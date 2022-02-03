WAKEFIELD – With a handful of guys missing from the line-up, the Wilmington High School Wrestling team went 1-2 this past week, first losing to Arlington last Wednesday, 48-30, before splitting a pair of matches on Saturday, beating Pentucket Regional 35-27 before losing to a powerful Tyngsboro/Dracut team 66-12. The 1-2 mark puts Wilmington at 7-5-1 overall.
“It was a tough weekend for us with a lot of guys out with injuries and sickness,” said first-year head coach Peter Mitchell.
In the win over Pentucket, Adam Lopez (126), Brian Duggan (152) and Jack Rooney (170) won their matches with pins, while Mohaned Said (160) won via decision and both Luke Vitale (132) and Marcello Misuraca (195) won by forfeit.
In the loss to Tyngsboro/Dracut, Lopez again won with a pin, while Vitale and Julien Cella both won by decisions.
Wilmington will be back in action with a home meet against Woburn on Friday night at 5 and then will host Triton Regional on Wednesday at 6:30. The following Saturday, the 'Cats will host Gr. Lowell, Tewksbury and Reading to close out the regular season's dual meets.
This past week, the MIAA announced the post-season schedule with the sectionals to be held on Saturday, February 12th, followed by the state meet the following weekend, the All-States and then the New Englands. Wilmington will compete in Division 3 North along with Burlington, Danvers, Excel Academy, Gloucester, Melrose, Nashoba Tech, North Middlesex, Tewksbury, Triton, Wakefield, Watertown and Weston and that meet will be held at Tewksbury High.
Both the state meet and the All-State Meets will be held at the Game On Sports and Performance Center in Fitchburg, with dates to be announced later.
