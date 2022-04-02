BELMONT – When he looks back on his football career at Belmont Hill, the one thing Brian Gallucci will not be able to call it is uneventful.
The senior from Wilmington has been through everything in his four years with the Hillies, from winning the New England championship in his freshman season, to seeing his junior year canceled due to COVID-19, to having the best individual season of his career this past fall when he was selected as an All-ISL Second Team All-Star at defensive back.
It has truly been a career to remember for Gallucci, who began attending Belmont Hill in seventh grade, one that he will look back on fondly for years to come. But now it is nearly time for the next chapter in his life, both academically and athletically, as in the fall, the former Wilmington Pop Warner star will take his talents to Bates College where he hopes to have the same kind of success he had with the Hillies.
For Gallucci, choosing Bates to continue his education should probably come as no surprise. The top notch school will certainly challenge him both academically and athletically, which is exactly what he is looking for.
That was the case when he chose the rigorous academic curriculum of Belmont Hill back in seventh grade.
“It's every young athletes dream to play in college so getting the opportunity to play at the next level is a dream come true,” Gallucci said. “I'm specifically excited to be playing at Bates as well, I think there is a great winning culture being built in the locker room. Bates is also academically a great school which is what caught my interests originally. I plan on majoring in Economics and minoring in some type of Multicultural and Diversity studies.”
If Gallucci is excited about attending Bates, then Bates should be equally as excited about having Gallucci attend, at least according to his coach for the past four years, Belmont Hill head coach Chris Butler. Butler has seen Gallucci’s game gradually improve over the past four seasons to the point where he had the best season of his career this past season, with 24 solo tackles in eight games along with the aforementioned selection to the All-ISL Second Team.
“He was really the leader of our secondary this year. I think what makes him special in the secondary is that he really understands defensive schemes and he understands what everybody in the backfield should be doing,” Butler said. “He is like having another coach on the field.”
But it is not just Gallucci’s skills as a football player that Bates should be excited about getting. It is the entire package that Gallucci brings to the table.
“He is really great with the younger guys on the team. He is always trying to help them improve, whether is during a practice or even during a game, you will see him helping them out and giving them advice,” Butler said. “And that carries over to what he does in the classroom as well and all-around campus. He is just a genuinely great guy and he adds a lot to the community.
“He is truly a student athlete. That is just the kind of guy he is. He takes things seriously, whether it is on the football field or in the classroom.”
Gallucci takes great pride in his ability to not only make the big play for his team, but also in doing things the right way to help his team win. He also credits his ability as a leader to the leaders who have come before him at Bates.
“I have always been undersized so I pride myself in doing everything I can control the correct way,” Gallucci said. “That, in addition to a senior defensive back staying after practice with me my sophomore to help me get more time is what gave me such a good understanding of the defense.
“I think every younger kid deserves that opportunity. Without older teammates helping the younger ones, there will be lots of wasted potential for that year and the future.”
Gallucci of course also understands the importance of his team’s philosophy.
“There is a saying that goes around our team and it's "if you think, you stink" meaning if you have to think even for a second about what you're doing then you're going to react too slowly, reinforcing the idea that you have to know your stuff,” Gallucci said.
Gallucci has certainly seemed to know his stuff over the past four years with the Hillies, which is just part of the reason that Butler feels like he will be successful at the college level.
“It is a combination of his knowledge of the game, along with the fact that he is just a tremendous athlete,” Butler said. “He moves really well in space and he is a very physical football player. When he is in Cover 2, he can move really well. He is very physical on the run.”
Gallucci knows that the step up to the college level will be a difficult one in terms of the competition, but he also feels like the ISL and Belmont Hill in particular have done a great job preparing him for that step up.
“I believe the ISL is one of the toughest divisions in Massachusetts for football. We don't get as much recognition as other conferences, but the top teams in the ISL can compete with any other team in Massachusetts,” Gallucci said.
Gallucci also still remembers how Wilmington Pop Warner, where he played football from second through seventh grade, also prepared him to move forward in his football career.
“I think my most memorable year of football was my seventh grade year with Wilmington,” Gallucci said. “My team went 13-1 and competed in the New England Championship. Wilmington Pop Warner is what created my love for the game.”
And now he will take that love of the game to Bates, where he can’t wait to get started in the fall.
“The competition is going to be great. A lot of kids from my league and even my school go to schools in Bates' division so I will be seeing some familiar faces,” Gallucci said. “I am preparing for this upcoming year so that come fall I will be ready to step up and make some noise with my team.”
Butler has very little doubt that Gallucci will do just that. But selfishly he wouldn’t mind having another opportunity to coach one of his favorite players.
“Brian is one of those guys who I just really enjoyed working with. I felt terrible that the guys in his class had to miss out on their junior year,” Butler said. “I really wish I could have them back for one more year. He is just a great, great kid and we are going to miss him a lot.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.