The Town Crier is starting a new 15-week series looking back on legendary coaches within the history of Wilmington High School, as well as several from Shawsheen Tech. We start the series off with a story on Hall of Fame Coach Evelyn Wells Carter, who coached all of the female sports offered at the school in the late 1930s and early 1940s.
Currently there's 18 coaches in the Wilmington High School Athletic Hall of Fame. During a span of 80-plus years, only 18 of them have been inducted into that elite level and of those 18 only five of them are women including Jan Cassidy-Wood, Jan Urquhart, Georgia Dadoly, Alice McCarthy and Evelyn Wells Carter.
Wells was a pioneer here at WHS, really being the first female coach in the history of athletics.
After she graduated from Lynn English High School and the Posse School of Physical Education, Evelyn's first job was at Wilmington High, where she taught physical education and coached several teams, including field hockey and basketball. Although her coaching career was relatively short, it certainly was impactful and impressive.
In field hockey, her teams lost only one game in three years, including the '39 and '40 teams finishing undefeated, which led the Lowell Sun to say the program was "one of the best combines in the state."
The '39 team started out 5-0-1 with the only blemish to Melrose a 2-2 tie. The other four opponents didn't score on Wilmington including wins over Stoneham (2-0), Malden (2-0), Reading (4-0) and Tewksbury twice (3-0 and 2-0).
At the end of that season, Wells commented to the Lowell Sun, "that the fine spirit and cooperation of the girls on both the first and second teams did much to make the season a success."
The second team had just one loss on the season.
The first team consisted of captain Gladys Babine with Eldora Hovey, Christine Moholtny, Noreen Joyce, Eleanor Schact, Gloria Dickenson, Hazel Bloomquist, “Cappy” Hovey, Phyllis Campbell, Katherine Harrison, Ruth Boynton, Elise Gillis and Armander Henderson.
In basketball, Wells’s teams won Lowell Suburban League Championship titles also in '39 and '40, and the following year the team finished 10-2.
The year before she started as head basketball coach, Wilmington finished second in the league standings to Howe (Billerica High). Wells took over and inherited a team that had five players returning with experience including Hazel Bloomquist, Phyllis Campbell, Noreen Joyce, Ruth Boynton and Pauline Barrette. Gloria Dickinson, the tallest player in the league, served as the captain.
Other members of the team included Dorothy Sheppard, Beatrice Sullivan, Dorothy Webber, Eleanor Schact, “Cappy” Hovey, Esther Russell, Josephine Lynch, Beverley Hemeon, Margaret Lynch, Edyth Higginbotham, Dorothy Thomas and Anne Mariarni.
In 1941, the basketball team opened with a 38-6 win over Burlington and shortly after that they beat Tewksbury 25-19 as Dot Shepard (13) and Josephine Lynch (12) combined to score all 25 points.
Later that season, Wilmington was defeated by Johnson (North Andover) 44-15, but Coach Wells protested the game because "officiating, type of play and scoring was not up to standard". She ended up losing the protest and Johnson won the league championship with one league loss and Wilmington had two, ending with that aforementioned 10-2 mark.
Besides her coaching, Wells was also the supervisor for physical education, taking over for Ann Mullane for the 1939-'40 school year. According to Hall of Fame bio, "Wells would visit classrooms twice each month to teach exercise, posture and fun games to the youth of Wilmington. The climax of each year was the "May Day" on Wilmington Common. Each grade school child would participate in their class' special routine which was set to music. Every child in Wilmington participated, as practically the whole town turned out for the festivities."
After the 1941-42 school year, Evelyn moved to Marblehead School system, where she taught until June of 1946, when she married Dan Carter. Dan, a Wilmington native and member of the first WHS Football team back in 1935. The couple were married for 62 years, while residing in Marblehead and had two daughters, Candice and Wendy.
While in Marblehead, she directed many MHS Follies, variety shows featuring a large cast of high school students singing and dancing. For over 20 years, she taught ballroom dancing to hundreds of children in town. She was also founded the youth group at the St. Andrew's Church, where she was a lifelong member.
In 1995, Evelyn was inducted into the WHS Athletic Hall of Fame. During her induction speech, Wells-Carter tried to share the credit for the success she had as a coach.
"I'm just delighted to be here. I know this plaque belongs to the athletes because they did all of the work. Everything I told them to do, they did. We would practice in the dark out on the (Town) Common."
Before she was inducted, fellow Hall of Fame Coach John Ritchie told a very funny story of how the school had ballroom dancing and no one went to it until Wells became a teacher. He said that she got the class going and everyone did ballroom dancing because of her friendly personality.
Evelyn passed away in September of 2008 at the young age of 90.
