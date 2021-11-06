WORCESTER – Not a lot was expected out of the Clark University Women’s Soccer team this season, with the Cougars being picked to finish eighth in the New England Men’s and Women’s Athletic Conference (NEWMAC) preseason poll.
But that as the saying goes, that is why they play the games.
Rather than sinking to the bottom of the NEWMAC, the Cougars have instead risen to near the top of the standings, finishing the regular season in third place with a record of 11-6 overall and 7-3 within the league to earn a spot in the NEWMAC Tournament which gets underway this week.
There were many reasons for the Cougars resurgence this season as the team returned to action after missing a year due to COVID-19, but it would be hard to argue that there has been a bigger reason than graduate student Sarah Berube of Wilmington, a defender for the Cougars.
Berube, a 2017 graduate of Central Catholic, where she was part of the 23-0 Division 1 state championship team in her senior season, has been nothing short of spectacular for Clark this season, especially in the second half of the season when the Cougars made their playoff push.
Berube, who will be the first to remind everyone that the entire team has been responsible for the Cougars remarkable season, has been thrilled with her team’s performance, making her decision to return for her graduate season all the more satisfying after missing last season. As the team prepared to host No. 6 seeded Springfield on Tuesday, Berube reflected on what has been a special season for she and her teammates to this point.
“It has been really exciting. We were underdogs going in, and now we are hosting a playoff game,” Berube said. “Coming back for my fifth year, I knew this team had a lot of potential, but it still has been great to see how well we have all come together. We have a lot of young players, so it has been great to see how much everyone has stepped up and is progressing so quickly.”
Berube can defer credit all she wants, but the fact of the matter is that she has been at her best when her team needed her most. While she is officially a center back, Berube has been one of the team’s most important offensive players over the past several weeks, scoring and assisting on some of the biggest goals of the season during some of the biggest games of the season.
Since October 6, Berube has put up two goals and four assists for eight points in eight games, with both of her goals coming on crucial penalty kicks, including an overtime game winner against Wellesley College back on the October 6, as well as a game tying penalty kick against Smith College on October 16. She followed those clutch performances up with a pair of assists in a 3-2 overtime win at Springfield last Wednesday, including getting the helper on the game winning goal in the 98th minute.
Clark head coach Brienne Smith knows how lucky she and her team are to have Berube as such an offensive force, particularly on penalty kicks, a skill which is lacking in even some of the game’s best players.
“We call her Megan Rapinoe from that spot,” Smith said. “Whenever we get a penalty kick, we want her to take it, because we have confidence in her to know that we can almost just count it. We don’t even have to think about it.”
Berube is 2-for-2 this season, and is now 4-for-4 on penalty kicks in her career. Berube has never really thought of herself as a penalty kick specialist, but once again the facts don’t lie. She seems to have developed quite the knack for this specialized skill, despite still being relatively inexperienced at it.
“I never really took many in high school, but I gained a lot of confidence in college,” Berube said. “I feel like it is a bit of a mental game. A penalty kick can be all about confidence. A lot of people get very nervous, but I have always enjoyed it. I feel like I can do it.”
The Cougars have been very happy that Berube enjoys that aspect of the game, particularly against Smith, when her game tying PK helped to clinch a playoff spot for the team. Her heroics in the Smith game, as well as her three shots on goal in the Cougars previous game against Mount Holyoke earned Berube NEWMAC’s Soccer Offensive Athlete of the Week honors for the week of October 11-17. That’s right, Berube the defender was named Offensive Athlete of the Week. She had been the NEWMAC Defensive Player of the Week back in September of 2018, but this award was a little different.
“I’m not going to lie, I was kind of shocked when I won that,” Berube said. “I had gotten Defensive Player of the Week before, but when they told it was for offense I was in shock. It was very exciting, but I also felt like it really reflected on the team. I feel like it is the team is getting the recognition we deserve.”
As surprising as it was for her to win Player of the Week honors, her offensive ability has been well known or a while now, as she has eleven career assists, ranking her in the top ten all-time for Clark. Her excellence in handing out assists was on full display in the 3-2 win over Springfield. In that one, both of her assists, the first coming in the 72nd minute and the second coming on the game winner in the 98th, came on shots by senior Jamie Joseph off of corner kicks by Berube.
The corner kick, especially when connecting with Joseph, have become another specialty of Berube.
“She has developed a great connection with Jamie,” Smith said. “It is almost like they have this telepathy between them. They had those two goals, and they also had some other chances. Just like with the penalty kicks, we like to have Sarah taking our corners, because we know how good she is.”
Berube takes pride in putting her teammates, be it Joseph or another Cougar, in position to score.
“I definitely have a great connection with Jamie. She is our target player on those corners. I used to be a target player and I know that the key to being successful is being consistent with the spot,” Berube said. “I am basically looking for her, and I try to hit it to a spot where she is running to. And she is obviously a very talented player.”
For all of her offensive heroics however, Berube is still first and foremost a defender and she is most certainly excelling in that regard, as she is part of a defensive unit that allowing less just 1.5 goals per game on the season, including five shutouts. Berube, as the team’s center back, has played a huge role in those impressive numbers.
“Our defense is what we are known for and Sarah is a big key to that, so it has been great to see a defender get recognition like Sarah has,” Smith said. “The reason we are not allowing a lot of goals is because our defense is not allowing many shots. Sarah, Deanna (D’Innocenzo) and Carly (Bernstein) have been playing the last four years together and they almost know what the other will do. I feel like that has been a big difference for us.
“Even though we were all disappointed to miss last season, we were able to practice together and that extra year of being together may have helped them develop their connection even more.”
Berube has loved being a part of the Cougars offense as of late, but she will admit that she takes at least an equal amount of pride in keeping opponents off the scoreboard as she does in putting her team on the scoreboard.
“I love the back line we have right now. Our goalie (Morgan Small) is amazing and we have some excellent defenders,” Berube said. “We are all able to communicate with one another really well. We work hard together and we cover for one another if we need to.
“There is no weak link at any point on our defense. If someone gets past one defender, you know there is someone behind you to cover for you. I am so lucky to be a part of this back line.”
As a graduate student or as the Cougars refer to her a “Super Senior”, Berube has taken a leadership role with the team this season, along with fellow Super Seniors D’Innocenzo and Bernstein. Berube had always been in somewhat of a leadership role due to the nature of her position, but she has taken it to a new level this season and it has been a part of the game she has truly embraced.
“I have really enjoyed it. People have asked me if I feel disconnected from the team now that I am a grad student, but honestly, I have never felt closer to a team than feel with this one,” Berube said. “I have always felt comfortable in that role as a center back, but I feel like it is even more so this year. I have definitely liked that role, and I feel like I can really help make a difference for the team.”
And that she most certainly has, according to Smith, who could not be more grateful to have Berube, D’Innocenzo and Bernstein back for a fifth year.
“Having three grad students has been a blessing for us. We are very fortunate, because we know it is something that some other programs could not do,” Smith said. “We would not be where we are today without our captains and Super Seniors. That kind of leadership is something you dream of as a coach.”
That leadership will be especially critical in the upcoming NEWMAC playoffs, and Smith will be relying heavily on Berube and her other veteran players to guide her otherwise relatively inexperienced roster through the post season.
“Sarah just exudes confidence and it is contagious. More than half our roster is brand new, so they don’t understand what it is all about,” Smith said. “They need to absorb it from the upperclassmen, and Sarah has been a big key to that.”
Berube is looking forward to the tournament, and looking forward to extending her season and career as long as possible. With the team she has surrounding her, she feels fully confident that they can carry their regular season success into the post season.
“If we stay focused, we can do really well in the playoffs,” Berube said. “This is the best team I have been on in my five years here. This is a strong, talented group that can make a large impact in the playoffs.
“It is going to be very hard to let this go when it is over, but that’s why we want to make the season go as long as we can.”
Whenever the season does come to an end, Berube’s impact on the Clark program will remain. Smith knows that Berube will be leaving quite a legacy for the rest of her teammates to live up to.
“She is leaving such an impact on the players she is leaving behind,” Smith said. “The younger players will gain a lot from playing beside her. She will leave an impact for years to come.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.