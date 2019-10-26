WILMINGTON — On Saturday night, both the Stoneham and Wilmington boys and girls soccer teams played a doubleheader at Alumni Field. The cold brisk night didn't stop fans from attending as the bleachers were packed, especially for the later game, as those fans watched the Wilmington girls defeat Stoneham 1-0, which came after the 4-0 Stoneham boys win.
Besides the two actual games, the night was a complete success. It was the final part of the 'Kick Cancer' fundraising event, which began back on September 25th, the first times these two teams met at Stoneham for a doubleheader and continued with an off the field event on Thursday night at Fuddrucker's in Reading and then Saturday.
And throughout the different events, the four different programs combined to raise between $4,000-$5,000 which is absolutely incredible.
"This was our second 'Kick Cancer' game of the year, with all of the proceeds going to Hope and Friendship (in Wilmington)," said WHS girls' coach Sue Hendee. "Greg Potcner from Wilmington Trophy helped us with an online store selling apparel and other items with our pink ribbon/soccer ball logo, and he donated a percentage of the total raised.
“We also had a dinner fundraiser on Thursday night at Fuddruckers that raised almost $1,500 with food and raffles. Stoneham raised around $1,000 at the first game with a bake sale, and we raised over $800 at our game. Our program is also donating ten percent of our fundraising, so we are hoping for a total amount between $4,000 and $5,000.
“This was another successful year (of this fundraising partnership with Stoneham), and it was great to see Heather LoRe, who started Hope and Friendship and her family at both of our games and the dinner fundraiser."
(0) comments
