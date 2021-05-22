WILMINGTON – Better days will undoubtedly lie ahead for the Wilmington High Boys Lacrosse team, but for the moment, it is very much a work in progress for the Wildcats, and that work continued this past week, as they suffered a pair of losses to Middlesex League rival Wakefield, dropping a 16-1 decision to the Warriors last Wednesday on the road before losing by a score of 16-3 on Saturday at Wilmington High.
The good news for the 0-4 Wildcats is that despite the lopsided nature of both losses, they are continuing to improve and take steps toward picking up that first win of the season.
“We saw improvement from the Wednesday game to the Saturday game,” first year Wildcats coach Jeff Keefe said. “Right now, we are not so much worried about the result as we are about the improvement from one game to the next. We play a tough schedule, but playing teams like this can only help us get better.”
After starting their season a couple of weeks ago against a talented Burlington squad the Wildcats may have faced and even better opponent in Wakefield this past week. There are no easy games in the Middlesex League of course, and Keefe and his players are not going to spend a lot of time worrying about their strength of schedule.
“You can only play the games on your schedule. In a way it works to our benefit. It helps us improve as we try to keep up with the speed of the game,” Keefe said. “It is a good opportunity for a lot of our younger players to see what it is like to play at the varsity level. It may not show on the scoreboard, but I feel like we are headed in the right direction.”
While offense has been a little hard to come by, the Wildcats did get goals in the past two games from juniors Gavin Erickson and Nathan Alberti.
“Those two have been providing most of our offense so far, but we’ve also got a lot of young guys who we expect a lot out of, and their ability to step up will be the reason why the whole program will come back and have success,” Keefe said.
It doesn’t get any easier for the Wildcats this week, as they will take on Middlesex League rival Melrose on Wednesday at home before traveling to Melrose for the rematch on Saturday.
“For us, it’s another opportunity to compete against a strong team,” Keefe said. “We are looking forward to these games, and looking forward to the rest of the season to keep improving. The kids are looking forward to the competition.”
FUNDRAISER
The WHS Boys Lacrosse team is holding a 'Fire Pit Bundle' raffle fundraiser. It will take place from May 12-May 29th. The price of the ticket is $10 and you can send it through Venmo - @wilmington-lacrosse, and including your phone number.
The Solo Stove Bonfire is a Stainless Steel Smokeless Wood Burning Outdoor Fire Pit ($300 value)/Outdoor Party Extras, includes S'mores supplies, a Speaker, a Camping Blanket and a Party Drink package.
The drawing will be on Facebook live on June 1st, at 7 pm.
