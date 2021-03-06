In the last four editions, we started the series on the most dominating WHS winter sports teams from previous seasons. The series started with the 2001-2002 Boys Basketball team and followed with stories on 2006-’07 Girls Hockey team, the WHS Wrestling seasons from 2000-01 and 2004-05 and then the 2006-’07 WHS Girls Basketball team.
This week we are featuring the 1983-’84 Boys Hockey team which lost in the Eastern Mass Championship game to Christopher Columbus held at the old Boston Garden.
The story below comes from the March 12, 2008 edition — just days before the 2007-’08 WHS Boys Hockey team was about to play Sandwich in the Division 2 state championship game — when Town Crier Sports Editor interviewed head coach Bill Cullen and several players about that magical 83-’84 season.
It was 24 years ago and things were different. Back in 1984 is when the Celtics defeated the LA Lakers to capture the NBA Championship. Doug Flutie was the Heisman Trophy winner, and in the entertainment world “Beverly Hills Cop” ruled the cinemas, and “Karma Chamelon” by Culture Club ruled the airwaves. Ronald Regan was in office and the Bruins, Red Sox and Patriots were terrible.
But here in Wilmington, the story that year was the high school boys’ hockey team. The Wildcats had a tremendous season, reaching the Division 2 Eastern Mass Championship game, losing to Christopher Columbus, 8-3, at the Boston Garden.
Now 24 years later, this year’s WHS Boys team is getting back to that elite status. The 2007-’08 Wildcats defeated Tewksbury, 4-3, in an overtime shoot-out on Saturday night, to capture the school’s first ever Division 2 North sectional crown, while advancing to the program’s first championship appearance since those 1984 days when the Celtics were ruling the parquet floor.
And while the 1984 hockey team played at the same place as those Celtics, this year’s Wildcat team will have the honor this Sunday afternoon to compete at the same place as the competitive Bruins and Celtics play now, the TD BankNorth Garden. At 2:45, the puck will be dropped as Wilmington will face Sandwich in a quest for the program’s first high school hockey state championship trophy.
"Playing at the Garden was, as I remember it, an awesome experience,” said Jay Barrett, a member of the 1984 team, who scored a huge goal in the semi-final game against Franklin. “The whole day was great from the rally, to the bus ride into the Garden, to going to the locker rooms. It was all kind of surreal at the time. I would love to say that we let the fact that we were playing in the Garden get in the way of our winning that game, but we didn't. We couldn't use that as an excuse. We just ran into a much better team. Christopher Columbus was loaded that year.”
Barrett was a senior that year, and to this day he still attends many of the current games, and said that’s he is really looking forward to Sunday’s match-up. One of Barrett’s teammates, defenseman Steven Caizzi was a junior back in 1984, and said he has a lot of memories from that year.
“I just remember it being a lot of fun,” said Caizzi. “Being in school, you would get up, go to class and then to the rink. It was a great lifestyle. That was my junior year and the following year is when we lost the rink, and that was a very depressing senior year. But my freshmen, sophomore and juniors years were awesome because of hockey. The year we went to the Garden we had a great team. The guys were funny — all of the guys.”
A STRONG START
The 1984 team started out very strong, opening the season with a 10-0-2 record. The Wildcats were 5-0-1 to start the season including a 6-0 win over Lowell. At that time, Dennis Moran had 24 points in six games. Wilmington continued the hot streak winning five of its next six games to go to 10-0-2, before falling hard to Chelmsford (8-0) and Billerica, while several starters missed games with the flu.
After recovering from those two losses, Wilmington closed out the regular season with an 14-3-2 in an extremely competitive Merrimack Valley Conference with Chelmsford, Billerica, Tewksbury and Central Catholic all having tremendous seasons. Wilmington entered the Eastern Mass tournament, as there were no North/South sections back then.
The 1984 Wildcat team was deep. The first line was dynamite with Moran, Dean Athanasia and Brian Tully. The second and third lines added depth with Scott and Brian Robbins with Dave Richards, as well as Tom Craig, Steve Raso and Billy Woods, while, Barrett found time in there as well.
Defensively, Kevin Cullivan was an offensive threat, who played very physical. He was back there with Dave Fuller, Steve Caizzi and Dante DeMarco. In net, both Bill Wolfe and Don Gunn shared the duties, all the way through the state final.
Other members of the team included Jack Meeker, Kevin Collins, Chris Dindo, Dan Kane, Brian Surrett and Brian Robbins. Bill Cullen was the head coach and Colin MacDonald was his assistant.
Moran ended the regular season with 51 points including 23 goals and 28 assists, which gave him 100 career points. He surpassed that mark scoring five state tournament goals, and he held the program’s all-time mark in scoring until Justin Vallas broke it during the 1999 season. Justin’s brother Cam broke it during the 2012-’13 season.
“One of my fondest memories from that season was when we played Billerica,” said Cullen. “Dennis Moran and (current Atlanta Braves pitcher) Tom Glavine were a point apart from the scoring title that year. I remember when the game was over, the two of them talking to each other at the net and that just showed me how good and how far the two of them came.”
Besides Moran, Athanasia and Tully were very strong combining for 54 points, while Cullinan had 16 assists from the blue line.
“Brian (Tully) was as tough as nails,” said Cullen. “He wouldn’t back down from anyone.”
Wolfe and Gunn were extremely solid inbetween the pipes with goals against averages of 2.11 and 1.83 respectively through the regular season.
“The year before I thought we had a better team and so didn’t a lot of other people,” said Cullen. “We lost to Franklin (the eventual Division 2 state champions in the Eastern Mass semi-finals) and then we had to play them again (in 1984) and we beat them which was ironic for those two things to happen. The thing I think about most with that (1984) team is how hungry they were. They were great kids individually, but as a team they were just so hungry.”
POST-SEASON THRILLS
Wilmington’s first round match-up came against Concord-Carlisle. Behind three goals by Athanasia, and 18 saves in the net by Gunn, the Wildcats came away with a 3-1 win.
"Reaching the finals that year was a grind as we started off the tourney with a victory over a pretty good Concord Carlisle team and then we faced Hanover up at Merrimack,” recalled Barrett.
That put the ‘Cats in the next round where they faced off against Hanover. Wilmington got on the scoreboard first behind a goal by Tully, before Hanover scored the next two to go up 2-1. Then Moran and Athanasia combined for the next four goals, leading the Wildcats to a 5-2 victory.
“We were down by one or two goals heading into the third period and I remember Coach Cullen sending all the underclassmen out of the locker room leading up before the start of the third period and slamming the door shut,” said Barrett about the game with Hanover. “He was really laying into us seniors about how this was not going to be the end for us. We had worked too hard and come to far to make this game be the end. Well we went out and I think Dennis Moran had a hat trick that period and on to play Franklin it was.”
With the two wins, Wilmington was now in the semi-finals, one win away from the state final. This task was a lot to ask as the Wildcats were matched up against the No. 1 seed Franklin, who were the defending Division 2 state champions. Coach Cullen had said that Franklin was the heavy favorite but he didn’t doubt his team, saying that they all believed in each other and that would be the difference. Playing at Boston University’s Walter Brown Arena, Cullivan led the way with two goals, while, Barrett, Tully and Moran added single goals lifting Wilmington to the dramatic 5-4 victory.
Barrett was asked about his biggest goal of his career.
"The score was 1-1 and I was out there and forechecking in the 'F-3' slot. Anybody who has played Wilmington High School hockey in the last thirty plus years knows where the F-3 person belongs in the offensive zone. I was the high man in the center slot and sure as anything, their defenseman tried to make a cross ice, clearing pass and I step up and intercepted it and put a blistering slap shot past the goalie or at least that's way I remember the shot being now. It may have 'butterflied' over the goalies glove but those are minor details at this time,” said Barrett with a laugh.
“That goal gave us some life and probably the kick that we needed to see that we could actually play and beat those Franklin guys.”
THE GAME
After beating Franklin, Wilmington went to the Boston Garden on Thursday, March 15th, 1984 to take on Christopher Columbus, a school that is now defunct.
“I remember how happy I was when we pulled into the rear parking lot of the Garden and I got off the bus and was walking behind the team,” said Cullen. “Just seeing how gleefully they all were, was one of the biggest highlights I’ve ever had.”
Wilmington went up 2-0 early on, before Jim Vesey woke up. The Christopher Columbus forward, who led all Division 2 scorers with 87 points that season, led the incredible comeback including scoring on a penalty shot as Wilmington was defeated 8-3.
Vesey went to become an All-American at Merrimack College and then was drafted by the St. Louis Blues in 1988. He played 15 games in the NHL, the first 11 with the Blues before playing four games for the Bruins in 1991.
“He was the ultimate competitor,” said Cullen. “I remember seeing him that night on television. He was a Charlestown kid and he said on TV that he had the pleasure of beating those hicks from Wilmington. So the next time I saw him I got on him for that and he said ‘coach all of my relatives are from Wilmington so that’s why I said it’. That was funny, but he was the ultimate competitor.”
THE BEST OF TIMES
That Christopher Columbus team had a strong group of really talented players. Besides Vesey who went professional, four other players went to Division 1 schools. But for Caizzi and the rest of them, losing to the better team wasn’t the end of the world.
“It was the best of times,” he said. “That 1984 team was a lot like the Patriots with just unbelievable camaraderie between the players. There was no rift-raft or no problems. There was always a joke to lighten things up and that was actually because of coach. I think he brought us together. We were tight as a team. We did a lot of things together. I remember my Dad would videotape the games and a few days later we would all go to my house and watch the games. We would joke and make fun of each other, and then the next day we would get ready for practice.
“Those years were a wonderful time in my life. When you go through life you have your tough times, but playing in the Boston Garden, the same place where Bobby Orr, Brad Park and Ray Bourque played was just an amazing feeling just being there.”
And once the team did get to the Garden after its 20-minute bus ride, Caizzi said he’ll never forget certain things.
“I remember getting on the ice and thinking how small the rink was and how tiny the corners were,” he said. “My first shift I was nervous — oh I was really nervous. But it was 1,000 degrees in there and before the game we were all really sweating. Even in the locker room waiting you’re very nervous. But it was awesome. It’s definitely one of the biggest highlights of my life even to this day. I was just so happy to be there — to be playing at the Garden. When you’re a kid and you’re playing at the Garden, that’s a pretty big thing. And for me, just being there, I was so happy.
“We were a Division 2 school that worked up the ranks. We weren’t picked that high until we kept winning and winning. We just jelled — we all really just jelled. They were good times.”
Barrett said that he still has his helmet that he wore that season, and Caizzi said that he still has his coat.
“You know I’ve never worn it,” he said. “I plan on going to Sunday’s game, and if the jacket can get over my body, I think I’m going to wear it to the game.”
