It wasn’t for a lack of chances.
The Wilmington Northeast summer baseball team opened its first-round playoff series against North Reading on Monday at Wilmington High and dropped a 2-1 decision.
“It was the most intense game of the season, for sure,” said Wildcat head coach Joey Dynan.
Consider this.
The Wildcats loaded the bases in the first and second inning and had runners on second and third in the third, fourth and fifth frames.
Wilmington loaded the bases again in the bottom of the seventh.
In all, the ‘Cats left 15 runners on base.
“We had bases loaded three times, and we couldn’t get runs in,” said Dynan. “It just comes down to timely hits, maybe we could be more aggressive on the basepaths, but there was really no opportunity to steal any bases.”
In the bottom of the seventh, the Wildcats fought until the final out.
“They brought the enthusiasm, and they brought the effort,” said the coach. “They were in every single at bat. We didn’t have that intensity every game of the season and we brought it today.”
After Michael Dynan and Austin Harper flew out to center field to start the inning, Noah Spencer and Jacob Doherty hit two-out singles to right.
Brian Banks drew a walk to load the bases before Brennan Walsh flew out to left to end the game.
Wilmington scored its only run in the fifth, tying the game at one.
Harper led off with an infield hit deep to the hole at shortstop and went to second when Spencer singled.
After a sacrifice bunt by Doherty, Banks hit a single to left to score Harper. A fly out and a strikeout ended the inning.
In the fourth, Andrew Almeda, Noah Titterington and Kyle Gabaree drew walks, but a pair of strikeouts ended the rally.
In the first two innings, the ‘Cats loaded the bases.
In the first, Eric Spinney singled, Harper had a base hit and Spencer walked before a shallow fly ball to left and a liner to shortstop by Banks ended the inning.
In the second, Titterington walked, Nolan Joyce reached on an error and Spinney walked with two outs to load the bases before Dynan’s hard line drive to center field was caught by a lunging Hornet outfielder.
Spinney went the distance on the mound for Wilmington and allowed only two baserunners and one hit through the first four innings. In the fifth, a hit batsman with two outs and a stolen base led to a run on an error by Wilmington.
“All the props in the world to Spinney,” said Dynan. “He kept us in the game and he gave everything he had. He’s a consistent pitcher and he doesn’t walk many guys.”
North Reading had another unearned run in the sixth.
Defensively, Wilmington had some shining moments.
Banks (at third), Dynan (shortstop) and Connor Lovell made plays in the first while Titterington had two solid plays in the second at second base, the first on a high bouncer that saw Titterington quickly field the ball and throw out the runner by inches.
Dynan ended the third inning with a spectacular grab, catching a pop up on the run and firing to first base for a double play.
Titterington added another solid play in the fifth and Wildcat catcher Doherty threw out a base stealer to end the inning.
Harper chipped in with a good catch in center field in the seventh.
“The fielding was great,” added Dynan. “I loved how we bodied up a lot and helped our pitcher out.”
Game 2 of the series was Tuesday at North Reading before Game 3 in Wilmington, if necessary, on Thursday at 5:45 p.m.
