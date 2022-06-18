WILMINGTON – With four matches already decided in their MIAA Division 3 Round of 16 clash with Swampscott last Wednesday afternoon at Wilmington High, and the score deadlocked at 2-2, the fate of the Wilmington High Boys Tennis team’s season rested on the shoulders of two of its youngest players.
After picking up wins in first and third singles, and suffering defeats in second singles and first doubles, only one match remained, and suddenly all eyes were on the second doubles matchup between the Wildcats duo of sophomore Ryan Weinstein and freshman Michael Smaroff and Swampscott’s Maxim Zeissig and Tex Graff.
It could have been an intimidating situation for a pair of young and still relatively inexperienced players, but in the case of Weinstein and Smaroff, they handled the pressure like seasoned veterans, winning a dramatic three set tussle which included tiebreaks in the first and third sets to win 7-6 (10-8), 4-6, 7-6 (10-8).
Not only did Weinstein and Smaroff battle through fatigue and the disappointment of a narrow loss in the second set, they also fought back from facing three match points in the dramatic third set, including two during the tiebreak. But they never wilted and never let the pressure get to them, on their way to one of the biggest wins in program history, propelling the Wildcats into the Elite Eight against Martha’s Vineyard.
After the match, each player described their approach during their critical match, and in particular that dramatic third set when they and their teammates were facing elimination.
“I just kind of slowed down my stroke speed and started playing very carefully, because I did not want to play the ball out or hit it long,” Weinstein said. “And then I was trying to motivate Michael to stay calm, even though I was very nervous myself.”
For Smaroff, the younger of the two players, his approach was similar, as he simply tried to keep as even as possible despite the high stakes.
“I just tried to stay as calm as possible. I took deep breaths and I was telling Ryan to do the same thing,” Smaroff said. “And since we were the last match and everyone was watching, that kind of helped to boost my confidence and Ryan helped to boost my confidence as well.”
Wildcats coach Rob Mailey for one, was impressed with the way his young duo responded to the big moment.
“No question about it, that was some great mental toughness shown by those guys,” Mailey said. “As the older player, Ryan is the captain of their doubles team and he handled his role very well. Michael is just a freshman, so for him to rise up and play the way he did was outstanding. With everyone watching them, and everyone yelling and screaming, for them to save two match points in the tiebreaker and another one earlier was pretty amazing.”
Mailey did try to relieve some of the pressure off his young players by not letting them know that the overall match was deadlocked at 2-2. The strategy worked for a while, but Weinstein and Smaroff are a couple of smart kids, and before long they began to figure out that something more than just their match was at stake.
“Coach Mailey didn’t tell us the score of the match, but I kind of realized with everybody watching us and with everyone cheering the way they were, there must have been something going on,” Weinstein said. “It was back and forth the whole way. It was just a great match.”
And when the final point was clinched, when a Swampscott return of a Weinstein volley landed out of bounds, it set off a wild celebration with Weinstein lifting Smaroff off the ground in celebration.
“The ball looked like it would be long, and when it did actually bounce out, I was so happy. It was just an awesome feeling,” Weinstein said
“I have never played in a match like that in my life. It is probably the best thing that I have ever experienced,” Smaroff said. “I was so proud of Ryan for hitting that winning shot. And then I felt like Baby Simba there for a minute when Ryan picked me up. It was just awesome to win it.”
As much as Smaroff was proud of Weinstein for his play, Weinstein was equally impressed with his playing partner.
"I feel like I can guide Michael a little, just because I am a little older, but he is such a good tennis player,” Weinstein said. “I feel like if I were playing with someone else, we would not have pulled through and won.”
