On January 8, 2016, Mr. Frank Kelley, legendary school teacher and coach in Wilmington passed away. With this past Friday being the five-year anniversary of his passing, we wanted to run this story below that appeared in the January, 13th, 2016 Town Crier edition, written by Rick Cooke, who shared quite the friendship with Mr. Kelley, including writing a book on the Hall of Fame Coach.
In a future Town Crier edition, we will have more about Kelley’s coaching career as he will be part of the Sports Staff’s 15-part series on legendary coaches here in town.
WILMINGTON — Frank Kelley changed my life. I’m sure that I will be just one of many people ready, willing and able to make that statement over the next several days.
Mr. Kelley, the beloved former Wilmington High School math teacher and track coach, died peacefully at his home Friday. God made sure to take good care of Frank Kelley and with good reason. This was a man of great faith who overcame adversity, persevered through a series of illnesses and went on to change the lives of thousands of young people for well over 60 years. Mr. Kelley believed in young people — all kinds of young people — from the most troubled and difficult students to the best — what we all would characterize as the ‘cream of the crop.’ He was not only a man of great faith, but a great man. He was my friend, and I can honestly say without hesitation that when my parents passed away I did not have the same kick-in-the-gut reaction that I felt when I was informed of Mr. Kelley’s passing. My friend loved a good story, so I thought that the best way to honor him would be to share another good story here.
I knew Mr. Kelley for most of my 21 years as sports editor of the Town Crier. He would stroll through the door of the old North Wilmington Depot with track statistics or a story in hand, we would chat briefly, and he would be off to his next practice, math class or track meet. It wasn’t until April of 2007 that I would really get to know Mr. Kelley. I had returned to the Town Crier after a retirement brought about by illness. By that time, I was a columnist/feature story writer thanks to the good graces of Sports Editor Jamie Pote. I felt that it was time to write a feature story about Mr. Kelley, since Wilmington had honored him my naming the high school track after him in 2006. We gave the story the headline “Frank Kelley’s Opus is Far From Finished.”
After the interview with Mr. Kelley and the story had appeared in the newspaper, I remember telling him that “there is a book here, and there is a story much larger in scope that needs to be told.” I let Mr. Kelley know that I felt that his story was inspirational on many levels. All of this was a direct result of Mr. Kelley casually commenting about a period in his childhood “when he was in the home.” The “home” turned out to be the New England Peabody Home for Crippled Children in Newton, where he spent over nine years of his childhood rehabilitating from tuberculosis of the hip. For seven of those years, he was flat on his back, confined to a simple canvas bed. He had a bed pan, a nurse, a few teachers and plenty of hope that he would eventually leave the home with the quiet grit and determination that would become the hallmarks of his life. Mr. Kelley was always patient with the underdog, with the kid who wasn’t always leading the race, but who would eventually finish first in so many other ways.
He would fight me every step of the way for almost two years until he finally allowed me to be an Irishman for the Day for what turned out to be much more than just a day. Someone very close to me would tell me at the time that “Mr. Kelley is just an older version of you.” We were both stubborn and set in our ways, and we were just really getting to know one another. What began as a biographer and his subject relationship gently morphed into a friendship. I spent countless hours interviewing many former students, peers and friends before the book was finished in October of 2010. Mr. Kelley asked me at one point if there was going to be anyone but himself detailed in the book. He smiled when I told him about his students and what they had to say about their former teacher and all that he had provided them in the classrooms of Wilmington High School.
I recall a dreary, rainy day in Harvard Square when I began loading the boxes filled with copies of “Our Mr. Kelley — A Lifetime of Coaching and Caring” into the trunk of my car. The machine located at the back of the Harvard Book Store was cranking out hundreds of copies of the book. It was the thrill of my life. It wouldn’t be long before I would have an honest-to-goodness published book in the window of the Harvard Book Store. Mr. Kelley, who would often tell his math students to “show their work” at the high school, still wanted proof that the whole thing was real — even wondering if he could add just one more good story to the hundreds that he had already told me. “Wait a minute Rick, I have another story that I need to tell you,” I remember him saying through the static of my bargain-basement flip-phone. “Coach, we are finished. The book is published.” He sounded almost disappointed, like he didn’t think it was real, but it was.
It wasn’t long after that day that we began a mini-tour with the book that included cable television appearances, a retired teachers’ luncheon, a Rotary Club meeting and a signing event at the Wilmington Public Library. The highlight would be the almost rock-star like event at Rocco’s in Wilmington, where gracious host Chuck DePasquale gave us the big room at the front of the building as hundreds of Frank Kelley fans flooded the venerable eatery. Some of them were clutching newly purchased books, while others waited to buy one or more copies for friends and family. Everyone wanted a signature and a few words with the man who had changed their lives in one way or another. Mr. Kelley liked to tell me that he thought that the details of his life were “no big deal.” Sometimes he even tried to tell me that no one would be interested in his life story. I wouldn’t let go of the notion that our work together was important, and that the people who loved him would respect him even more once they learned of just what he had endured at the Peabody Home. He grudgingly agreed that night that I had been right all along. He was like a child opening that first big present on Christmas morning. “Oh boy….oh boy!” he said as he turned to me and smiled that unforgettable Mr. Kelley smile. “Didn’t I tell you coach? The book is a big hit.” Mr. Kelley grabbed a pen and we were off and running. What seemed like a dream was real.
For five years, Mr. Kelley enjoyed every minute of the book’s journey through the lives of many avid readers. Some people told me that they had read the book three times and were waiting for more. Mr. Kelley was content to hear about the sales through the Harvard Book Store, but he enjoyed lugging copies of the book to various events and some track meets at the Reggie Lewis Track and Athletic Center in Roxbury. So it was only fitting that the book’s cover was put up on the center’s giant screen prior to the start of the State Track Finals last weekend. The Massachusetts’ State Track Coaches Association Hall of Famer will be getting many tributes over the next few days, weeks, months and I’m sure years to come, but to be included in anything this special that had to do with Mr. Kelley will be something that I will never forget.
It could be said that Mr. Kelley and I were somewhat joined at the hip following the book’s publication, but since my hip was stronger (although Mr. Kelley would never admit that, even with the childhood illness that had left his hip severely weakened) he sometimes would reluctantly allow me to carry the load. There was never one time however when Mr. Kelley would allow me to hold open the car door for him while he swung his good hip around to take a seat. I would hear stories of Mr. Kelley giving copies of the book to former students he would see grocery shopping at the Wilmington Market Basket. There was one trip that we made together that was more about safely negotiating the day than shopping.
I decided that it would be nice if Mr. Kelley could see how the book was printed at the Harvard Book Store. The store’s book printing machine has a name that Mr. Kelley loved — the Paige M. Gutenborg. The employee in charge of operating the machine walked Mr. Kelley to the rear of the store, where he stood completely amazed at the fact that his face kept popping out of this gently whirring contraption. He held the book in front of the store’s many bookshelves while I took several photographs of the big event. Mr. Kelley had one final question before we headed off to have some lunch. The machine automatically trims and binds the book before it pops out the bottom, like some wonderfully creative gumball machine. The paper would fall into a cardboard box on the floor. He held another book and glanced down at the box. “What do they do with all of that scrap paper?”
It was time for lunch. As we exited the store, Mr. Kelley, even with his large walking stick, had difficulty keeping his balance on the cobblestone sidewalk. I thought for sure that one of the thousands of Harvard students might accidently knock Mr. Kelley flat on his face. I tried to take his arm, but he would have none of it. We made it to the front of JP Licks. Victory was ours. I wanted lunch. Mr. Kelley wanted three different scoops of ice cream — one of which ended up being sherbet. I had a bagel, Mr. Kelley’s sweet tooth was satisfied and we moved on to the next adventure with “Our Mr. Kelley.”
When I got the news that my friend had died, I took the time to cry. I looked at a copy of the book and cried some more. I found a version of “Danny Boy” that I loved on You Tube and sobbed over my computer. It was the first time that I had listened to ‘Danny Boy” since my dad died. It was also the first time that I had really listened to the song’s lyrics. This version was minus the bagpipes. It sounded pure and it was perfect, giving me a wonderful feeling of reflection.
Since the book was published, I’ve spent about seven months a year in Fort Lauderdale. I would call Mr. Kelley, hoping that he would answer the phone and that I would find out how his health was holding up. Before I left in November, I was blessed to attend Mr. Kelley’s annual birthday lunch at Rocco’s. Several of his former students from his favorite Wilmington High School Class of 1961 were there on that beautiful summer day as Mr. Kelley turned 87. These were many of the same people who watched over Mr. Kelley, helping him go to the doctor, do his shopping, attend church services and get a haircut whenever he needed one. I took great comfort in the fact that my friend was always wonderfully cared for by the good students and neighbors that never forgot the man who had changed their lives.
It felt good to get all that crying out of the way before I looked at some photographs of Mr. Kelley smiling. He would want me to stop all that crying. He loved making people happy. He was the Patron Saint of Happiness. It seemed to be his life’s mission.
I last spoke with Mr. Kelley not long after Christmas. We were planning a second edition of the book, to be released as an on-line publication. Mr. Kelley didn’t really understand the concept, but he still loved telling his stories. I always believed that we were far from finished. I still believe that. We really are far from finished my friend. God bless you. Heaven has just welcomed another very special angel.
