Woburn, MA (01801)

Today

Areas of dense fog early. A few showers early with precipitation turning to a mixture of rain and snow overnight. Low 33F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 70%..

Tonight

Areas of dense fog early. A few showers early with precipitation turning to a mixture of rain and snow overnight. Low 33F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 70%.