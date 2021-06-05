WENHAM – As the athletes were warming up, Sarah LaVita said that you could see the discus slipping out of people's hands. The rain was coming down, it was cold and puddles were everywhere.
Certainly not ideal conditions.
But life is not all rainbows and cupcakes and the trio of LaVita, Isabelle Puccio and Amber Flynn dealt with the terrible weather conditions like the other 48 participants from the combined 16 schools, but the difference is the Wilmington trio came away with the first place medals, which they enjoyed accepting in the terrible conditions.
LaVita had the best throw out of all 51 participants at 86-08. Flynn was second at 85-01 and Puccio was third at 65-04, and that gave the trio the discus championship at Sunday's Division 3 Eastern Mass Championship Meet held at Gordon College.
“With a very wet circle and of course not ideal conditions, no one may have thrown near their best but our girls were the strongest of the bunch,” said Wilmington head coach Brian Schell. “They managed to get some solid power throws in and not work so much on rotational technique. But all three of these girls are strong enough and have always had phenomenal power throws at practice.”
While watching others warm-up and getting ready for their own practice throws, LaVita said they were helped by a teammate.
“Lilly Rubin came down with an umbrella and held our discs in a towel so they would remain dry,” she said. “(Assistant) Coach (Don) Wilson has been saying all season that you need to be prepared for every type of weather. We would practice outside in rain or shine and it definitely paid off.”
Despite the towel and umbrella, LaVita added that she and Flynn wanted to practice in the rain to get acclimated when the throws counted.
“We didn’t throw as good as we do in good conditions but that was to be expected. The biggest thing is to understand that you will not throw your best in the rain and to not get in your head about shorter throws,” she said.
Flynn said that even though they had to deal with the conditions, she was expecting a big-time performance from the entire group.
“We knew going into it that we had a chance to win it. We have been perfecting our technique over the past few weeks and have been improving throughout the season, so we were excited to compete at a larger meet against higher level competition. When it comes to throwing events, weather greatly affects performance. Every time it is rainy or windy and everyone else trains inside, we continue to practice outside in order to prepare for bad weather.
“At the meet, the rain and wind was some of the worse weather we have had to deal with, so we knew we would have to adjust some things.
“While warming up, we were all fouling and not throwing as well due to the wet ground and slippery discus, so we weren’t able to use our usual throwing technique. We were all able to adjust our throws and even though the distances were not as far as we had hoped going into it, we were happy with our performances during the bad conditions. It was nice to see the training in the rain and wind pay off as we out-threw the other teams and took first. It was exciting to compete against new competition and push ourselves more.”
As for Puccio, she believes that she has a lot more to give in this event, and hopes to do in that in the upcoming meets.
“It was really exciting to get to place and such and I was happy to win with Amber and Sarah as they too have worked really hard for this. I personally hope for a better performance for myself with the meet against Stoneham (on Saturday) and to hopefully qualify for the state meet,” she said.
