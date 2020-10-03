WILMINGTON – Over the years – many really – the Wilmington High School Girls' Soccer team has been extremely successful. There's many reasons for that and probably the biggest one is having talented players, especially in the midfield.
This year's team returns three of them with Amber Flynn, Jenna Sweeney and Amanda Broussard, who were instrumental in last year's 13-win season, including reaching the second round of the state tournament.
Anchored by Flynn, who really emerged to the forefront last year with her incredible skills in all facets of the game, her toughness and her durability, head coach Sue Hendee knows that the middle of the field is the team’s best strength once again.
"What's not to like about Amber? She is just a nice kid, she's a hard worker, she does what you tell to do, she's smart and she's solid," said Hendee. "I really don't think there is a skill that she's lacking in. Last year we all really saw the impact that she can have on the field. And she did it so quietly. She does her job without a lot of flash and flare and is extremely effective.
“She is tough, she's smart and she has exceptional soccer IQ. She's just a really, really smart player."
Flynn said that it took a little while before the three of them got used to playing with one another. All three of them possess different skills, but all three of them also never come off the field. Once they got comfortable with each other, the entire team started to play much better because of the trio's transition abilities.
"It was hard at first but we all have gotten better playing together for that whole season. We also had summer last year so I think we got a lot better playing with each other. It should be better," she said.
Flynn admits full knowing this year's season is certainly going to be extremely difficult with the new rules. She and her teammates can no longer use contact on the field – everything will be played on the ground.
"At first I was nervous (with the changes) but now that we are playing, it doesn't seem that different. It's still soccer," she said. "The (changes are) not that different. I think it's going to be a little weird at first because it's such a habit to play contact, but I don't think it'll be that different. We'll get used to it. (At practice) we are trying to make it less physical and more of a team game — more passing and footskills and stuff like that."
A three-sport athlete who also runs and throws the shot put in both indoor and outdoor track, Flynn comes from an athletic family. Her father Eric was a three-sport athlete at WHS (Class of 1992) and was called by former WHS Boys Hoop coach Jim McCune as one of the top five athletes he had ever coached during his days here.
Eric went on to play football at RPI, which happens to be one of the school's Amber is looking at as she wants to study Bio-Medical Engineering.
The other athlete in the family is Amber's younger sister, Kayla, who is a sophomore on the cross-country team.
"We get along half of the time. There's some good days and some bad days, but we get along sometimes," said Amber.
While she will go through the typical sibling battles like the rest of us do, Amber is excited to get back on the field and battle against opposing teams.
"I think we're looking pretty good. We did well last year and we're keeping the majority of our line-up so we're looking good," she said.
