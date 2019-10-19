WILMINGTON — You may recognize the name of the top male finisher from Wilmington in the fifth and final TonyA5K: Austin O’Neal.
O’Neal, 23, came in second place overall with a time of 22:26, which is four spots better than his sixth place finish just one year ago.
With that in mind, the 2014 Wilmington High School graduate had one goal in mind at the beginning of the race that would hopefully set the tone.
“[I wanted] to start with a good pace and keep it,” O’Neal said.
During the calendar year, O’Neal’s training regimen is pretty standard, which includes a lot of strength work in core, abdominals, and legs.
“I go to the gym four or five times a week, maybe run once,” he said.
The Worcester State Lacrosse star says that the athletics spirit is always there when it comes to competition.
What helped him in this race was the fact that he is all too familiar with the course, so running came pretty naturally.
It was all systems go for Austin as he took the first turn, but he didn’t want to go too hard.
“I wanted to get my breathing right, so I slowed down, it’s not as much in the legs as it is in the lungs,” he said.
At about the first mile marker, O’Neal built a pretty comfortable lead from the rest of the pack, including his friend Jimmy Davey, an Army veteran.
“I only beat him because he had a major cramp,” O’Neal said with a huge smile.
O’Neal took the left and headed straight for the finish, cop cars and blue lights in the distance, while keeping an outstanding pace.
“My pace was better this year, I felt better running; it gave me confidence.”
Tony Alonardo coached O’Neal in hockey, as has grown close with his daughters Michelle and Sarah over the years.
“He was a huge part of my life and helped me grow as a hockey player, it was all about discipline, and I carry that with me,” he said.
With this being the last 5K race in Tony’s name, Austin was just glad he was able to support some dear friends and a great family within the Wilmington Hockey community, and the Wilmington community on a larger scale, one last time.
“It’s awesome, it shows a lot to Donna, Michelle and Sarah… and I’m sure they are feeling loved, which is what we want.”
ALONARDO TOP FEMALE
For someone who says she doesn’t run, Michelle Alonardo might as well keep signing up for races.
For the third consecutive year, Michelle finished with the best time for a female in the TonyA5K in honor of her father, with a time of 23:27 on Saturday.
A great ending didn’t come from a great start for Michelle.
“In the beginning when everyone was standing around [on the Town Common], and it was drizzling, I wasn’t in the mindset to run,” she said.
But the weather cleared up just in time for the race, and off they went. Michelle said the start took her and her friends by surprise.
“All of a sudden everyone started running, so we tried to catch up to the front,” she said.
Once the group got to the front, it was full steam ahead.
“When my friends and I started running, we took it leisurely [at first], but then it was like ‘well we might as well finish now,’” so [we didn’t hold back].”
Throughout the race as it turned down the windy side streets of Wilmington, Michelle said that she started to drag.
“They have mile markers at different points, so it was encouraging, so every time I saw a mile marker, I would say, ‘okay only two more miles to go, one more mile to go,’” she said.
Michelle went on to say that her friends were very encouraging, so that gave her motivation to pull through.
“We put on some music and we ran and talked and laughed and it ended up working out [in the end].”
Down the home stretch the group came, and there was one thing on Michelle’s mind: her dad.
“When you take the last left [on to Wildwood Street], and you come on the straightaway towards the finish line, I just ran ten times faster than I did the rest of the race, because you want to make him proud, and this is the way I think would make him proud about it.”
Michelle and her friends finished the race strong and with a sense of accomplishment, just like her father would want her to.
She shared her thoughts on how this race was special to her, her mother Donna, and older sister Sara.
“With it being the last one, I was really glad we had a great turnout, to really end the five years of the race, and the turnout really made my mom happy, it was great to come together.”
