At No. 28 in the latest edition of the MIAA Power Rankings, the Wilmington High School boys lacrosse team has their eyes on the postseason as their regular season concludes this week.
After a 10-9 overtime win over Melrose on day, interim coach Craig Turner is even more optimistic about his team.
“That was an awesome win,” he said. “I’ve been involved in the lacrosse program for five or six years and that’s the first time we’ve beat Melrose since I’ve been around. I know they’re young this year and in the rebuilding stage, but they’re still a quality program.”
In a game where the ‘Cats were down a pair of goals multiple times, they kept on clawing and found themselves tied at nine in the final seconds of the game.
“It was 9-9 with about 10 seconds left and they had basically a two-on-one coming down the field, and Owen White made one of the best saves I’ve ever seen in my life to keep us in it,” recalled Turner.
With White’s heroics, the game was sent to overtime, where Nathan Alberti delivered the game-winning goal, his fifth score of the game.
Charlie Rooney (two), Colin Allard, and Michael Daniels rounded out the Wilmington scoring.
“We’ve gotten some good play out of Michael Daniels lately,” said Turner of his offensive depth. “Charlie Rooney had a really big game with a big goal, and James Caples had a couple really nice feeds. Those guys have been pitching in and doing what they can to help.”
At the faceoff dot, Dempsey Murphy also provided a lift for his team.
“Dempsey Murphy was fantastic at faceoffs, he really controlled the game for us,” said the coach. “It’s probably one of the bigger reasons we were able to win the game. Bobby Cyr was a big part of that too as a wing, just grabbing those ground balls and getting us possession.”
However, the following day, the ‘Cats were soon reminded nothing is a given on the lacrosse field, falling to Burlington by a score of 18-3 on Thursday.
“Burlington is a really good team, and we didn’t do ourselves any favors,” said Turner. “That’s the worst we’ve played since I’ve been here. It’s tough coming back the second day of a back-to-back, but after having such a big emotional win the day before I would have liked to see a better showing.”
Alberti scored a hat-trick for Wilmington.
Wilmington caps off their regular season with a game against Shawsheen Tech on Thursday.
Girls Lacrosse
On the girls lacrosse field, the Wildcats are still in pursuit of a victory — and they have one final game to achieve it.
Last Wednesday, the team came up just short against Melrose, falling by a score of 13-7.
“We got off to a slower start, so it bit us,” said Wildcat coach Chris Frissore. “They had a good goalie and we had a couple chances. If we got a couple, it could have been a different story.”
After running out to a 10-7 lead late in the game, Wilmington wasn’t able to cut into the Melrose run.
Wilmington saw goals from Maddie Sainato (two), Jess Collins (two), Sloane McIntyre, Kassidy Smith, and Gabby Kulevich in the effort.
The following Thursday, Wilmington experienced their first blanking of the season, falling 15-0 to a talented Burlington team.
“Sometimes there’s just teams that are better than you and they were just a better team,” said Frissore. “We went down pretty big early. We stayed positive and we didn’t give up at all.”
Wilmington played North Reading in the team’s season finale on Tuesday, but the results were not known as of press time.
“We don’t want to get skunked, we want to get a win,” said Frissore. “We need to get that win and we’re hoping that we can make it happen.”
