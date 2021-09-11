WILMINGTON – Despite all of the obstacles that the team had to go through last year – COVID, new rules due to COVID and an abbreviated season – the Wilmington High School girls' soccer team kept the ball rolling.
The 'Cats finished the season with an impressive 5-1-2 overall record, which was good enough for a three-way tie for the Middlesex League Freedom Division Championship title.
That title marked the tenth in the program's history, which included two from the Cape Ann League in 2003 and '04 and then seven in a row from 2011-2017.
Last year's record also made it ten straight winning seasons for the program.
Gone from that the 2020 team are six seniors, including two extremely important and talented players, Amber Flynn, who was named to the All-State team and has taken her talents to RIT and Jenna Sweeney, who was named to the Eastern Mass All-Star team. She is off to Syracuse University but not playing sports.
Wilmington will have a hard time replacing the talent of that duo, but collectively, it can be done. The 'Cats have a roster of ten seniors, return 17 of the 22 players, including Alyssa Granara, who has 33 goals and was named to the Eastern Mass second team, and fellow senior league all-star defenders in Audrey Curdo and Kaitlyn Maguire.
Last Thursday, head coach Sue Hendee, now in her 34th season and sporting a career mark of 310-220-77, with the ten league titles and 607 games behind the bench, was asked how the team was shaping up at that early point of pre-season.
"It is early obviously and in the scrimmages that we had, I have not put a starting line-up together. It's been more of a tryout than anything else so I have been putting people in different positions and trying different things," she said. "With ten seniors and a lot of players who last year did get a lot of playing experience even though it was a shorten season, they all look strong and there's some new talent coming up too. Our numbers are low across the board, but I think that's the case with every school."
Both Flynn and Sweeney made up two-thirds of a dynamic midfield trio with Amanda Broussard as the other. She returns as one of the three captains, joining Granara and Curdo.
Playing along with Broussard in the middle will include seniors Jenna Moore and Quinn Proulx, junior Jessica Collins, sophomore Alissa Ganley and freshman Jillian Collins.
Lining up with Curdo and Maguire on defense includes seniors Sofia Barletta and Madison Mulas, juniors Colleen Baldi and Cameryn Foresyth, sophomore Emily Grace and junior newcomer Kassidy Smith.
Besides Granara, the frontline will includer seniors Olivia Spizuoco and Kali Almeida, along with junior Ella Wingate, sophomore Molly MacDonald and freshman Callie McCauley.
Barletta and Grace may split time between defense and midfield.
"Defensively, Curdo, Maguire, Mulas and Baldi have the most experience," said Hendee. "Kaitlyn has been strong on the outside, Madi is usually strong on the outside and the other ones can easily play either inside or outside.
“Offensively, Alyssa, Kali and Olivia have a lot of experience. I hope it's a spread-out (scoring) attack. They have looked good so far in the scrimmages. I would like to see better opportunities from the midfield. Our forwards are getting a lot of good opportunities, but I would like to see more attack from the midfield. Kaitlyn (Maguire) is doing her traditional attack down the wing and look to the middle kind of thing. I'll take scoring anyway it comes so doesn't matter to me."
The last two spots have gone to the keepers both sophomores, Ashley Mercier and Nicole Morello.
"Ashley Mercier was the back-up last year, and then we have Nicole Morello, who is up from the JV team. Ashley played behind Tori (Gemellaro last year) and Tori being a senior, and we knew it was a limited season, saw most of the playing time," said Hendee. "We've got Shane Klingerman back as our goalie coach so that 1-on-1 attention has really taken kids who are pretty raw and has turned them into a dynamic keeper."
Usually between varsity, JV and Freshmen, there's about 60 combined kids and this year it's down to about 50.
"I'm not really concerned but we have decent numbers at the varsity level, but it's the subvarsity level where our numbers are hurting so (potential) injuries and stuff like that could become an issue," said Hendee. "The kids did the summer program, they are in shape, they are excited to play and the enthusiasm has been really good."
The season opens Friday with a trip to Belmont before hosting Reading on Tuesday. After that will be 16 additional scheduled games, with two contests each against Middlesex League Freedom Division opponents Burlington, Stoneham, Melrose, Wakefield and Watertown, one game each against Liberty foes Belmont, Reading, Winchester, Arlington, Lexington and Woburn.
In addition are two non-league games, one each with Tewksbury and North Reading.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.