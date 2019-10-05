WRENTHAM — The Wilmington High School boys and girls cross-country teams participated in the annual Frank Kelley Invitational Meet held on Saturday and had an overall strong day, especially on the boys side as the Wildcats had four of the top eight finishers in the Division-2, 11th/12th Grade 3K race.
Every person who participated in the race with the exception of Jake Danieli, who is coming off being ill and Gianna Misuraca, who is coming off a foot injury, ran a personal best.
“Every year we use the Frank Kelley Invitational to continue working on getting out strong. I have everyone race in the 3K events and being a shorter race, allows them to push harder than normal the first mile in particular. Another great thing about this meet is gaining that mental toughness on this course for when we compete here at the Coaches and State Meets,” said head coach Brian Schell.
In that 3K race, senior Greg Adamek finished second overall with a time of 10:04.46. He was followed by Sean Riley, who was fifth at 10:17.14, Owen Surette, who was seventh at 10:30.77 and Joseph Lydon, who was eighth at 10:39.71.
Alexander Boehm was the next Wilmington finisher as he was 16th overall with a time of 10:47.52.
“Alex looked really strong throughout the entire race,” said Schell. “I am glad he managed a big forty second personal record and he really pushed himself to his limits. This is by far his best race he has put together all these years and it's good to see him find that drive. If he can be this consistent moving forward all we need to work on is a stronger finish.”
The rest of the competitors include Sean Lydon (27th, 11:13.87), Brian Elderd (31st, 11:20.75), Jake Danieli (49th, 11:37.47), Daniel Maienza (58th, 11:48.97) and Joseph Hartzell (81st, 12:18.85).
In the 9th/10th grade race, Christopher Niceforo was 148th at 13:12.46, followed by Zack Weinstein, who was 153rd at 13:15.69 and John Ware, who was 204th at 14:31.05.
Turning to the girls, the biggest highlight came from a seventh grader who is not on the current team, Addyson Hunt. She competed in the 9th/10th Grade race and finished 8th overall in D2 with a time of 12:52.16. She was followed by Olivia Erler, who was 15th at 13:16.04.
“Olivia continues to look strong every meet and practice,” said Schell. “Her time today would break 14 minutes in a two-mile which would be a huge step into the right direction. She had a great race and ran even splits which is also big on a tougher course like Wrentham. It is good to see her find this push during her meets, now we just need to work on finishing stronger and finding that 'kick'.”
Talina Khalil (84th at 15:12.16) and Kaitlyn Finnegan (142nd, 17:04.39) followed Hunt and Erler.
In the 11th/12th Grade Division-2, 3K race, Evelyn Miller Nuzzo was the top performer as she was 29th overall at 13:35.47. She was followed by Katie McLaughlin (33rd, 13:40.38), Misuraca (34th, 13:40.20), Carissa Rubin (58th, 14:33.87), Gianna Spada (78th, 15:21.57) and Maggie Bourgeois (79th, 15:21.58).
“Overall we had a lot of personal records and solid performances,” said Schell. “It was great to see those who came away with some medals to show for their hard work. In the end the meet was a success and everyone took advantage of working towards our goal of getting out strong.”
Wilmington will be back in Middlesex League competition with two meets in six days, first against Watertown on Wednesday with results not known as of press time and then home against Stoneham on Monday.
