On November 5th, the WHS Athletic Hall of Fame Ceremony will be held at the Tewksbury/Wilmington Elks. This year there's 12 athletes, one coach and two teams getting inducted. Due to that large class, we elected to run feature stories on each of the individuals/teams. We started last week with Billy Harrison, and this week we continue with Lisa (Southmayd) MacKenzie (below) and Mark Boudreau.
We will feature additional ones over the next three issues.
Recently, Lisa (Southmayd) MacKenzie received a phone call informing her that she would be among the new class of inductees into the Wilmington High School Athletic Hall of Fame. She was asked what her immediate thought was after Chairman Bob Surran told her the great news.
“When he told me what it was about, my immediate thought went to, 'I hope (my sister) Laurie got in too'. I didn't want to ask Bob but was hoping she got the same call. She definitely deserved it so I wouldn't have felt good if she wasn’t inducted as well. I told my husband (Scot) and (my) parents about the call and then didn't say anything to anyone else. It was a bit of a waiting game to see if Bob had also called Laurie. Once I found out he did, I sent her a text and joked about how she was a 'secret squirrel' for not telling me.”
Now on November 5th at the Tewksbury/Wilmington Elks, the sister duo will be part of the large class, that includes ten other athletes, one coach and two teams.
It's certainly rare to have siblings go in together, and siblings who also were such an important part to the softball team's second state championship title back in 1994. Both of them have their own individual memories and accolades from their athletic days, but sharing those on the same night as two of the best who ever competed at WHS, is certainly beyond special.
“It's just awesome that we are being inducted at the same time. I'm happy for us, of course, but more happy for my parents. I think it will be a proud moment for them to get to see both daughters going into the Hall of Fame on the same night,” said Lisa. “Laurie and I were always close. We fought like sisters, of course, but we also spent a lot of time together. She was two years older than me and I always looked up to her and basically wanted to do the things that she was doing. Laurie played softball, so I played softball. That's just how it was.”
“When I was in eighth grade and Wilmington High School won the state championship, I remember being there and thinking that I hoped it would be me soon. Then the next year being able to play on the team and win it again, was surreal. I loved playing those two years with Laurie. It was nice coming in as a freshman and having an older sister. It can be intimidating as a freshman on varsity but because I already knew some of her friends it made it easier for me. All the upperclassmen were very nice to me.”
If you go through the history of WHS Softball, certainly Lisa MacKenzie is one of the top three catchers to ever play, joining fellow Hall of Famers Judy O'Connell and Jackie Rubino, who both played at Merrimack College after high school. MacKenzie started all four years, was a four-time league all-star between two years each in the Merrimack Valley Conference and Cape Ann League.
That 1994 season will always stand out for Lisa for many reasons. She not only was a freshman on the team, but took over such an important position, while catching one of the state's best pitcher at the time, fellow Hall of Famer Adrienne Fay. Lisa was excellent defensively, calling and blocking pitches, throwing out runners with a rocket arm, while she also led the team in hitting at .392 and had one home run and 19 RBI.
She had an incredible playoff run at the plate. In the opening win she had a hit and three RBI, and then in a win over Amesbury she had two hits and five RBI.
Then in the state championship game, a 5-4 dramatic win over Mount Greylock Regional, she went 3-for-3 at the plate, and also made the heroic final play of the game, tagging out the potential tying run at home on the tail end of a double play, which started with a fly ball caught by another Hall of Famer Leanne Harris, before she unleashed a perfect one-hop throw to the plate. MacKenzie applied the tag and the team celebrated as champions.
“This may seem a bit strange, but I don't vividly remember much about the playoffs and the state championship game,” she said. “My husband and kids think I'm crazy. One night over this past summer we found the game on YouTube and I watched it with my kids. I remember being so proud of myself each time I got up and got a hit because I really didn't remember. My daughter couldn't believe that I actually don't remember getting the three hits. I do remember the final play and the celebration that followed. It was just a perfect way to win a state championship game. Leanne's catch and then the perfect one-hopper to home. It gave me chills re-watching it on television.”
Two years after that heroic play and the state championship title, as a junior, she was the Cape Ann League's Co-MVP, was a Lowell Sun First Team All-Star and a Boston Globe All-Scholastic after guiding the 'Cats to the Division 2 North Sectional final. That season she batted .519 with 25 RBI, while scoring 27 runs. She also threw out all but one runner trying to steal.
"Lisa was the Co-M.V.P. of the league last year, she was an all-star for two seasons with one of those in the Merrimack Valley League,” said then head coach Paul Lyman to the Town Crier in an article published back in 1997. “We have been a successful team since she has been here, we won a state championship and last year we went far into the states and a lot of that success is attributed to her.”
While her offensive stats will always jump out, MacKenzie's defense was really superb. By the time her career ended, she worked wonders with four different pitchers.
"Mentally, Lisa has worked with four different pitchers since she was a freshman. She calls the pitches, she knows their strengths and weaknesses and she has handled all four of them thus far very, very well. And working with four different pitchers is not easy,” said Lyman in that same ‘97 article.
She was asked about how she developed into such a great defensive catcher.
“I feel like back when I was a kid, the way we got better was just to play. We didn't really have a lot of camps and private lessons like the kids do now,” she said. “I think once I was in middle school, it became clear that I was going to be a catcher so that's what I was. We played a lot of summer softball during those years so I think that really helped to get me ready for high school.
“I started calling pitches my freshman year. I'm not sure why initially the coaches had the confidence in me, but they did. You have to remember that year Adrienne Fay was our pitcher. She made my job easy. She could literally hit any spot that I called for low and outside and the next pitch high and inside. It didn't matter what I called or where I wanted it, she hit my glove. Because of how good she and the rest of the team were, it took pressure off me and allowed me to just play. And I learned a lot my freshman year.”
Obviously her No. 1 sport was softball, but Lisa also made two other varsity sports as a freshman with field hockey and basketball. She played field hockey for one season, and ended up also competing in volleyball and was a member of the cheerleading team the other years. She played basketball for three years and ran indoor track the other. On the basketball court, she was a three-year starter who played the small forward position. She was named to the Cape Ann League All-Conference team as a junior, helping the 'Cats reach the state tournament.
“With the other varsity sports I played in addition to softball, I remember having fun with my teammates and making new friendships. With Field Hockey, I only played because Laurie did. I just copied whatever she did. My junior year I didn't have a fall sport so I knew a few of the cheerleaders and decided to give it a whirl. We had a lot of fun,” she said.
After high school, Lisa went on to play softball at Endicott College and had a terrific career there, converting to a shortstop. Today she teaches second grade in the Stoneham School system, is working towards her master's degree, while she and Scot are proud parents of three children, Kelci, Lily and Bode.
“My three kids play sports so they keep us busy. Both my girls played softball growing up and Lily now plays for WHS. It's pretty cool to go sit at the same field we played at all those times. She also plays hockey for the high school and Kelci is a WHS cheerleader. My son plays hockey and lacrosse and maybe in a few years he'll be wearing a WHS uniform as well,” said Lisa.
Until then, it's Mom's turn to shine. In a few weeks she will be inducted as one of the best athletes to ever compete at WHS, and for that she is so grateful to so many people who made it possible.
“I'd like to thank those on the committee. It really is an honor. Thank you to all the coaches along the way and a big thanks to my parents. My father would always put in the time with us when we were young. He was always our softball coach growing up. He was just a little tougher on his own daughters than the other girls on the team but I think if we played for any other coach we wouldn't have ended up being the shortstop and catcher on a state championship team.
“And my mother never missed a game. She would be there rain or shine. I can still picture her and my grandparents in their chairs at the games. It was a good feeling to know you had people cheering for you on the sidelines.”
