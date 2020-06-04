WILMINGTON — We can all agree that in the grand scheme of things with what was going on in the country at the time with the coronavirus epidemic — schools and businesses closed, people out of work and all sporting events canceled — that there were much bigger fish to fry than worry about if the Wilmington High School spring athletic coaches would be receiving their stipends.
The priority of the Wilmington School District should always be education first. I believe that Superintendent Dr. Brand has done that since the first day he took the position, and will continue to do that until his final day on the job. If the coaches' salaries were put on the back burner for a few weeks, that's understandable.
While the Wilmington Teachers Association and the Wilmington Public School District were able to finally hammer out a deal this past week which satisfied both sides, what was not understandable is how it appeared as if social media played such a big role in getting it done. The coaches had to basically beg the public to send letters to Chairperson Jennifer Bryson to explain how valuable they are to the high school student-athletes and most of all the community.
Shouldn't we already know how valuable these coaches are? If you don't feel that they are valuable to the community, then why are they here in the first place? Do you really need countless emails expressing the dedication and love each of these coaches have for the student-athletes?
Anyone in athletics knows that coaching is not just a three-to-four month job. Coaching is not an easy job, especially with parents and social media involved in the equation. Getting qualified people who truly care for the care and education of your child, who can develop a student-athlete, unite a team of different personalities together while trying to win and teach life-lessons, is difficult enough.
During the time that parents sent emails into the Wilmington School Committee, things were getting a little ugly. Several of the coaches were furious with what was going on or not going on. They felt disrespected and truth be told, they certainly had a legitimate beef.
For years and years, the entire Wilmington High School coaching staff has been disrespected. Go back to an article I did in 2009, when the staff was among the lowest paid collectively in the entire Cape Ann League. Hall of Fame Coach Jim McCune spearheaded that article when he resigned because he felt disrespected with his stipend. A year later, McCune took the hoop job at Malden Catholic and resurrected that program, just like he had done here.
McCune is one of many people from this town who packed his bags and went elsewhere for more money. Sure that happens in every town, but more so here.
Fast forward to today. Even after the entire coaching staff got a raise several years ago by the former superintendent, the staff is still vastly underpaid in comparison to the other Middlesex League coaches. There's an average of about 20 percent lower in stipends in sports like basketball, baseball/softball and hockey, while the lack of pay for sub varsity coaches (between 15 and 30 percent) in some cases is much greater. In fact, sub-varsity coaches in some of the Middlesex League Schools earn more in a season that some of the varsity coaches at WHS.
That's not right.
Over the last ten years or so, there's been a lot of turnover with coaches, with school officials, principals and teachers here in town. The former superintendent certainly had a lot to do with that, but even before she got here, there's been a long history of teachers/coaches and other town employees fighting for respect and fighting for equality in terms of wages. The spring coaches salary issue should never have gone to social media or the parents.
Some people for sure have their own agendas. Some people will make sure they continue rake the coaches over the coals, whether those coaches are Hall of Famers, rookies trying to find their way or especially those coaches coming in from another town.
Given what's going on in America today with people divided along party lines and unable to agree on anything for the greater good, there is no need for Wilmington to keep perpetuating the notion. For example, the eighth grade field trip episode several years ago took on a life of its own with parents berating the volunteers — who took time away from their families to watch over the children of the parents who were complaining.
Over the last decade or so, Wilmington has treated many teachers and coaches shabbily. In high school sports, take a look at what happened earlier in the decade to people like Joe McMahon, Chip Bruce and Jodi McKenzie (although she did get her job back) and McCune. All of these quality people gave so much of their time and care to the children of this town, and to be treated that way by parents and school administrators was a very bad look for sure.
Coaches from other towns have been chiming in to the current situation, so imagine what they think of Wilmington High School at the moment.
Wilmington can do better — much better. We can treat our school administrators, teachers, janitors, cafeteria workers, coaches, and ultimately our students, better. These young people should be given every opportunity to succeed.
This is about respect. It's about loving the community you live in, you work for and the jersey you wear when you take the field. The kids should want to attend schools here, play sports here and put on that Wildcat jersey — and the adults should want to teach and coach here — and stay here.
If we don't get that transparency, events like the eighth grade field trip and coaches stipends will continue to be dragged out on social media and at the grocery store.
Is that what Wilmington has become?
Is that what we really want to continue to happen?
Of course not.
I hope you all agree.
Bruce Springsteen has left us with a line that we all should take to heart. The Boss says it perfectly: "I'll stand by you, always."
Hopefully, Wilmington can do that starting today.
It’s time to get back to those "Glory Days."
