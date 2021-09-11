WILMINGTON – Last season was a tough one in many ways for the Wilmington High Golf team, as the Wildcats struggled to an 0-7 record on the season, their third consecutive winless campaign. But more than their struggles to get into the win column, the cruelest blow for the Wildcats came when their season was cut short with three matches still remaining on their schedule.
When it was announced in late October of 2020 that all Fall sports at Wilmington High would be postponed for two weeks due to the pandemic, it meant a delay in the schedule for most teams. But for the golf team, it meant the end of the season, as it would have been nearly impossible to play a complete match by the time the two week period was over, due to it getting dark so early.
One will never know if a win would have been in the cards for the Wildcats in any of those final three matches, but what is clear is that the Wildcats will be doing everything they can to snap the losing streak and bring home some wins this season.
With a roster that includes several returning starters, including all five players at the top of the lineup, the Wildcats look poised to find their way back into the win column under the direction of 15th year head coach Steve Lynch.
Despite not picking up any wins last season, the Wildcats did improve as the season went on and players gained more experience. Lynch is hoping that the improvement continues into this season.
“Our top five players are essentially the same as last year. We only lost two seniors, so our core is good,” Lynch said. “The schedule as always is very challenging, but we are encouraged by our early season scores.”
The schedule will indeed do the Wildcats no favors this season, as unlike last year when they were facing only Middlesex Freedom Division opponents, this year they will also be facing Liberty Division foes, including powerhouses Lexington and Winchester, making the task of picking up those elusive wins even more difficult.
“It is hard to compete with those teams and the kids know what they are up against,” Lynch said. “But they will go out and play the best they can and we will see what happens.”
Leading the way in their quest to compete in every match this season will be the Wildcats number one player, senior Matt Vinal. He will be followed in the number two slot by junior Owen Mitchell.
“Matt is just a natural athlete. He is a great baseball player and hockey player and he is a very good golfer as well,” Lynch said. “He is a very solid player for us, and he just kind of took over that number one spot last year. He really started to shine towards the end of last year.
“Owen had a tremendous freshman year for us. He had a bit of a sophomore letdown last season, but that is partially because it is tough facing the cream of the crop in every match. He has come back this year and he looks good. He is a very good player and he will definitely be a factor in some matches for us.”
Senior Joe Dynan will start the season on the sideline due to injury, but when he does return, he will add to the Wildcats depth at the number three position, while junior Nate Packer will slide up to Dynan’s number three spot temporarily before moving back down to number four upon Dynan’s return. Once his full lineup is intact, Lynch is looking forward to seeing what his team can do.
“Joe was injured over the summer, but he will be back and when he comes back, we will have a very competitive top four,” Lynch said. “Nate will move up to the number three spot for now. As they say, next man up. And Nate has done well with that in the preseason. He is playing well and he should have a good year for us.”
Heading into the second half of the lineup, the Wildcats will be led by senior captain Rhiannon Dyment in the number five slot. Dyment not only gives the Wildcats a strong presence in the bottom half of the lineup, but she will also make some history this season as the first female captain in Wilmington Golf history.
“Rhiannon is an excellent choice to be our captain,” Lynch said. “She has never missed a match. She has never missed a practice. And she is such a positive person, so she is definitely a fitting person to be our captain. She is a steady performer for us and she is well respected by all of her teammates.”
Junior Pat Stokes will return to the Wildcats lineup and likely be their number six player, giving the team further depth at the bottom of their lineup, something at Lynch says is very valuable.
“We expect some big things from Pat,” Lynch said. “He is going to be a big key for us, because a lot of matches are won and lost at the bottom of the lineup.”
Junior James Caples and sophomores Joey Galvin and Bobby Cyr will be battling for the seven and eight spots in the lineup, while senior Jack Toomey will also be trying get into the lineup via match play during practices.
“James comes back to us with some experience, so he could be a factor or us,” Lynch said. “Joey is showing some promise early on, and Bobby is going to be a good player for us once he gets some more experience. He has already won both of his matches this season against Stoneham and Wakefield.
“We would also love to get Jack into some matches this season. He is a hard worker and a great teammate.”
A pair of newcomers to the team, freshman Abigail Mitchell, who is Owen’s younger sister, and junior Mike Monteforte, will also be looking to contribute to the squad this year.
“Abigail shows some promise and I think she will be a big help to us down the road. She has a bright future,” Lynch said. “Mike has come a long way from being on our practice squad a couple of years ago. He has really improved, and he is just going to keep getting better.”
The Wildcats have already shown some improvement early in the season. They have now played two matches on the season, a 38.5-33.5 loss to Stoneham a Thompson Country Club on Tuesday of last week and then a 39-33 loss to Wakefield on Thursday on their home course at Hillview.
While the results did not go their way, Lynch was able to take plenty of positives out of the two close losses. As mentioned above, Cyr won both of his matches, by identical scores of 5-4, and several other players also played well.
“That was two matches in a row where we scored more than 30 points, and I can’t remember the last time we did that,” Lynch said. “It is encouraging that we scored that many points, so hopefully that is something we can build on.”
