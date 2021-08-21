BOSTON/FOXBORO — Craig Venezia and Evan Sperlinga have plenty of experience with being teammates. The two former Wilmington High dual sport athletes were teammates with both the Wildcats Boys Soccer team as well as the Spring Track team. The duo, in fact, were even part of a record breaking 4x200 relay team in 2015, when, along with Joe Boudreau and Brad Aldrich, they sprinted to a 1:33.83 finish.
But on Saturday, September 4, Venezia and Sperlinga will team up for their greatest mission to date, when they bike 50 miles on their own uniquely designed route to raise money for cancer research at the Dana Farber Cancer Institute. They will hop on their bikes at Fenway Park and pedal their way to Gillette Stadium, and then return to Fenway, a route of exactly 50 miles.
It is actually the second year in a row that the two best friends are making the journey, although last year they did as part of the Pan Mass Challenge. With the annual event not officially held due to COVID last year, riders instead chose their own routes and Venezia and Sperlinga mapped out the 50-mile route back and forth to Fenway, with a stop in Foxboro in between.
Venezia and Sperlinga have already raised over $3,000 through their fundraising efforts, actually exceeding the goal they had originally set for themselves. But as happy as they are with their efforts so far, they are far from done in their fundraising, as each has very personal reasons for wanting to contribute as much as possible to Dana Farber.
“Evan and I have been through a lot and lost a lot of loved ones to cancer, so we want to do our parts to help with the eradication of this disease,” Venezia said. “This is just another way for us to do our part, both by honoring those who have lost their lives and also trying to help so it doesn’t happen in the future.”
Venezia lost his aunt Carol Flaherty to stomach cancer back in 2014, and later lost his grandfather, Mike Silvio to lung cancer back in 2019. Sperlinga tragically lost his mother, Nancy to lung cancer in the summer of 2017.
“That was definitely the hardest thing I have ever had to go through. I am still coping with it now,” Sperlinga said. “By the time they discovered it, she already had stage 3 lung cancer, even though she hadn’t smoked in something like 20 years. It was the worst thing to watch your mother wither away like that. It was just awful.”
While losing his mom at such a young age was likely the worst experience of Sperlinga’s young life, the one positive memory he was able to take away from it was the love and support he received from friends and family during her suffering.
“When I had to finally realize that she would not be coming out of it, my friends and my dad were always there for me,” Sperlinga said. “I am just so grateful to have had their support to help with through everything. I could not have done it without them.”
Those same friends and family of both Sperlinga and Venezia have once again stepped up that support, just as they did for last year’s ride. After raising over $2,800 last year, they set a goal of $3,000 for this year, with all proceeds going directly to Dana Farber Cancer Institute. While $3,000 may have seemed like a lofty goal, they have already exceeded that with $3,025 raised to date, primarily through Facebook donations on the website they have set up, although some donations have come through checks or other methods, with so many people wanting to help out.
“We started fundraising about three months ago, and we are so appreciative of everyone who donated,” Venezia said. “So much of it has come from family and friends, because so many of them have also been through this. They are all doing their part.”
Sperlinga has also been incredibly grateful for all of the contributions they have received to date. He is hoping it is a sign of things to come, as he and Venezia intend to make this an annual ride.
“My family knows this is our big thing, and they are always willing to donate. They have been so great to us,” Sperlinga said. “They know this is something we plan on doing for the foreseeable future. We plan on doing this for years to come.”
While the fundraising has required a lot of effort by Venezia and Sperlinga, it pales in comparison to the physical training they have been putting in to prepare their bodies for the grueling ride ahead of them. Training has been a little more difficult this time around, for the 2020 college graduates, who have now transitioned into the work force. Venezia, who graduated from Boston University with a degree in biology, now works for Johnson Mathey Pharmaceuticals in Danvers where he works as a chemist developing pharmaceuticals for breast cancer. Sperlinga, meanwhile graduated with a degree in elementary education from Assumption University and is now a fifth grade math teacher at the Alexander Bruce School in Lawrence.
Their work schedules have made the training a little more difficult, but they have still found time to get on the road, although this year they mostly train individually as opposed to together like last year. But on September 4, they will most certainly be together, with friends and family there to cheer them on this time around, something that was not possible last year due to COVID.
“We hope to have a lot of friends and family there to support us, and that really means a lot to us,” Venezia said. “They have been so incredibly supportive of us, so it will mean a lot to have them there.”
Sperlinga is also looking forward to having friends and family in attendance this time around, but more than anything, he is thrilled to be riding with Venezia once again.
“That is the best part. He has been my best friend ever since we were kids, so it has been amazing to do this ride with Craig,” Sperlinga said. “We have both dealt with a lot of deaths in our family and we have grown more mature together because of it. We will always be best friends and doing this together is just great. I wouldn’t want to do it with anyone else. It is a very rewarding experience for both of us.”
And while they have exceeded their goal of $3,000, they both know there is still plenty more work to do if they want to make strides towards eradicating cancer. To donate to their very worthy cause, please visit their website at www.fenwaytogillette.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.