WILMINGTON – Back in February, Sean Riley, then a junior, pulled off the an incredible feat. Seeded ninth, he ran a six second personal record to finish second in the 1,000 meters during the Division 4 Eastern Mass indoor track meet.
Now seven months later – amid the country's pandemic – Riley is back running, but this time he won't get the chance to compete for any individual titles since there won't be any post-season meets this fall. However, he still has two goals in mind.
First, he wants to break the course record during this cross-country season. Secondly and more importantly, he wants to help the other eight underclassmen enjoy this bizarre season and try to rebuild the program to where it was the last two years, finishing second overall at the D4 Eastern Mass Meets.
"That's the goal, the course record," he said. "My best time here last year was 16:20 and Greg (Adamek who broke it last year) has the record at 15:56 so it's 24 seconds. I believe I can do it. Actually, I would like to get down to the mid 15s."
He will have to do that with a mask on – certainly not ideal – all the while doing it as a distance runner, when he really excels in much shorter races.
"Cross-Country is always a bit of a struggle for me because I'm more of a track guy," he said. "I like training for long distance. I don't get sick after the races so that helps. It's weird for me as in the state meets I'm more competitive than I would like to be because that's the nature of me being a middle distance runner, but I like cross-country. It's 100 percent different than track. I just make due and roll with it because I love running."
And he loves being a part of this program and hopes everybody else who joins shares those same feelings.
"We lost a lot of people from last year's team, but we have some new faces who have come along so we're pretty excited for that," he said. "I'm just looking more towards the new kids stick to cross-country and they love the sport. I'm just trying to look out for the team's future more so than anything else at this point since this is more of a transition year."
During this transition year, the rules are different. There's just a handful of dual meets, which won't be organized the same way as the meets will feature groups of runners going out at different times, and all wearing a mask.
"Just like it's been for the past five months or however long (the pandemic has been going on), it's been tough but we are all happy to be here so we are all willing to accommodate the rules in place so we're making due," he said, nothing that he has an older sister Caitlyn and two younger half brothers Matthew and Andrew. "Personally, I've gotten used (to wearing the mask).
“Generally, I'm just looking at things more positively, than negatively because we have had so much negativity since (the pandemic) started. It's just too tiresome to look at things negatively anymore."
During the time when the restrictions were lifted, Riley said he was able to come down to the high school and get some workouts in with some of his teammates as well as out on the streets running about 45 miles per week. Those days certainly perked him up.
"Almost every single weekday morning around 8:30, we would come down here (to the high school) and we were safe and all of that. We just came out and busted out the miles because that's what summer is all about, your off-season training," he said.
This year Riley will be the team's No. 1 runner, and head coach Brian Schell said that he has come a long way.
"Sean is a great kid and he's the only one on the boys team who has been a part of the (varsity line-up) all four years," said the coach. "Over the summer he put in a lot of miles. He really increased his mileage a lot with some long runs. I know he did some 12 mile runs and even did a 15-mile one. He put in a lot of work over the summer. I know he wants (better results).
“He's had success in track with the 1,000 and the 600. He's not necessarily a 5K runner, but he's got all of the speed that he needs that you see in track and all of the endurance that he has built up over the summer will obviously pay off. He looks very solid coming into the season."
Riley's off-season training, he hopes, helps him improve his time, all the while get ready for what he hopes to be another successful track season.
"It's nice to find success in anything you do, but track has been pretty great for me personally," he said. "Growing up, I played pretty much every sport with the exception of ice hockey and lacrosse. The common theme in all of those things was I was usually fast. I did play freshman basketball but I got cut during sophomore year, so that's why I went to track. I was always planning to do winter track my junior year anyway, but you never know. I ended up doing it sophomore year and was way more successful at it than I thought I was going to be."
