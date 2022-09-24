In August, Peabody High School senior Mikey Mastrocola, a captain on the Tanners’ Football team, was diagnosed with Leukemia and will miss this entire season. The WHS Touchdown Boosters Club and players, sent a gift basket to Mastrocola last week, which included a football signed by all of the players and many other things to help MIkey during this difficult time. His head coach Mark Bettencourt delivered the basket to Mikey at the Boston Children’s Hospital and as you can tell by his smile, this certainly meant a lot to Mikey and his family.

(courtesy photo/Mark Bettencourt).