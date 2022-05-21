WILMINGTON – The fact that the Wilmington High School Varsity Baseball team has as many walk-off victories this season as total victories last year, should say enough about the giant turnaround from one year to the next.
Coming off its 2-10 season a year ago, the Wildcats started slow out of the gate this season with a 2-4 record. Since then, the team has been red-hot, now winning 5-of-7 games, including last Thursday's dramatic 2-1 walk-off victory over Watertown played at Scanlon Field.
Senior Jacob Roque took a 1-2 off-speed pitch and smacked it the other way through the first and second base hole which easily scored pinch-runner Nate Packer from third which led to the post-game celebrations.
Wilmington, which earlier had a walk-off win over Lexington, is now 7-6 overall.
“We needed that win extremely badly,” said assistant coach Connor Zaya. “For that team's record, I think they are better than they seem. I think they play well.
“They got us last time when (Joey) Dynan pitched out of his mind. He had 14 strikeouts and we lost in extra innings. I was very nervous that we were going to get into (extra innings again today). It was good because (Watertown) was not as late (arriving to the game) as I thought they would be and our guys were ready to go. It was a little bit later (of a start) that I would have liked, but it all worked out.”
The game started about a half-hour late, but quickly sped up thanks to both pitchers for the most part, having keep control of the opposition. Wilmington went to Jack Toomey and after giving up a run on two hits and a walk in the first inning, he was nearly lights out the rest of the way. He didn't give up a hit over the last six innings, walked two, while three others reached on defensive infield errors. He never really got into any trouble until the top of the seventh. After getting the first two hitters, the next two both reached on errors. Facing the No. 3 hitter in the order, Toomey then got Robert Iannetta to hit a short squibber in front of the plate but he was quickly erased when catcher Michael Monteforte pounced on it and threw a strike to first base for the third out.
Toomey's final line was seven innings, one earned run on two hits, while walking three and striking out five.
“(Toomey) had an AP test today so he was working in the classroom and on the baseball field today. That was good to see him get in a groove,” said Zaya. “We were thinking about using some other pitchers today or have him split the game, but we decided to let him go. I thought he pitched well.
“In that first inning, not sure if it was because Watertown was late, because it's tough in high school because you don't know exactly when the game is going to start. In the (major leagues) you know it's exactly at 7:05 and today was a 4:15 soft start. He got a good warm-up in and sometimes our guys struggle with that, especially on the road when they have a shorter warm-up. With pitchers, sometimes they warm-up too much. Today it was just a matter of him getting out there and getting comfortable, figuring out what this team is and he settled in good and that was huge for us.”
Getting out that jam in the top of the seventh set-up the dramatics in the home half. Toomey helped himself out by drawing a lead-off walk. Much like he did in the same situation he faced two days earlier in a loss to Stoneham, Zaya elected not to bunt and allowed No. 6 hitter Austin Harper to hit away. He did, as he hit his own squibber down the third base line, which stayed on the chalk for the infield hit putting runners at first and second. No. 7 hitter Brian Curdo followed with a perfectly executed bunt, almost beating it out, while moving both runners up a base.
“I think it's just a matter of trusting our bats at that point,” said Zaya about his bottom of the seventh strategy. “Curdo put down a great bunt. We have been working on bunting. All of our guys can bunt, but I think the biggest thing is trusting our guys with their bats. It worked out for us today which is good. It worked out for us a little bit in the past. When guys are asked to bunt, they do it, and they normally do it well. You can't overlook a bunt like that, it was a huge play in the game.”
Brett Ebert kept the inning going by drawing a walk to load the bases. After a strikeout, Roque followed with his hit to right, scoring Packer, who came into the game as a courtesy runner for Toomey.
“We have faced good teams but I think the big thing for us is we just preach to try to win every inning,” said Zaya. “At some points in games, for example our last one, we got up early and not sure if we stopped stepping on the gas, but their pitcher got in a groove. Today, we just tried to win every inning. That's a good team. They wanted to win. We knew that we needed this one and it was good to come out of it in the end. Our bats for some reason have been getting hot in the seventh inning (of games) which works for me, but if we can hit like we do in the seventh in every inning, we'll be a very, very good team.”
Wilmington had just four hits in the game with Roque, Matt Vinal, Joe Dynan and Harper all with singles. Ebert drew two walks and drove in the first run on a fielder's choice groundout in the second, scoring Toomey who reached on an error.
Toomey also made a nice dicing catch coming off the mound with one out and one on in the third.
Wilmington faced Melrose on Tuesday and were defeated 10-4, to fall to 7-7 on the season. Just about 12 hours after that loss, the 'Cats faced Arlington on Wednesday, with results not known as of presstime.
Wilmington will play Burlington on Thursday for their third game in as many days, before playing a home-and-home non-league series with Dracut (4-10), at home on Tuesday and then away next Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.