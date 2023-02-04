BEVERLY – This past Sunday, both the Wilmington/North Reading co-op boys and girls swim teams competed against Manchester-Essex in their final Cape Ann League dual meet of the season held at the YMCA.
The boys came away with a convincing 93-57 win to even their record out at 3-3 and the girls were just edged out at 63-60, and they also finish with a .500 record at 3-3.
“Nothing really stood out (in the two meets) but Elise Higgins and Ivan Deiko had personal bests in the 100 freestyle,” said head coach Sue Hunter. “We had a very short week of practice and it showed.”
In the boys meet, W-NR had six first place finishes, including all but two in individual events. Ethan Ryan won two of those, taking the 200-IM at 2:21.30 and the 100-breaststroke at 1:08.17 and he also joined the two winning relay teams.
The 200-medley team of Spencer Bagtaz, Ryan, Dat Tran and Jonathan Mangano were victorious (no time provided) and then the 400-freestyle team of Deiko, Bagtaz, Dat Tran and Ryan had a combined time of 4:27.78.
Deiko won the 200-freestyle at 2:17.35 and the last winner was Bagtaz, who took the 100-backstroke at 1:03.95.
In addition, Deiko was second in the 100-freestyle at 1:00.50 and part of the second place 200-freestyle relay team along with Declan Savage, Tyler Sheehan and Jonathan Mangano and they swam collectively at 1:54.06. Dat Tran added a second in the 100-butterfly at 1:09.33 and was third in the 100-breaststroke at 1:16.10. Bagtaz picked up a second in the 50-free at 25.25 and a third in the 100-backstroke at 1:14.09.
The other second places came from Dylan Tran in the 500-free at 7:52.03 and then he joined Aryan Patil, Monty Banevicious and Sidd Karani in the 400-free relay with a combined time of 4:50.66.
Adding third places included Declan Savage in the 200-free (2:36.74), Karani in the 200-IM (3:14.23) and Jonathan Mangano in the 100-free (1:03.92), while the 200-free relay team of Said, Banevicious, Tripathi and Kelby Chau came in at 2:24.12.
Coming away with four places included Banevicious in the 200-free (2:48.52), Vijay Cudia in both the 200-IM (3:21.46) and 100-breaststroke (1:38.44), Mangano in the 50-free (27.50) and Tyler Sheehan in the 100-free (1:05.57). Sheehan also grabbed a fifth in the 50-free at 28.35 seconds, as did Aryan Patil in the 100-backstroke at 1:31.94.
On the girls side, the teams were neck-and-neck all meet until ME came away with the win in the final event on the day to come away with the three-point victory.
Wilmington/North Reading won just two events on the day as Maddie Koenig took the 50-free at 28.01 seconds and Lindsey Kane won the 100-free at 1:04.65.
The two of them joined up with Lauren Feffer and Ella Dong to take second in the 200-medley relay and the same four also grabbed second in the 400-free relay at 4:24.73. Additionally, Koenig was second in the 100-backstroke at 1:07.92 and Kane was second in the 50-free at 28.90.
Also earning second places included Feffer in both the 500-free (6:47.59) and 100-breaststroke (1:24.70), Ella Dong in the 200-IM at 2:48.46, Cassie Tibbetts in the 200-free at 2:38.84, Elise Higgins in the 100-free at 1:14.77 and then the 200-freestyle relay team of Shae Fitzgerald, Higgins, Julia Kane and Tibbetts with a combined time of 2:19.68.
Coming away with individual third places included Priscilla Vo in the 200-IM (3:02.47) and the 500-free (7:09.43), Ella Dong in the 100-butterfly (1:23.76) and Rachel Reppucci in the 100-backstroke (1:26.28). Also with thirds, were the three relay teams.
The 200-medley team consisted of Fitzgerald, Higgins, Vo and Reppucci and the 400-free team was Julia Kane with Fitzgerald, Tibbetts and Katherine Murphy and they came in at 5:21.31. Finally the 200-free team was Reppucci with Alyssa Stack, Emily Cronin and Murphy and they swam at a 2:28.91 combined time.
Rounding out the place finishers included fourth from Julia Kane in the 50-free (33:35), Tibbetts in the 100-butterfly (1:31.00) and Higgins in the 100-breaststroke (1:37.75); fifth places from Murphy in the 200-free (2:52.00) and 100-breaststroke (1:44.48), Reppucci in the 100-free (1:18.38) and Fitzgerald in the 100-backstroke (1:31.94), and then Cronin picked up a sixth in the 200-free at 3:01.47.
Despite the tough loss, both the boys and the girls teams finished at .500, but more importantly both teams saw vast improvement.
“We had a ton of improvement in the newer swimmers and i was pleased by the overall performance of both teams. It will be tough to lose the eleven seniors and we have stressed the need to recruit heavily,” said Hunter.
The teams will next compete in the Cape Ann League championships on Sunday at 2 pm in Marblehead.
