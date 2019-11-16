GLOUCESTER – Two years ago, the 2017 Wilmington High School Football team made program history with its first ever playoff victory, a 30-0 shut out over Gloucester which was played at Alumni Field.
On an extremely cold and windy Friday night, the two teams met again, but this time it was in the consolation bracket of the MIAA state tournament.
While the atmosphere wasn't the same, the officiating was pretty horrendous on both sides and there was a lot of sloppy play, the end result was the 'Cats were able to catch another win over the Gloucester Fishermen, sinking them to a 1-8 record with a 31-12 victory played at Newell Stadium.
Wilmington has now won two games in a row in the consolation bracket and have improved its record to 4-5 overall. The Wildcats will have two games left to try to surpass the .500 mark, first taking on Lynnfield this Friday at home (6 pm) in the last of the three non-playoff games, before taking on yet another potent and extremely good and dangerous Tewksbury team on Thanksgiving.
“We did what we had to do,” said head coach Craig Turner after the Gloucester victory. “It was some tough conditions tonight. It was tough to throw the ball but we were still able to get execute some decent pass plays even though the conditions were tough. I thought Bailey (Smith) ran really well - 190 yards is obviously a great night. We thought we could run at them.”"
In their seven regular season games, Gloucester had scores just 14 points all season, before routing Boston Latin. The Fishermen's top offensive players had battled injuries throughout this season and the team was in full health on Friday. Senior Daylan Lark took the opening kick-off up the middle for a 78-yard touchdown, giving Gloucester the 6-0 lead just 14 seconds into the game.
But Wilmington immediately came back. After two running plays by Bailey Smith (190 rushing yards and two scores), the 'Cats went to the air. Freshman Joe McCauley sent a quick pass to his right in the flat area to sophomore Marcello Misuraca. He caught it, then raced down the right sideline untouched for a 61-yard score. Stephen Smolinsky, who had a big night with the leg, booted his first of four PATs on the night.
“Marcello has really been coming on the last couple of weeks,” said Turner. “He’s going to be a very special player down the road. He’s a great linebacker. He's the type of player who if I asked him to make 80 blocks tonight, he'll do it, if I need you run 80 routes, he'll do it. He does anything we asked him to do so it was nice to see him do well offensively as well. He is a key cog for us moving forward."
Gloucester followed and turned the ball over on downs, going for it on fourth-and-seven from its on 47 and throwing two straight incomplete passes.
Wilmington took over and also stalled on the first three plays and went to punt on fourth-and-six but one of the Gloucester players ran into punter Liam Murphy, and that gave Wilmington an extra five yards on the penalty.
Turner put the offense back on the field and Smith took the ball right up the middle for a 44-yard touchdown. The flag on the punt, really seemed to cast their coaching staff into some foul moods.
"It was an ugly game. We didn't play well. I lost my cool, the team lost their cool and that's all on me. We let some tough circumstances bring us down," said first-year head coach Dan O'Connor to the Gloucester Daily Times. "The frustrating thing with the new federation rules is they aren't called consistently week to week.
“We had something similar happen to us last week with no call. This week it was a penalty, on both teams. But we didn't respond after plays like that and we let them affect our play."
Turner also said after the game that he didn't agree with a lot of the calls made by the officials. In fact, when the game was over, 150 yards in penalties were called, 90 on Wilmington's side.
After Smith's touchdown, the score remained 14-6 until Wilmington had the ball on its own 36 with 5:54 left in the second quarter. From there the 'Cats went to the ground for all but two incomplete passes, gaining a combined 74 yards on eight plays, with Smith scoring on a second-and-goal from the five, and the kick was good to make it 21-6.
The score remained that way until the opening drive of the third quarter. Again Wilmington went to the ground, moving the ball effectively, but a QB sack and two penalties for a combined 15 yards, put the ball at the Gloucester 37.
Wilmington was facing second-and-23, and after an incomplete pass, they stayed with the air attack as McCauley found a wide open Tristan Ciampa over the middle and he went in for a 37-yard TD strike to make it 28-6.
Midway through the fourth quarter, Smolinsky then nailed his first field goal of the season from 22 yards out to make it 31-6 before Gloucester swam to the end zone one final time shortly after that.
"(Assistant coach) Charlie (Turner) has been begging me to try a field goal so we went for it down in their end and it was late," said Craig Turner. "It was a good kick and the kids had some fun with it."
Smith led the way with 190 rushing yards giving him 822 yards and 9 touchdowns by the Town Crier's stats. McCauley finished 5-of-14 for 101 yards and two TDs, giving him 446 yards in the air with 6 TDs for the season, which included sitting out the first two games with a pre-season injury.
Defensively, Wilmington held Gloucester to 99 total yards, all coming from the ground. The Fishermen were 0-for-11 in the air.
“Other than the kick return to start the game, they really didn’t do much against us (offensively) so I was happy with how our defense played,” said Turner.
Wilmington will now host Lynnfield at Alumni Stadium for a 6 pm start. The Pioneers finished 6-1 in the regular season and were the No. 3 seed in the Division 5 North Bracket and defeated Newburyport 27-3 in the first round, before losing to Amesbury 30-23, this past week in the sectional semi-finals.
On the season, they are 7-2 with two wins over Newburyport and then single wins over Medford, Malden, Amesbury, Ipswich and Hamilton-Wenham, while losing to Pentucket and then Amesbury in round two.
