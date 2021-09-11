WOBURN – You would think that since Woburn High School is probably ten minutes away from Wilmington High, that the two schools would have played each other more than seven times over the 86-year history.
And you would think that the school of Woburn's size, would have the advantage in the series against the little pesky 'Cats, but again that's not the case. In the seven games, Wilmington leads 4-3, but have gone 1-4 since 2011 and been outscored 91-53 in that span.
The 'Cats took the first three meetings, in 1938 (6-0), 1939 (20-0) and 1941 (18-0) and then schools then didn't play each other for the next 60 years until 2011 when the 'Cats were defeated 39-29. In 2012, Wilmington won its fourth game via shut out, 10-0, before falling 35-6 in a playoff consolation game in 2015 and then 17-8 in a non-league game in 2019.
Come Friday night at Woburn High School beginning at 7 pm, the two teams will meet for the eighth time in program history. This will be the first of three non-league games the Wildcats have to open the season with Greater Lowell and Billerica to follow.
This one certainly could be the biggest test – literally.
"Woburn is very, very big. They are very big, they are very physical. They have a junior quarterback who played towards the end of the spring season who can do a lot of different things," said WHS head coach Craig Turner. "I think you can make a case that they might be the best team that we face all season. In terms of height and weight across the board on the line, they are as big as anyone we'll see all season. We are talking 6-0 and 250 across the board. They are very big so that will be a real good test for us in the opener.
"They are a much bigger school than us, in a higher division as they are in Division 2 and we're in Division 4 but those are the kinds of games you want to play so we're excited about that one. Then we get Gr. Lowell and Billerica for our next two non-league games before the league schedule starts."
Woburn finished the Fall-2 season with the same 4-2 record as the 'Cats did. The Tanners, under fifth year head coach Jack Belcher, have turned their offense over to Brett Tuzzolo. The 6-foot-3 signal caller was on the bench through the first five games before completing 4-of-7 passes for 69 yards and a TD in the win over Arlington in the team's final game of the season.
That was the team's only TD pass of the entire season, and before that game, the Tanners had just attempted ten pass plays in their first five games.
Besides the threat of Tuzzolo, Woburn will look to tailback Bryan Ferreira, wide receivers Derek Dabrieo and Mazin Fayad, tight ends Gavin Nigro and Michael Doherty on the offensive side, while two-way lineman Yahya Aksadi and linebackers Jake Daniell and Derek Baccari should be playmakers as well.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.