WRENTHAM – A year ago, the Wilmington High School boys' cross-country team may have caught a lot of teams and people off-guard when the Wildcats finished second at the Eastern Mass Division 4 Championship Meet. One of the team's top stars on the day was then junior Greg Adamek, who finished 11th overall with a time of 16:55.6.
Heading into this season, Adamek and most of the Wildcats were returning, and this time the team wasn't going to be a surprise, rather they had a mission to accomplish of coming away with the school's first ever Eastern Mass Championship Title.
That unfortunately didn't happen and certainly not because of effort. The Wildcats had five finishers in the top 22 – an incredible feat – and that pack was 64 seconds apart – another phenomenal feat – and that helped the team finish as the D4 Finalists for the second straight year, falling to Newburyport, who has now won it title four straight years.
On a cold and muddy course, Adamek surged through as one of the top runners in the division and state, as well as one of the best in the Wildcat cross-country program. The senior three-seasoned runner finished fourth overall with a time of 16:29.89, an improvement of 26 seconds from last year.
"Greg has been the lead runner for us all season and ran a strong but tough race," said head coach Brian Schell. "It may not have been his best time, but he has still established himself as one of, if not the best, to have ran cross country for Wilmington. He has the fastest school time of 15:57 (earlier in the season) beating out Steve Halas, who had a time of 16:52."
Before the race started, Adamek said he felt some pressure, since after all the team was vying for a title.
"It was pretty muddy and cold but I think all of us just pushed through it,” he said. “We were all quite motivated to go out there and run our best race. There was a lot of pressure on all of us as there was a lot at stake with this meet.”
When the gun went off, Adamek said that he started off slower than normal and was in the middle of the pack, before moving up towards the front by the end of the first mile.
He was able to pass a handful of additional runners in the second and third mile, before coming down the final hill and finish fourth overall.
“We train all season for these meets and he came out big for us here,” said Schell. “I am extremely happy for him and getting fourth place is a big achievement. He is by far one of the hardest working kids on the team and it is great to see it paying off all season. He has dropped his average time from last year over a minute which is solid. Overall, he is just a great athlete. It's been awesome seeing his passion for the sport grow and for him to reach this level.”
After crossing the finish line and trying to catch his breath, Adamek saw four other blue and white jerseys come in with Owen Surette and Sean Riley taking 18th and 19th, then Nolan Kennedy and Joe Lydon taking 21st and 22nd overall.
“That was huge,” said Adamek of the five finishers in the top twenty-two. “We all ran great races but specifically Joe just really improved from last year's race. Towards the end, he outkicked two Newburyport guys to help us get closer to them. He did a real good job.”
Adamek was asked about the team's two straight finalists trophies and said that the accomplishments didn't just happen on two Saturdays.
“One of the biggest things for us is we started to work hard during the summer,” he said. “We just started to coordinate times when all of us ran together all the way up until school started. We carried that over once school started and we just worked really hard all the way up until today. I think all of that paid off.”
That hard work before and during the season helped Wilmington make program history again with two straight Eastern Mass finalists trophies – which has never been done.
“I know this year we were hoping to get first, but second place is nothing to be ashamed about,” said Adamek. “We knew that Newburyport would be a tough team to beat. To finish second for the second straight year I think is a little bit surreal, but we have all worked hard, so might as well (make school history again). I'm personally happy that we took second place, and I'm sure the rest of the team feels the same way."
The team now has one meet left on the season, this Saturday will be at the Division 2 All-State Meet to be held at the Gardner Municipal Golf Course.
"We all are now more motivated to do even better at the all-state meet," he said. "We're looking to have another great race. For me, I just want to run my best race so it doesn't matter if there's hills, no hills, rain or shine, no matter what (I want to run my best)," said Adamek, who is looking to run next year, possibly at WPI, Boston University or Tufts.
"For me, (running is) a great way to relieve stress," he said. "I found out that I'm pretty good at it since like the eighth grade so ever since then, I've just been working at it really hard."
