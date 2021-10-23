WILMINGTON – After going through a mini-slump, including an 0-3-1 record from September 29-October 7th, the Wilmington High School Field Hockey team has completely turned its season around now riding a four-game winning streak after a 2-0 win over Burlington before the home crowd on Thursday night, followed up with a 2-0 win over Wakefield on Tuesday.
In the win last Thursday, goals by Rita Roche and Carina O'Donnell gave the 'Cats the win, and on Tuesday, it was Kailyn St. Jean and Rita Roche.
The two wins pushes the team’s overall record to 6-7-2, while they continue to creep up in the Division 3 statewide power rankings, No. 15 as of Monday morning.
“You can see the energy now with the team,” said head coach Leanne Ebert, referring to the three-game winning streak after Thursday’s win. “They're excited, they feel good about themselves, as they should because they have been working really hard.
“I keep saying it, they are a great group of kids. They're not a good group, they are a great group of young adults. They all hang out on and off the field, so they were just struggling with connecting on the field. We changed the line-up a little bit before Wednesday's game and I feel like this one is working a little bit better than the last one.”
The Burlington game was scoreless three minutes into the third quarter before scored her seventh goal of the week on an assist from Celia Kulis, which originally started off an offensive corner.
Then with under six minutes left in the game, O'Donnell chipped one over the goalie, with the helper going to Roche.
“(We're generating more offense because) the midfielders are in the right position, they are staying outside the apron and are feeding the ball up to the forwards,” said Ebert. “You saw it when we peppered their goalie — she was great and we must have had six or seven shots on her that she stopped. Our kids keep going and going and they never stop. That's what you need to do to score goals. They have figured it out and it's not too late.”
Roche had a penalty stroke with 3:09 to go and she sent a rocket shot, which was saved by the leg of the Burlington goalie, moving to her right.
“Honestly, I just told the Burlington coach that they have improved tremendously since the first time we played them,” said Ebert. “Burlington played strong and this was a good game. Our kids didn't let up and I felt each quarter they improved. Anything I talked to them about, they put into play. They never gave up, they played hard and they played as a team.”
Defensively, Wilmington was rock solid, as Burlington barely got the ball past midfield. Ally Foley, Alyssa Rago, Emily Fothergill and Corinn Flanagan, as well as goalie Marisa Bryan have now not allowed a goal in three games and 180 minutes.
“The defense played another great game today and collectively, they have been real consistent all season,” said Ebert.
In the win Tuesday, the ‘Cats defense made it four straight shut outs, and now gone 240 minutes without giving up a goal.
“We put nine shots on net and they had one,” said Ebert. “We dominated, but Wakefield poured it on in the last ten minutes. Luckily, we managed to hold them off.
“I thought we worked well together as a team the entire game. The defense was solid, the midfielders — Kailyn St. Jean, Sonny Rebeiro and Celia Kulis — controlled the field and the forwards hustled back to block up free hits, which helped the entire flow. It was a total team effort.”
Wilmington has three games to end the regular season including at Stoneham on the 21st, at Watertown on the 25th and then home vs Melrose on the 25th.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.