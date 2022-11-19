WESTFIELD – A year ago, Hannah Bryson, then a sophomore, was a big part of the historical season for the Wilmington High School girls' cross-country team. That season included finishing with an undefeated regular season record, the Middlesex League Freedom Division title, while finishing with a program best fourth place finish at the Division 2B Meet, which was good enough to qualify the team for the All-State Meet, also for the first time in program history.
Just a tenth grader, Bryson finished 29th at the 2B meet, held on the hilly course in Gardner. She ran an excellent race that day, as did her teammates, especially the front runners Shea Cushing and Addy Hunt, who ended up getting more of the attention and accolades throughout that season as the great 1-2 duo.
Heading into this season, the Wildcats had one senior on the team and was brand new to the sport, thus the team needed leadership and also needed a front runner to go along with Hunt, who was entering her sophomore season. Quickly those questions were answered. Bryson filled those spots. She continues to vastly improve and has done extremely well on her own, all while carrying some extra weight on her shoulders this season.
This past Sunday, she finished 15th in the 2B race held at Stanley Park at Westfield State College. She helped the Wildcats finish sixth as a team and once again qualify for the All-State Meet to be held this Saturday at Fort Devens in Ayer. Her 15th place finish earned her the last individual medal of the day, and that is now added to the medal she earned two weeks earlier when she finished seventh at the Middlesex League Championship Meet to earn All-Conference honors.
“Hannah has worked very hard and it's all paying off. I'm really impressed with how well she has done this season, and how much she has improved. She is someone who we can count on to do well,” said head coach Joe Patrone.
Like all runners and all athletes, the off-season work is what makes a mediocre athlete into a good one, a good one into a great one and a great one into one of the best. Bryson has elevated her status over the last year-plus.
“During the summer, Addy and I ran together every day – well six a days a week. We would meet up every morning and go on our long runs together. We did between 30 to 40 miles a week,” Bryson explained. “Running has become such a big part of my life and this team, too. I enjoy going on runs with them every day. I run with Mallory (Brown) every day in practice and we talk about everything that's going on in our lives. It's a break from everything else that's going on.”
All of that running has helped each runner individually but more important than that, it has drastically helped the team/program, not just with their times, but the team chemistry and confidence in each other.
“Today went really well as a team. We were expecting to go to All-States,” said Bryson. “(Assistant) Coach (Brian) Shepard told us before the meet that even if we run in the middle of what we have been doing, we should place seventh and if we all do really, really well, we could get as high as fourth place. And we came in fifth. We are all really excited to be going to the All-States and we went last year too. None of us are ready for this season to be over with just yet. It's been very exciting.”
Wilmington was able to qualify for the All-States because of the five members on the team who have all put in the work.
“Addy is our number one runner and she was doing really, really well at the start of the season and then she had a rough couple of weeks, but today she really pulled out an awesome performance and came in 13th.
“Charlotte (Kiley) is our third runner and she is crazy good. She's an eighth grader and this is just her second year of running. She's right on my heels most of the time. Mallory is a senior and she's been doing great. This is her first year of running. She really didn't know what to expect going into the season so this is very exciting for her too.
“Mia (Stryhalaleck) is our fifth runner and she did a lot of training over the summer. She has improved so much and that was very clear after today's race. At the end of the race, she had an awesome kick.”
The five of them have constantly pushed one another, and also helped each other during the good days and the days when some of the girls just didn't have it. Case in point, the last regular season meet. With the win and the league title on the line, Bryson helped out her running buddy.
“We came around the second mile and Addy was saying that she wasn't feeling well so I was like 'OK, I've got to really put in the work now'. I was never really expecting to pass her and never really wanted to,” explained Bryson. “It's never been a goal of mine as there's no competition there. But I saw the opportunity and I said to myself that 'I have to go for this' and I ended up coming in first and Addy was second, in front of the Wakefield girl and everyone else.”
Bryson's push led her to a first place overall finish, which ultimately gave the team the win, and its second straight league title and second straight undefeated season (11-0 combined).
“We have a small team, but everyone who is on the team is very committed. Everyone comes to practice wanting to get better and goes to the race wanting to do well so that's a big part of it,” said Bryson, who has a younger brother Theo, who plays baseball.
Another big part of her success is her coaches and training regiment. Patrone passed the torch to Shepard, saying he deserves a lot of the credit.
“This training that we are doing this season with Coach Shepard has really helped Hannah out and has worked with her very well,” he said. “She's more of a long distance runner so with her I think the longer the race, the better that she'll do. I know in the spring, we will put her in the two-mile but cross-country has really worked out well for her so if she decides to run in college, I think she will do well.”
