass and fight off Shea for roughly the last 300 meters.”
Bryson finished fourth with her personal record time of 20:25, followed by Erler, who was fifth at 21:38, Angie Zaykovskaya, who was seventh with a personal record time of 23:45, Mia Stryhalaleck, who was eighth with a personal best time of 24:09 and Olivia Niceforo was ninth, also with a personal best time of 24:43.
“Overall this was a phenomenal meet and met far more than my expectations. Almost everyone on both the boys and girls teams had a personal record and most were significant ones at that. On the boys side, now have five runners under 20 minutes and another knocking on the door. The girls continue to close the team gap in of itself and look solid moving forward.
“With Stoneham next it'll be another good time to work on things to improve and then bring it for the Twilight Invitational,” said Schell.
Wilmington will travel to Stoneham on Wednesday the 13th for a 4:00 pm meet with the Twilight Invitational two days later.
