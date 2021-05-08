WILMINGTON – The last time we saw the Wilmington High Girls Lacrosse team, in the spring of 2019, they had just wrapped up a 2-14 season under the direction of first year head coach Bill Manchester. And while that record may not have sounded impressive, it marked an improvement from the previous year’s winless campaign, while also providing hope for the following season, with several young players having made great strides in their game.
However, that season never came when the 2020 season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, denying those players a chance to build on the improvement they had shown during the 2019 season.
That was the bad news. The good news for the Wildcats is that several of those same players are set to return this season. And while it may take a while to pick up where they left off in 2019, Manchester is looking forward to seeing his young team continue to improve, even as they battle in a talented Middlesex League Freedom Division.
“It is tough because the Middlesex League has so many good lacrosse teams, we know that even as we improve, we are going to be facing a big challenge,” Manchester said. “(In 2019) we felt like we really did not hit our stride until late in the season.
“We felt good going into last season, so we were very disappointed we didn’t get to have a season, especially for the kids who would have been seniors. But now that we are back, the girls are all excited to get started.”
Of course, getting started this season has been a little different than getting started most seasons, with a condensed tryout period, and a much more limited time before their season opener on Thursday night against Burlington, but Manchester and the players are doing the best they can to adapt to the new circumstances.
“It’s been a little difficult preparing, because normally we have two weeks before our first scrimmage and then another week after that before our first game, but this year we are just flying into it,” Manchester said. “This year we did not get a chance to go over any situational stuff before our first scrimmage, so we will have to work on that. But the girls have been great. They will adapt.”
Some of the players that Manchester will be counting on most to help the team adapt will be his five returning players from the 2019 squad, all of whom are now seniors. The group includes goalie Shannon Murphy, along with defenders Zoe DeRose and Alexia Bittarelli and attacks Kylie DuCharme and Ida Bishop.
“All five of them played some varsity as sophomores, so that will help them a lot,” Manchester said. “The kids it’s tougher on are our juniors, who missed out on a critical year, because they either would have seen some time with the varsity, or would have played a full year of JV and gotten some valuable experience.
“As for our seniors, they have been amazing. All five of them have been great working with the younger players, and helping us get ready for the season.”
Leading the charge among those returning players for the Wildcats will be Murphy, who had an outstanding sophomore season, and despite missing out on her junior season, attracted a great deal of interest from college scouts. She will be attending Colorado Mesa University in the fall to continue her academic and athletic career. But prior to that, Manchester is looking for a great season from his veteran goalie.
“She has been unbelievable. She is so good, and she acts like another coach during practice. She is like a defensive coach and I take the middies and the offense,” Manchester said. “She has her college scholarship, but I am sure she would have had Division 1 offers if there had been a season last year. She is rock solid in net for us.”
Helping Murphy protect the Wilmington net will be defenders DeRose and Bittarelli, along with junior Rhiannon Dyment.
“Zoe and Alexia played very well in our scrimmage and they will be stalwarts on defense for us,” Manchester said. “And Rhiannon fits in really well with the two of them. She is hard working and she wants to improve and she just has a real good understanding of the game.”
Manchester will be looking for an offensive spark from DuCharme and Bishop, in the midfield as well as from sophomore Jess Collins and Sloane McIntyre at attack.
“Ida and Kylie are going to be great for us transitioning from defense to offense, scoring goals or finding other players to score goals,” Manchester said. “And Jess and Sloane have already impressed us with how well they are doing as just sophomores.”
Another midfielder Manchester will be counting on is junior Jenna Moore, who is off to a great start with the team. Manchester expects even bigger things out of Moore when she starts to realize just how talented she actually is.
“She has come a long way and she is doing a really great job,” Manchester said. “She just needs to have that confidence and start to believe that she is a good lacrosse player.”
Along with their obvious strength on defense with Murphy and some veteran defenders, Manchester believes the Wildcats ability to play as a team will also serve them well.
“Our willingness to trust each other will be a strength for us,” Manchester said. “We are not there yet, but we are getting there. We have to trust our passing and setting each other up to create some goals. We are seeing the beginning of that and it is very exciting.”
As for just how good the Wildcats will be this season, as they play a ten game slate exclusively against Middlesex Freedom Division opponents, Manchester isn’t necessarily willing to promise a .500 record and a tournament berth, but he is confident that his team will be competitive in every game. The fact is, that two years ago while they were 2-14 overall, they were 2-4 in Freedom Division games, and were in contention for a tournament berth via the Sullivan rule up until the final week of the season.
“We play all five Freedom Division teams twice and I think that will be a big help for us. Those are all good, tough teams, but we can compete with each of them,” Manchester said. “Our goal is to get into the state tournament. That has to be the goal.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.