WILMINGTON – You can easily say that Emma Ryan has been an impact student-athlete. In the classroom, she is a National Honor Society member. As a member of the Wilmington/North Reading co-op girls swim team, she not only made an impact as being one of the key people who helped get the co-op partnership started back before the 2018-'19 season, but she made an impact in her first varsity meet, winning two events and qualifying for the sectionals as part of two relay teams and she was just a sophomore.
That impact really carried over to last year's season. Out with a shoulder injury all season, she still woke up every morning and made it to practice which was held at 5:00 am, before school started. She served as the team's manager, while acting as another coach outside the pool, helping the newcomers and inexperienced swimmers.
Now as a senior captain, she is one of the reasons why the team is undefeated at 5-0.
“Emma is the reason the co-op got started,” said head coach Sue Hunter. “Her desire to swim for her high school led to the combining of our swimmers on one team. Emma had a great sophomore year followed by shoulder surgery and a year of rehab. She did not leave the team but acted as manager her junior year. This year she is a captain who leads by example. She is every coach's dream of a team leader.”
Mature beyond her years, Ryan's dedication to the sport and the program is second to none. She started swimming competitively at the age of nine joining the Burbank Club Team out of Reading. As she got older and realized that WHS didn't have a team, she along with boys captain Jared Benoit and a group of parents, sparked the interest and were able to get school administrators to find a co-op program, doing so with North Reading.
From there the partnership has been nothing but a success. The numbers of Wilmington swimmers over the years has increased, while the team has enjoyed success in and out of the pool.
“This season has been great,” she said. “The girls team is undefeated and the boys team has just one loss. Everyone is doing really well and it's been so much fun.”
Ryan made an immediate splash as a Wild Hornet swimmer. In her first varsity meet back in December of 2018 against Lynnfield, she won the 200-IM (2:31.01) and the 500-freestyle (6:00.05) and was part of two first place and sectional qualifying relay teams, the 200 and 500-freestyle.
She would continue to have success the rest of the regular season and that carried over to the Cape Ann League Championship. That day was certainly memorable as she finished sixth in the 500-free (5:57.05) and ninth in the 200-free (2:15.17) and anchored the third place 200-freestyle relay and was on the fourth place 400-freestyle relay team.
Several days later at practice, she heard a noise that she hopes she never hears again.
“We were doing relays against the boys team,” she explained. “I dove off the block and I heard my shoulder crack. Then I started to swim the butterfly and my shoulder dislocated while I was in the water.”
That noise and dislocation ended her season. She didn't participate in the sectionals, while she sat out an entire year of competing swimming.
“I had a labrum tear in my right shoulder, and I got surgery in August. My doctor said that he thought I just overworked my shoulder and that swimming is one of those sports that you actually overwork your body,” she said.
After the surgery was done, she was in a sling for six weeks.
“I couldn't do any physical activities for six months, so no shoulder stuff and I was out my entire junior high school season and entire club season as well. That was really, really rough. I can not sit still and I just love swimming so that definitely took a toll on me,” she said.
While that took a toll on her, she knew that if she didn't remain with the team in some aspect that she would feel like a fish out of water.
“I stayed with the team as the manager. I woke up every morning for the 5:00 am practices, didn't swim but I got to talk to my coaches which was nice,” she said. “I was just part of the team. I really liked going because I was able to help out the new swimmers so that allowed my coaches to train with some of the faster swimmers. I just tried to give them advice and support. I really liked it.”
That time with her teammates, also allowed her time to spend with her only sibling, younger brother Ethan. A sophomore, he is in his second year with the co-op boys team.
“He is very speedy. He has a time of 1:07 in the 100-yard breaststroke. That's his stroke. Last year as a freshman, he was second at the league championship meet (in the 200IM). He did really well,” she said.
Emma was asked about her relationship with her brother.
“We are very close and my parents (Eric and Nghi) are always saying how thankful they are that we're so close. We never fight. It's good and just nice,” she said, he loves video games. Honestly there's days I don't see him at all because he is downstairs playing them. He's just really funny and overall, just a really great kid.”
While Ethan has continued his success this year, Emma is back healthy and enjoying another fine season herself. She has posted best times of 1:04 in the 100-butterfly and is also a part of the 200-medley and 400-freestyle relay teams.
On Thursday, she will be back competing in the CAL Championship Meet. She said her goal is to finish in the top three of the butterfly, but also acknowledged that this will be her last time suiting up for the Wild Hornets.
“It's my final meet. It'll definitely be sad because after high school, I'll be done with club swimming as well. It's going to be tough because I have been swimming for so long. I'm going to miss that adrenaline that you get at the meets. Having this be my last meet is going to be tough, but at the same time I love the sport, so I'll keep on swimming.”
Emma added that she is deciding between attending either Fairfield or Northeastern University and is undecided about a major but has tinkered with something in the science field. You can bet that no matter what school she picks and which field she wants to study, that she will make an impact, just like she has here.
