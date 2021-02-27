In the last three editions, we started the series on the most dominating WHS winter sports teams from previous seasons. The series started with the 2001-2002 Boys Basketball team and followed with stories on 2006-’07 Girls Hockey team which advanced to the Division 2 state semi-final game and then the WHS Wrestling seasons from 2000-01 and 2004-05.
Below is the story of the 2006-’07 WHS Girls Basketball team which made program history by advancing to the Division 3 North Sectional Final played at the Tsongas Center, losing in the final seconds to Pentucket Regional. The story below first appeared in the Town Crier in the March 14, 2007 issue.
LOWELL — In the end they lost by two points but in the bigger picture the Wilmington High girls’ basketball team finished the program’s best season in history as one of the top eight teams in the entire state.
In heartbreaking fashion, Pentucket’s Holly Jacobsons made an incredible defensive block on Alyssa Brown’s shot with four seconds to go, which gave Pentucket Regional a 41-39 victory over the Wildcats in the Division 3 North sectional championship game played Saturday morning at Lowell’s Tsongas Center.
Pentucket advanced to the Eastern Mass final on Monday afternoon and were defeated by ArchBishop Williams.
As for Wilmington, they finished with an 20-4 overall record, with two losses each to Masconomet and Pentucket, while posting three state tournament wins over Weston, Wayland and previously unbeaten and top seed Winthrop as part of the program’s all-time best season.
At the time of his interview, Wildcat head coach Jay Keane, like many other people, didn’t realize that Jacobsons had come out of nowhere to get a piece of Brown’s shot. Brown had received a bounce pass from senior point guard Brianne Bozzella on a quick outlet pass on a defensive rebound, but the 5-foot-7 freshman, Jacobsons, got enough of the ball forcing it to hit the front of the rim and falling down instead of through the net.
“We went on a scoring drought there for a while,” said Keane. “The girls played extremely hard and it came down to the end. We had every thing in place but the shot just didn’t go in. We have been fighting all season in a lot of tight games and we had everything in place. That was a tough shot to make.
“We had our chances but it was just a matter of finishing them. I’m not and we’re not going to blame one girl or one play, but we missed a lot of opportunities throughout the whole game.”
Pentucket is a very young team but with a lot of talent and certainly a lot of height. Sophomore center Kirsten Daamen, who moved to the United States from the Netherlands, stands at 6-foot-2 and she made her presence felt. She ended the game with 8 blocks and really was a thorn in the ‘Cats side.
“She’s a great player,” said Keane. “We tried to go at her but we also missed some lay-ups and there’s nothing you can do about that. She’s certainly a force in the middle. She takes up a lot of space in the middle and she’s just a sophomore.
“They put Daaman in the zone and everyone else is man-to-man and she just helps out everyone else. She blocks a lot of shots and she takes away a lot of cuts to the middle. What we tried to do was make her come out and play somebody and then get behind her but she had a couple of big blocks and it just changes the momentum of the game. She’s an impact player.”
On the flip side of that, freshman forward Ashley Viselli was another impact player. Number 24 finished with a game high 19 points, including scoring her team’s final eight points, with two coming on treys, as she helped give the Sachems an eight point lead after Bozzella had tied the game up at 33 on a drive to the basket with 6:51 to go.
“(Viselli) is a great player,” said Keane. “We knew she was capable of doing that but we had to pack it in the zone because of the (Daamen) girl. The last time we played Pentucket we went man-to-man and they really attacked the basket. So that’s why we stayed in the zone (defense). The game plan was there but we just went into that scoring drought and that kind of cost us.”
Besides the game being tied at three early on, Wilmington had the lead the entire first half. The ‘Cats led 11-6 and 18-12 and took an 22-19 lead into the halftime break. Wilmington’s offense was struggling a bit but defensively the ‘Cats were doing a very good job which included giving up one field goal in the first 7:06 and two field goals through the first 9:05.
Wilmington senior center Ashley Vitale sank two free throws to start the second half pushing the ‘Cats lead to five points. Pentucket countered with an 11-0 run, with five points coming from Viselli before Lyndsey Beaton drained consecutive jump shots. That gave the Sachems a 30-24 lead, but Wilmington came back as Stephanie Sauve hit her own jumper, while Vitale posted up nicely making it a two-point game.
Pentucket had a four-point lead two minutes later until Vitale posted up and Bozzella scored on that aforementioned drive to tie the game up at 33-33 with 6:51 to go. Viselli followed suit with her three straight field goals, the last coming with 4:28 to go, giving Pentucket a 41-33 lead. Bozzella then hit a three-pointer with 2:12 left and then hit another one with 12 seconds left making it 41-39 with 16 seconds to go.
Wilmington had another chance missing a shot with 4.6 seconds left, before sending Pentucket to the free throw line for a 1-and-1 opportunity. The Sachems missed, and the ball was tipped out by Sauve out to open space to Bozzella. She came racing down the court and gave the bounce pass to her right to Brown, whose shot was then partially blocked by Jacobsons. Pentucket missed another front end of a 1-and-1 with 3.6 seconds left, and the rebound then rolled out of bounds ending the game and unfortunately the season for Wilmington.
Vitale and Bozzella ended the game with 11 and 10 points, respectively, while, Sauve added 9 as the trio accounted for 30 of the team’s 39 points.
“I’m just so proud of these girls,” said Keane. “No one thought we’d get here with the exception of myself and the girls. We finished 20-4 and I’m just really happy for the girls, the entire program and the Wilmington community. The girls really represented themselves very well this season.”
Indeed they did.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.