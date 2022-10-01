WILMINGTON — This past Saturday, the Fourth Annual Guns and Hoses Charity Softball Game and Cornhole Tournament took place at Town Park in Wilmington and once again it was a complete success.
Both the Fire and Police Departments of Wilmington have come together to participate in a charity softball game to benefit various charities as well as to bring the community of Wilmington together.
Fire Chief Bill Cavanaugh is very pleased with the results of the event.
“I think it was a great event. I like having the community come out and kind of meet some people. In that aspect I think it was great,” said Cavanaugh.
A primary objective of Saturday was to raise money for the Wilmington Fire Memorial Construction Foundation Fund to commemorate Firefighters Wilbur Sheldon and Russell Pratt who were killed in a house fire on September 11th, 1927. Also, donations were being accepted for Cops with Kids with Cancer.
“I don’t have the totals yet, but we raised a decent amount of money. It was a pretty good (result) for a short day,” said Cavanaugh. “It started at 11 and we were out of there by three, so for a short day we raised a decent amount.”
Cavanaugh and the rest of the Fire and Police Department are very appreciative of the various community sponsors who came out and supported the event on Saturday.
“(We are appreciative for) the people that are so generous to us with donating these raffle items and coming to these events and spending their hard earned money,” said Cavanaugh.
After this year’s successful event, Cavanaugh already has his eyes set on plans to grow the game in the coming years.
“We got a lot of interest with some of the other departments in town, with wanting to get in on softball. What we may do in the future is, we are still trying to kick this (idea) around, is split the event (into) two separate days, and do one day with the cornhole tournament and another day with the tournament with other town departments so people can get out and like I mentioned before, meet some of the people you don’t see all the time,” proposed Cavanaugh.
Although the event is always a good fundraiser for various causes, Cavanaugh thinks it has potential to grow into something even bigger. The thought of having important individuals to the town’s ability to smoothly function together on the diamond is something that excites Cavanaugh and the Police and Fire Departments.
“The public workers, the electricians, the custodians, the plumbers, the mechanics, the guys that cut the lawns, plow the streets. All these people that you don’t see that make the town operate. I think that's kind of what we are trying to gear this up towards in the future, is make it more of a community event (and) employee day type of thing (and) maybe pull the schools into it as well if we can so that we really do have more of an inclusive group,” said Cavanaugh.
As well as sharing the results of the day and what he has planned for the future, Cavanaugh was also proud to announce the Fire Department defeated the Police Department by a score of 17-6, improving their all-time record to 3-1.
Regardless of the scoreboard and statistics, Cavanaugh is proud of the work they have been able to accomplish so far, and is eager to see where this event goes in years to come.
