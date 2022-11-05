WILMINGTON – She would have liked a better ending – but fortunately for Maddie McCarron her volleyball story doesn't appear to be ending anytime soon.
On Monday, McCarron and the rest of her Wilmington High teammates were gearing up for a practice, all while hoping to find out who the team would be playing in the Division 3 state tournament. But luck wasn't on their side this time around as the 'Cats were ranked No. 33, missing qualifying by one spot, thus the season ended with the team's two losses to Melrose and Burlington last week and an overall record of 4-16.
“We are all definitely bummed especially because we all played our last game without knowing that it would be our last. That really stinks,” she said.
A four-year varsity member, and co-captain of this year's team, McCarron has been one of the better players in this program in quite some time. Standing a 6-feet-1 inch, there's been times over the last four years where she has completely dominated points, sets and matches as the team's middle hitter. Last year she really came into her own, and benefited with a stronger off-season with her club team and a handful of experienced teammates around her.
“A big part of (my improvement) was my coaching from the club season. From my sophomore year to my junior year, I got a different club coach and she's very good,” she said. “I tried to work a lot harder in club, especially going to be my junior year as I knew it was going to be big with recruiting. She helped us focus on that and we also did a lot of strength and conditioning work, so that was pretty big, too.”
After Wilmington was blanked by Medfield in last year's tournament game – the first for the program in almost 20 years – nine players left, leaving McCarron and fellow co-captain Mia Vestal as the lone two starters back, while several of their teammates had limited varsity experience. With so many new players on the floor this year, it took a while for the 'Cats to get it going chemistry wise. Wilmington lost the first five matches, and after a win, lost the next nine.
“It was frustrating (to start the season off like we did). We did the same thing last year so it felt like it was going to be a repeat,” said McCarron. “But we came pretty close in some of the games early on. We took some sets so those were like little wins I guess. It's still kind of frustrating when your record doesn't show your effort or that your team has improved.”
While the losses piled up, so did the frustration, but head coach Lauren Donoghue said repeatedly throughout the season that McCarron and Vestal did a tremendous job leading the young team through those tough times.
“Being a captain, our main job is to help motivate everyone around us. It's easy to get down on yourself especially at that point when you hadn't won a game yet,” said McCarron. “Being a captain, I just tried to make sure that everyone was motivated. That was tough when we weren't winning and I had to keep myself motivated and also try to keep everyone else motivated. That was pretty difficult but once we started to win some games, and we got on a small winning streak at the end, that was pretty good.”
Wilmington played much better later on in the season which included those three straight matches against Stoneham, Lynn Classical and Watertown but the overall stronger play started before the mini streak. The 'Cats faced Wakefield the game before Stoneham, and played terrific, despite losing. The night before that loss, the team had its best practice of the season which really seemed to give a boost.
“We definitely improved a lot over the course of the season. Practices, especially towards the end of the season, we tried to focus on just working harder so it would pay off in games,” said McCarron. “We saw that after one really hard practice as we improved a lot in that next game so we decided to keep doing that and that definitely helped us. I saw a lot of improvement this season. Obviously our record doesn't show that, but we had a bunch of close games with towns that we usually don't like Arlington and some of the better teams too like Reading and Winchester. We had a good season but our record really doesn't show that.”
McCarron comes from an athletic family. Her parents met while playing volleyball, while her mother Jennifer played field hockey at Bentley College and her dad played multiple sports in high school. Maddie's brother Jimmy played basketball and baseball at WHS, graduating two years ago, and now attends Endicott College and he did his best to get back to as many of his sister's games as possible.
“I want to thank my parents. They show up to every single one of my games and also thanks to my brother for showing up to the games that he can make while being in college. They support me with everything, especially volleyball wise, either club or for school. Definitely a huge shout-out to them,” said Maddie.
McCarron added that she has plans on playing at the collegiate level, most likely a Division 3 school. Her number one choice is Union, while she has applied to some others, and once there, will probably major in computer science. Although her volleyball career will most likely continue, her days at WHS has unfortunately come to an end.
“Maddie's a phenomenal volleyball player. I remember the Wakefield game she had 16 kills, so ideally if we weren't in the Middlesex League, that would be a constant, on average situation for her,” said Donoghue. “She's been a four-year varsity player, she took to the sport right away playing club prior to even being in high school which is great. She has been around the game for a long time. She's focused on and off the court and she's done a great job mentoring her own teammates which is really huge. She's taken one of our other middle hitters sort of under her wing. I know it's going to be an immense loss next year without her.”
