WILMINGTON – With back-to-back losses in the Middlesex League Tournament this past week, the Wilmington High Girls Tennis team closed out their season with a 1-11 record.
After suffering a 5-0 loss at the hands of a powerful Reading squad last Thursday in the opening round of the tournament, the Wildcats put up quite a battle on Friday against Woburn, before ultimately falling by a score of 3-2 in a hard fought, back and forth affair.
“We were very close against Woburn. It was a very close, winnable match, which I had a feeling it would be, because we have been very competitive with them over the years,” Wilmington coach Matt Hackett said. “We would have loved to have pulled it out, but unfortunately, you can’t always have your best day. Although some of our players actually did play very well.”
Among the players who had big days for the Wildcats, none were better than senior Lauren D’Arco in first singles, who came away with a 7-6 (8-6), 2-6, 6-3, battling back from a tough second set to take the win and improve to 5-7 on the season as an individual.
“Not only was her match the highlight of the day, but it was her best match of the season,” Hackett said. “They both played great in the first set, and then her opponent got the better of her in the second set. And then Lauren went an closed out her last match as a senior with a great winner in the third set. Her opponent came to the net, and she just sent the ball screaming past her. It was a great exclamation point to her career.”
In first doubles senior Johanna Robinson and junior Alyssa Fricia pulled out a 6-7 (6-3), 6-1, 6-1 victory. After struggling in the first set, the duo found their game, and dominated from that point on.
“The two of them have such a great attitude, and are so mentally tough,” Hackett said. “They like to hear it how it is. They are not afraid of criticism. I went over to them between sets and just said what’s going on? If you play your game you can win. They played at another level for the rest of the match. And they did it their way, playing at the net. That’s how they won. They just went back to basics, and they were the better team throughout the match.”
The Wildcats nearly got a win in second doubles as well, with the freshmen duo of Maddie Benoit and Sophia LaVita battling hard, before falling by a score of 7-6 (7-5), 7-5.
“They were very, very close. It really could have gone either way,” Hackett said. “It was a good matchup with their opponents. They had similar styles of play. They lost, but they have nothing to hang their heads about. For a couple of freshmen, they did a really good job. They did a really good job and they gained a lot of experience in their first year. They work well together, and they know each other very well.”
The Woburn match marked the end of the careers of Wilmington seniors Lauren D’Arco, Vidhi Shah, who played second singles, and Johanna Robinson. Hackett knows that this group of seniors will be hard to replace, starting with D’Arco at first singles.
“Lauren brought what I call grit to the team, that desire to always want to win. Anything less than a win was unacceptable to her,” Hackett said. “And she didn’t always win, but she was always going for it. Her first three years with us she sacrificed by playing doubles, because that is what was best for the team because we were so loaded at singles. But this year, she moved up to first singles, and going 5-7 in this league at first singles is pretty good. She deserves a lot of credit for doing so well.”
Shah had a bit of a more difficult time finding the win column, but Hackett was more impressed with all of the intangibles Shah brought to the team, rather than her won-loss record.
“Vidhi is such an A-plus character kid. She is all about doing the right thing and all about doing what is best for the team,” Hackett said. “Like Lauren, she sacrificed the past few years at doubles. If we hadn’t lost the season last year, I would have loved to have seen her at singles last season and see what she would have been like this season with a year’s experience behind her.
“She is just such a great kid, and such an honorable kid. She is just so appreciative and so grateful, and the kids on the team saw that about her and as a leader and they really appreciated her. The results were not always there, but she was a great competitor.”
The Wildcats’ final senior was Johanna Robinson, who combined for a formidable duo at first doubles along with junior Alyssa Fricia. Robinson was not only a great leader for the team in general, but was a tremendous doubles partner, thanks to her positive attitude.
“She was the rock up there at first doubles,” Hackett said. “That’s what we were grooming her to be the last few years. She is someone who is kind of suited to play doubles. She embraced that role and she did a great job with it. She is probably the easiest person you could play with because she is so encouraging. She doesn’t get too high or too low, and she always supports her teammate. She is a great vocal leader before and during matches, and she will be missed.”
While the graduating seniors will certainly be missed, Hackett is also excited to see what his returning players like junior Alyssa Fricia and sophomore Carolyn Hass-Timm.
“Alyssa could be at the top of our lineup next year, and she could also develop into a great leader,” Hackett said. “And Carolyn is just going to keep getting better. We threw a lot at her as a first-year player. She struggled a little bit out of the gate, but she improved literally in every match. The player she is now is night and day from the player she was at the start of the year. We have really high hopes for her for the next couple of years with the team.”
With those players returning and several others with the JV squad looking ready to challenge for varsity spots, Hackett is looking forward to seeing how much his team can improve next season.
“I always feel good looking forward, because it means more opportunities for more players,” Hackett said. “That is always exciting to see.”
On the other hand, however, Hackett knows that he is saying goodbye to a special group of players. While they may not have done as much winning as they would have liked this season, the positive attitude they brought to the team every day made this a special season.
“That means everything,” Hackett said. “It is a varsity sport, so winning is the objective and it is the goal, but sometimes you would rather have a great group of kids than a winning team, and this was that kind of group. You want to win, but at the end of the day, you want the kids to be committed to the team and to each other and to have some fun. It makes all the difference in the world."
