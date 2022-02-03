BOSTON – All season long, the plan for the younger and inexperienced Wilmington High School Boys Indoor Track-and-Field team is to get better. Certainly that continues to happen every week.
On Saturday morning, the Wildcats competed in the 55th annual State Relay Meet held at the Reggie Lewis Center. Wilmington competed in Division 4 and had three teams place in the top six and four others place either seventh or eighth in what became a strong all-around day for the team.
Wilmington finished in 11th place overall out of 18 teams that scored at least a point – for instance Tewksbury didn't score. Newburyport won the meet blowing away the competition with 61 points, followed by Austin Prep (30), Dracut (28), Pembroke (26) and North Reading (24) for the top five finishers.
“The boys performed exceptionally well,” said head coach Mike Kinney. “This is the best meet of the year because it takes a total team effort and really involves everybody performing at a high level. The team aspect of all the events really brings out the best in everyone.”
Two of the teams, high jump and long jump, finished fourth, while the 4x800 'A' team was fifth. The high jump trio of Jeandre Abel, Luka Smiljic and Sean Patrone combined to clear 15-09.00. All three athletes cleared 5-3. Kinney said that “Patrone continues to jump well and has a bright future in the event.”
The long jump trio of Jonathan Magliozzi, Noah Carriere and John McNamara also combined for a fourth place finish with a combined leap of 51-04.25.
The 4x800 relay team didn't run in the seeded heat, yet still came away with a fifth place finish with their strong time of 9:07.70 and that was Ethan Kennedy with Owen Mitchell, Roman Moretti and Jameson Burns.
Just missing out getting medals included the 4x50-shuttle dash team of Magliozzi, Carriere, McNamara and Abel, who finished seventh at 23.48 seconds, and the same four runners made up the 4x200 team which finished 8th at 1:40.00. The distance medley team of Moretti, Ware, Kennedy and Burns were 8th at 1:52.27 and finally, the shot put team of John Spencer, Jack Melanson and John Ware were also 8th, throwing a combined 105-11.75.
Six other teams put forth strong efforts as well. The 4x400 'A' team of Matt Steinmetz, Owen Mitchell, Nick Atwater and Tyler Nguyen finished 10th at 3:54.78. The 'B' team of Luke Cardin, Eric Packer, Mike Dynan and Brayden Gorski were 22nd at 4:38.60.
The sprint medley 'A' team of Nguyen, Dominic Feeney, Steinmetz and Atwater were 15th at 4:19.29 and the 'B' team of Cardin, Gorski, Cameron Jenks and Christian Niceforo were 21st at 4:44.05.
Finally, the 4x50 shuttle hurdle team of Jenks, Smiljic, Hunter Sands and Feeney were 22nd at 25.29.
“Although we don't have many seniors, the younger athletes really stepped up and showed a good deal of promise for the future. The long jump team and the 4x800 are made up of all juniors and sophomores. We gained some valuable big meet experience which will be useful going forward this spring and next year,” said Kinney.
This weekend, the Wildcats will compete in the State Coaches Invitational, which will be held back at the RLC.
