WILMINGTON – Back in the early days of their season, when his team was struggling along with records of 0-3 and then 1-4, Wilmington High Boys Lacrosse coach Jeff Keefe stressed that better days were ahead, and that his team was showing improvement every day in their ability to play well together and master the tougher aspects of lacrosse.
In some ways, it sounded a little like coach speak, but you got the feeling that Keefe really meant what he was saying, and that he really believed in this group of players. As it turns out, with their recent strong play as of late, including a 17-6 rout of non-league rival Lowell this past Friday night at Wilmington High, the Wildcats are starting to make believers out of a lot of people.
The win over Lowell was the third straight for the Wildcats and improved them to 8-9 on the season, all but assuring them of a spot in the MIAA Division 3 State Tournament when pairings are announced later this week. With just one regular season game remaining, on Wednesday at Tewksbury, the Wildcats are currently ranked 23rd in Division 3, with the top 32 teams qualifying for the statewide tournament.
Friday’s win was not only a big one for the Wildcats in terms of potential seeding for the tournament, it was also a rather unusual one in that it was so lopsided. Win or lose this season for the Wildcats, it seems that the vast majority of their games have been very tight affairs. But not this week, as Wilmington started things off with a comfortable 14-9 win over Pentucket on Wednesday, followed by Friday’s rout of Lowell.
Against the Red Raiders, the Wildcats were in control almost the entire game, leading 3-1 at the end of the first quarter and then 9-3 at the half, before coasting to victory in the second half. Wilmington was led to victory by six goals from junior attack Nathan Alberti, while senior Gavin Erickson had three goals, and fellow seniors Alfonso Gambale, John Rhind and Tristan DiMeco had two each.
“We got off to a good start with goals from Alberti and Erickson, so we were able to get a lead and play comfortable and play our game,” Keefe said. “And then we played well in all four quarters and we finished this one off pretty well, so we feel good about that.”
The good feelings for the Wildcats started almost right from the start, with Alberti scoring off a nice pass from Robert Cyr less than two minutes into the game. Although Lowell tied things up at 1-1 with 6:21 left in the quarter, the Wildcats got the next two goals, with Erickson scoring with 5:47 left and Rhind making it 3-1 just 30 seconds later.
Rhind’s goal was a beauty, as he fought off several Lowell defenders and fought his way to the net before getting off a good, hard low shot to beat the Red Raiders keeper.
Lowell did have a chance to close within a goal later in the first quarter, but sophomore goalie Dempsey Murphy came up with a big stop for the Wildcats to maintain their two goal advantage. It was one of several key saves in the game for Murphy, who was filling in for starting goalie Owen White, who was injured in pregame warmups.
“Dempsey filled in late and he did a really good job for us,” Keefe said. “We were missing Owen, but Dempsey stepped in on short notice and got the job done.”
Alberti and Erickson pretty much took over the game in the second quarter, with each of them scoring two goals in the frame, with the Wildcats scoring six times overall. Rhind and Gambale added the other goals for Wilmington, while Gambale also added a pair of assists as the Wildcats took a 9-3 lead at the half
Alberti would add three more goals in the second half and now has 53 on the season, as he and Erickson have powered the Wildcats offense all season long.
“They work really well together and both of them have done a great job for us this season,” Keefe said.
Lowell scored a goal just eight seconds into the second half to close within 9-4. But before they could start thinking about a comeback, the Wildcats struck for two quick goals in under two minutes, with Alberti scoring both of them off of great passes from Erickson, first with 11:05 left in the quarter and then with 9:55 left to make it 11-4.
Wilmington made it 12-4 with 6:33 left in the quarter, this time on a nice pass from Gambale to Alberti, continuing a theme of great passing that has helped lead the Wildcats to their recent success.
“Guys have gotten more confident and more poised with the ball as the year has gone on,” Keefe said. “We have been able to connect with our passing which has been very important for our clears and then to keep possession of the ball. It really helps us dictate the pace of the game and lets our defense get a little rest. So, the passing and the connection in those areas has been a big key for us.”
The Wildcats would ultimately take a 14-6 lead into the fourth quarter with Rhind and Alberti scoring to extend the lead. Another goal by Alberti as well as tallies by DiMeco and Cyr accounted for the 17-6 final.
Results of the Wildcats Wednesday game against Tewksbury were not available as of the Town Crier’s press time, but Keefe was hoping his team could continue their strong play of late and continue to prepare for the state tournament with a good showing against the Redmen.
“I think we have actually been building for a while now,” Keefe said. “We had some tough games a couple of weeks ago, but we have been playing much better this week. We are just really trying to keep that momentum going. We really want to finish the season well. Tewksbury is a big rivalry game and is a good chance to show what we are made of heading into the tournament.”
