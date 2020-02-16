STONEHAM — Reaching the February home stretch and aware that a defeat in any of their final regular season meetings could signal the end of their tournament hopes, the Wilmington Wildcats girls hockey team had been playing lights-out, beating Winthrop and Burlington, back-to-back.
But on Saturday afternoon, the Wakefield Warriors proved two goals better, 3-1, and made it impossible for Wilmington to gather any more than nineteen-points, one shy of the requirement in order to qualify for the post-season.
But all is not lost, according to second-year Coach John Lapiana, who explained the intricate scenario behind an alternate means to earn a much-valued playoff entry.
“If we are able to win-out over the remainder of the season, the best we can do now is nineteen points, which obviously isn’t sufficient,” he said. “But if we finish first or second in our division, we’ll be going to the tournament. With just five teams in our league, the top-two are granted a playoff berth. So our goal now is to win the league or at least wrap up the regular season in second place.”
Currently, Wakefield sits atop the five-team Middlesex Freedom League with Wilmington trailing by a pair in the win column. The Wildcats have a game in hand and two scheduled with Stoneham, which has yet to win a game all season. It does look promising for a second-place finish, as long as they can set aside this loss to Wakefield and get back to the type of hockey Lapiana knows they can play.
“Tonight, Wilmington beat themselves,” he said. “Sticks were not on the ice, we were slow to pucks, and there was no support on the puck carrier. This was a recipe for disaster and we had a mini-disaster tonight.”
Clearly, the Warriors learned something about their opponent following the first meeting in early January, which ended in a scoreless tie. It was unlikely that Wilmington goaltender Melanie Hayden would allow anything to get behind her that she could clearly see. But even the best in net fall prey to the screen.
Midway through the first period, Warriors freshman forward Caroline Melanson lugged the puck over the blue line, waited patiently for her teammates to form a screen in front of Hayden, and then skimmed a shot that found its way through a maze of legs and sticks. Annabella Forziati and Grace Seabury earned helpers on the Wakefield go-ahead goal, at 7:12.
After a penalty-free opening frame, Wakefield’s Kayli Porter was first to visit the box early in the second period. The Wildcats squandered the opportunity for an equalizer, however, allowing Forziati to steal the puck and tally an unassisted insurance goal, shorthanded.
After falling behind 2-0, the Wildcats began to skate with renewed urgency, matching Wakefield stride for stride, shot for shot through most of the second. Payton Fuller produced the best chance to cut into the lead, firing a hard, precise wrister from the left circle. But the Warrior’s netminder Abby Boudreau proved adept with the catching glove, preserving her team’s two-goal advantage.
At the other end, Hayden had her hands full, fending off a dozen third period shots as Wakefield sought to put it out of range. The aggressive Warriors, with a deep forecheck and blue-liners frequently pinching in, left the door open for Wilmington.
With 9:51 remaining in the game, the Wildcats finally halved the deficit on a goal from Ida Bishop. Eighth-grader Ashley Mercier carried along the right wing, found open ice ahead, and got close enough to test Boudreau. The goalie juggled the puck, giving up an uncommon rebound in front. Bishop, who currently leads the Wildcats in scoring with eleven of the team’s twenty goals, would not be denied on the follow-up, burying it in the twine to snap the game-long shutout. Along with Mercier, who shows great promise in the years ahead, Fuller was credited with an assist.
Down the stretch, the Warriors skated aggressively to preserve their lead while the Wildcats battled to take it away. A single penalty infraction to that juncture became a half-dozen in the chippy final three minutes. To the chagrin of Lapiana, Wakefield would cash in on a man-advantage with a power play goal from the Melanson sisters, Caroline with the score, and siblings Hope and Sarah with the helpers to salt it away.
Lapiana traded Hayden for an extra attacker with less than a minute left but Wilmington failed to mount a threat.
“We’ve fallen victim to this in the past,” said the coach, who will next travel to face Stoneham/Melrose on Wednesday followed by a visit to Watertown on Saturday for a rematch. “We fail to get serious about playing until it’s too late. In the past, I’ve mentioned the importance about playing nose to the grindstone for forty-five minutes. Sometimes, we wait until our backs are against the wall to do that.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.