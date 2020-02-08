ROXBURY – It's been a pretty special five months for Greg Adamek, and perhaps this is just part of it all.
On Monday night, the senior three-seasoned runner, became the best runner in the entire Middlesex League Conference, beating out talented runners from Winchester and Lexington, when shattering the school record in the mile with a blazing time of 4:31.24.
This comes after his second straight spectacular cross-country season, helping the team finish with a fourth place finish at the Division 2 All-State Meet. He was the team's No. 1 runner all season, and he finished fifth at the league meet, fourth at D4 and 19th at the All-State Meet, while also breaking the home course record.
Adamek entered the ML mile race as the No. 3 seed and came out as the winner, beating Winchester's William Coakley and Lexington's Max Di Cerbone, who were seeded first and second.
"Greg Adamek is a warrior," said head coach Mike Kinney. "The mile is his signature event and he has been running very intelligently this year. He has tremendous endurance and a strong kick on the last lap of the race. If Greg is within striking distance, it is rarely a question of who is going to end up first. This is a huge win for Greg."
But it wasn't easy. Not just because of the competition, but what happened at the start of the race.
"I got boxed in at the start of the race and that put me in the back of the pack to start," he said.
Adamek then said he was able to regroup and get out from that tough spot.
"It's happened before, and bad starts have happened before, but I was able to recover this time," he said. "I started to pass some kids and around the 800 (meter mark) I was right up there with the front of the pack."
He said he was able to maintain that position and then over the last 600-700 meters, he went to a much higher gear.
"I hung on until probably the last lap-and-a-half," he said. "I just sprinted as hard and as fast as I could for probably the last 600 meters. Normally I like to start my kick earlier than that, but my kick has definitely improved."
That kick allowed him to get separation and beat the rest of the field by several seconds.
"Going into the last lap, Greg was in third and he passed the second and third place finishers with 150 meters to go and opened up the gap significantly to take the win," said Kinney. "He also came back and doubled up in the two-mile running 10:23. Doubling up the one-mile and two-mile is a tough thing to do. Not only does it require physical stamina, but you must have an extremely competitive mentality, which Greg definitely has."
When Adamek crossed the finish line, he had no idea what to think.
"During my freshman year, no way would I ever have thought that when I was a senior I would be a league champion," he said. "I don't think I have quite processed it all just yet. It's definitely awesome, but there was a lot of hard work that went through the entire process. But to be a league champion is pretty great."
Knowing that he won the race, Adamek wasn't quite sure what his time was.
"I crossed the finish line and I thought I ran a personal record but not a 4:31," he said. "When Coach told me, I was really surprised and taken back."
Between his accomplishments in cross-country and now indoor track, Adamek said there's so much more than goes into these races than just running faster than others.
"It's just a lot of hard work," he said. "It continues to get harder and harder. Everything I do now is definitely tasking."
Adamek is the first to have won a league title in a running event since Wilmington joined the Middlesex League. Eli Jennings captured the shot put title in both indoor and outdoor track. Before that, Kinney said in his 19 years of coaching, Adamek is one of nine athletes to have won league titles between the Cape Ann and Middlesex League.
Now Adamek will have about 12 days off until the Eastern Mass Division 4 Meet takes place a week from Saturday. Last year, on the girls side, Emma Garrity was a champ, and Adamek knows he has a chance, but like he said, achieving these accomplishments becomes more and more difficult every time out.
"There's a couple of kids (in Division 4), who have already run the mile under 4:30, so it's going to be tough," he said. "I'd love to win, I want to win and I'll train to win, but I think it's going to be ten times harder at a meet like this. I'll just go out and make sure that I give it everything I have on every step of the way and hopefully come out on top."
