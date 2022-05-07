PEMBROKE – A year ago, Sarah LaVita took a big step in her high school track-and-field career when she was crowned the Middlesex League Champion in the discus, while finishing second in the javelin and 14th in the shot put. The discus mark of 105-07 stood out the most, not because she won, but it was just her first year in the event, as most of her previous experience had been with the javelin.
Now just shy of a year later, the senior has taken another big step in her career. On Sunday, she helped the Girls Track team capture its first ever Division 4 State Relay Championship title.
She once again competed in the same three throwing events, and was part of the first place discus team, first place javelin team and the fourth place shot put team. Individually, she was the best discus and javelin thrower out of the entire field of competition, and was the fifth best shot put thrower.
“Sarah had an unbelievable day,” said head coach Joe Patrone. “Her day started with the shot put and she didn't throw her best, throwing twenty-nine feet. Then her performance in the javelin and the discus (was even better). She kind of broke through today. She had been doing alright in the meets that we've had so far, but she really put it together in those two events today.”
While the day was over, LaVita threw 103-08 in the discus, 107-03 in the javelin and 29-10.25 in the shot put. Her marks in the first two events are just shy of personal records, while in the shot put, she continues to hover around the 30-foot range.
During Sunday's meet, not only was she among the best in all three events, but she had to juggle two of the events.
“I did one throw of each (the discus and javelin) and then stayed at javelin and finished and then went back to discus to finish there,” she said. “The (throwing areas) were relatively close so I wasn't getting too tired from running back-and-forth, but it does take a little bit of a toll.”
She officially completed the javelin first. She along with teammates Molly MacDonald (84-00) and Alli Ganley (77-03) combined to throw 268-07, giving the 'Cats the title. Quickly she then bounced back to the discus, where Isabelle Puccio and Maddie Krueger threw 65-00 and 65-01, helping the 'Cats once again take the title with a combined throw of 229-10.
“We had good faith in each other and how strong we were as (individual teams),” said LaVita of both squads. “One of the girls on the discus relay is Maddie Krueger and she is a just a freshman, who just started throwing this year and she's been incredible.
“The same in the javelin relay, Alli Ganley just started throwing this year. She's a sophomore and she picked up the javelin so fast and she's been amazing. Just to see these relay teams come together has just been fantastic.”
Her day was not over. She got about an hour break before she competed in the shot put. She was again the team's top thrower, but unlike the other events where she was well ahead with her marks compared to her teammates, this one wasn't like that. Lilly Rubin came through with a terrific throw of 27-10.75 and Ava Kennedy was also there at 22-07.75.
“Lilly had a really big personal record. She threw 27 feet I believe and I was just so excited for her. We did really well as a team and I am very happy with how we did,” said LaVita.
As she helped to be part of 24 of the team's 86 points, LaVita said that she had an inkling that her teammates did enough in the other events to help the entire program reach championship title status.
“Coach Patrone was telling us every so often how we were doing and they were announcing (the team scores) every so often, so (winning it) was just incredible,” she said. “It's just been so amazing to be a part of the (indoor and outdoor) teams. Doing this my senior year and going out like we are right now, has been incredible. I'm just at a loss of words. This team is amazing.”
After Sunday's meet, LaVita still had two more dual meets and several invitational meets coming before the post-season meets arrive with the Middlesex League, the D4 Eastern Mass Meet and then hopefully All-States and perhaps further.
Last year, she finished fourth in the discus and eighth in the javelin at the Division 2 North Sectionals, which was held for one-year only due to COVID.
Patrone thinks that the potential is there for LaVita to do even greater things come the second half of this season.
“She works with Coach (Don) Wilson and he does a great job of working with all of the throwers. She's just been doing what he's been telling her and it's now starting to click for the better,” said Patrone.
That hard work and improvement helped LaVita take the next step in her career, starting in the fall, she'll be attending the University of New England and will continue to throw for the school's indoor and outdoor track teams.
“I fell in love with the campus when I first went up there. I knew that I wanted to study Marine Biology and (having an opportunity) to throw at a college was also important to me. I did look around at a couple of other schools but I fell in love with UNE. I met the coach and she's amazing,” she said.
