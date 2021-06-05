WILMINGTON – As the top two players for the undefeated Wilmington High Boys Tennis team, the brother combination of Anay and Anuj Gandhi are each in the midst of outstanding seasons for the Wildcats, with Anay, a junior co-captain playing number one singles, and Anuj, a freshman playing at number two singles.
While they both sit atop the Wildcats lineup, you may expect a bit of a sibling rivalry as to who would win in a one on one matchup between the two. But when you ask the two of them who comes out on top when the two of them play against each other, there is no evidence of a rivalry, as they both answer without hesitation. “I do,” says Anay. “He does,” agrees Anuj.
That may change at some point of course, but at this point the older brother certainly holds the upper hand. It’s worth noting however, that Anay is just about the only person who has the upper hand on Anuj, as the freshman is undefeated on the season posting a 9-0 record with just one match left in the season. And nobody has gotten the upper hand on Anay, who is also 9-0 on the season.
The Wildcats meanwhile, are not so coincidentally 9-0 on the season as a team, with only next Monday’s matchup with Stoneham standing between them and an undefeated season. It hasn’t always been this way for the Wildcats, or for the Gandhi brothers for that matter. There were some growing pains for both the team and the brothers as they adjusted to the rigors of play in the Middlesex League when Anay joined the team as just a seventh grader, while Anuj first became a member of the Wildcats as just a sixth grader.
But to see it paying off now with the kind of success the team is having this season, has made it all worthwhile for both Anay and Anuj, particularly Anay in first singles, where the competition in the Middlesex League is incredibly challenging.
“I have played first singles the past two years, and I’ve gotten destroyed in half the matches,” Anay said. “So, this year I came in prepared, knowing who I was going to play in each match, and that has helped me a lot. Because coming into a match, knowing exactly who you are going to play, and knowing you have a good chance and can beat your opponent, just helps with my mentality and makes me that much stronger.”
Anuj has made quite the leap himself this season. After having played doubles as both a sixth and seventh grader and then having his eighth-grade season canceled due to COVID, he was thrown right into the mix at second singles this season as a freshman, a position he earned after working extremely hard in the off-season and then having a terrific preseason for the Wildcats. While not quite the challenge that first singles is, second singles in the Middlesex League is no walk in the park either, but Anuj has adjusted well.
“I just try to stay strong mentally and try to pick up on my opponent’s weaknesses. For example, if they have a weak backhand, I try to hit to their backhand,” Anuj said. “That has been a little bit easier this season, with playing opponents back to back. In my seventh grade season, you would play one team and then not face them again for several weeks, so you might forget what their weaknesses are, so playing them consecutively helps a lot.”
It has also helped both players that they have a wealth of experience playing the game of tennis. Each of the brothers started playing at around age four, with their father Utpal introducing them to the game, and bringing them to the Woburn Racquet Club for lessons, before they moved on to the Willows Tennis Club in North Andover where they worked with Wilmington High Tennis coach Rob Mailey, the club professional at Willows.
Having known the Gandhi brothers for so many years, and knowing what kind of commitment to the game they bring, Mailey is not the least bit surprised to see them having so much success.
“They are both very special kids. And that is not just because they are winning,” Mailey said. “Their character is impeccable. They are both straight ‘A’ students and they both work very hard on their game. They are also both very modest kids. Whether they hit a winner or miss on a forehand, the expression on their faces never changes. You can’t teach that; you just have to have it in you. And all of the other kids look up them.”
One of the reasons the other players likely look up to the brothers is because as good and talented as they are, they have also paid their dues to become the players they are today. Mailey certainly recognizes it and appreciates the work they have done to become great players.
“It hasn’t always been easy, especially for Anay. It is tough to play number one in the Middlesex League,” Mailey said. “But they have worked hard to get where they are today.”
Anay remembers what it was like to be the underdog, or even to be overmatched in some matches as a young player. But even back then, he tried to turn a negative into a positive.
“It was very different at first, because I had just been used to playing against kids my age, and then when I was in seventh grade, I was about 5’4 and I was playing against a senior who was 6’3, and I would be looking up at him and he would be looking down at me,” Anay said. “Sometimes, though, it could work to my advantage, because they would underestimate me. “That experience definitely helps, because I have an extra two years experience than everybody else, and now that is kicking in. I feel like I have more experience than any other kid, and I think that helps, especially in the third set in a really tight match.”
The third set has become somewhat of a specialty for Anay, who is currently 4-0 in three set matches this season. According to Mailey, it is no coincidence that Anay has had such great success in three set matches.
“Nobody in my 21 years of coaching has been in better physical condition than Anay, and he uses that to his advantage in matches,” Mailey said. “He will stay out there all day if he has to. That he is 4-0 in those matches speaks to the condition he is in. He knows what he is doing, and he also has that never lose mentality. That, plus his conditioning is what makes him a winner.”
Anay takes great pride in being able to wear down his opponent if necessary, to take that critical third set. He keeps in great shape in the off season as well as a member of the Wildcats soccer team in the fall and track team in the winter, and he maintains that peak physical condition throughout the season.
“The third set will often times just come down to keeping your stroke technique, staying in shape and maintaining your footwork. A lot of my physicality and stamina comes from soccer and track,” Anay said. “A lot of times that really kicks in during the third set, because 99 percent of the time I have more stamina than my opponent. The strokes and the stamina are 50 percent of it, but the other 50 percent is just mentality. I also just have that refuse to lose mentality. I will not go down in that third set without fighting for every single last point, and honestly that has made the difference in all four of those matches.”
When Anuj joined the Wildcats as just a sixth grader he was at a major disadvantage in terms of size and strength. He started at second doubles before moving on to first doubles and now of course singles. It took some time, but he has gradually adjusted, and of course he has done some growing and maturing of his own.
“You think of Anuj as just a freshman, but he has smarts and a skill level well beyond that,” Mailey said. “In the beginning with Anuj, he was very little compared to the other kids as just a sixth grader. We just told him no pressure, just go out and do your thing. But he kept working on his game, and now he has gotten bigger and stronger. He can play the full court game now. He goes to the net well, but he can also hit his long shots. He is at the point now where opponents are thinking about how tough he is to beat.”
Anuj remembers those first days with the team very well. He also remembers the support he had from Mailey and the rest of his teammates to help him adjust to the big stage of varsity tennis.
“The first couple of matches I was really intimidated by the other people’s size, but as the weeks went on, I kind of eased into it. My teammates really helped a lot, taking all the pressure off me,” Anuj said. “That experience helps me now. And this year has been good, because a lot of other teams lost their seniors, so I am playing against a lot of kids my age, except I have two more years’ experience than most of them do.”
This year has been good in many ways for the Gandhi brothers, as well as the team in general. And while neither wants to look too far ahead, it is rather difficult to not think about the possibility of an undefeated season, both as individuals as well as a team.
“The season isn’t over yet, so we can’t celebrate this early, but I think the team is very proud of what we have done far,” Anuj said. “We put in a lot of work through practices and everything else, so we are looking at this season as sort of a reward.”
That reward is in some ways even more meaningful to Anay, who had been part of several Wildcats teams that had struggled prior to going 6-12 in 2019 and qualifying for the post-season via the Sullivan Rule. He has enjoyed being part of such a winning team this season.
“Coming from a 4-12 or 5-11 season my first couple of years, seeing this team grow and helping this team improve to be undefeated so far, and hopefully to finish the season undefeated, it is a great feeling to know that you were part of the journey the while way, and you helped contribute to the success of the team,” Anay said. “A lot of the credit for that goes to coach Mailey. He has been there the whole time, just trying to train the team and seeing what the future holds for us, kind of developing all of us and out skills to reach that goal of an undefeated season.”
Both players have developed a great respect for Mailey and his coaching style after having played with him for so many years.
“He is very patient, but he also knows how to teach and he knows how to win,” Anay said. “He gives perfect advice. Often times when it comes to the third set, if your trust what he tells you it works. It has worked for me every single time. Having him as a coach here and at the Willow is a huge help.”
Anuj also appreciates what Mailey has meant to his learning the game of tennis.
“He has been super patient with me, and he knows all of our playing styles, so he knows what we need to work on both individually and as a team,” Anuj said. “That plays a big factor for us, and as Anay said, being able to play with him at the Willows as well has been a huge help for us.”
